Matrix Providers hiring Pharmacy Technician (Fort Myer) No Nights No Weekends in Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Pharmacy Technician (Fort Myer) No Nights No Weekends

Matrix Providers Fort Myer Heights, VA

4 days ago

Experience the Matrix Providers Advantage. We strive to provide a framework of stability and structure for our valued employees, where you will experience lower provider-to-patient ratios and fair, reliable schedules.

Matrix Providers is hiring a Pharmacy Technician (PTCB) to join our team of talented professionals who provide health care services to our Military Service Members and their families in Fort Myer, VA.

  • Compensation: $24.85/hour
  • Schedule: Monday through Friday, 40 hours per week, between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm
  • Benefits: Competitive financial package with a comprehensive insurance package including health, dental, vision, and life coverage.
    • Accrued Paid Time Off (PTO)
    • Paid Holidays (Outlined in Handbook)
    • 401(k) Plan

Pharmacy Technician (PTCB) Job Summary

  • Perform a full range of pharmacy technician procedures
  • Perform pharmaceutical dispensing duties, including filling new outpatient prescriptions, refilling prescriptions, and entering orders into databases.
  • Perform information consultation duties, including supporting new and refill prescriptions, supporting patient requests, supporting physician's requests, monitoring drug interactions, and reporting adverse drug reactions.
  • Perform quality improvement duties, including performing drug storage inspection, reviewing expired supplies, and producing error and workload reports and documentation.
  • Perform supply process duties, including placing new orders, stocking/restocking shelves, inventory maintenance, and producing not-in-stock reports.

Pharmacy Technician Qualifications

  • Degree: Certificate.
  • Education: Graduate from a formal pharmacy technician program accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) or a formal pharmacy technician program (i.e., technical, hospital, or retail-based program), or a formal medical services training program in the United States Military.
  • Certification: Certified by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).
  • Experience: One (1) year of experience as a pharmacy technician after graduation.

We support our employees with an accessible dedicated representative to assist you throughout the duration of your contract. We firmly believe that a healthy work/life balance enables you to perform at your best. Our mission is to serve America’s military family by aligning exceptional healthcare workers like you with rewarding career opportunities.

Come home to Matrix.

Matrix Providers is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For our EEO Policy Statement, please see https://matrixproviders.com/accessibility-eeo-disclaimer. To learn more about our Benefits Packages, please see https://matrixproviders.com/benefits.

Matrix Providers endeavors to make www.matrixproviders.com accessible to all users. If you would like to contact us regarding the accessibility of our website or need assistance completing the application process, please get in touch with our Recruiting Hotline Number, 1-877-807-8277, TTY LINE, 385-722-8109. This contact information is for accommodation requests only and cannot be used to inquire about the status of applications.

