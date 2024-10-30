Matrix Providers hiring Pharmacy Technician (Fort Myer) No Nights No Weekends in Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Pharmacy Technician (Fort Myer) No Nights No Weekends
Matrix Providers Fort Myer Heights, VA
Matrix Providers Fort Myer Heights, VA
4 days ago See who Matrix Providers has hired for this role
Matrix Providers Fort Myer Heights, VA
4 days ago
- Report this job
Experience the Matrix Providers Advantage. We strive to provide a framework of stability and structure for our valued employees, where you will experience lower provider-to-patient ratios and fair, reliable schedules.
Matrix Providers is hiring a Pharmacy Technician (PTCB) to join our team of talented professionals who provide health care services to our Military Service Members and their families in Fort Myer, VA.
- Compensation: $24.85/hour
- Schedule: Monday through Friday, 40 hours per week, between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm
- Benefits: Competitive financial package with a comprehensive insurance package including health, dental, vision, and life coverage.
- Accrued Paid Time Off (PTO)
- Paid Holidays (Outlined in Handbook)
- 401(k) Plan
Pharmacy Technician (PTCB) Job Summary
- Perform a full range of pharmacy technician procedures
- Perform pharmaceutical dispensing duties, including filling new outpatient prescriptions, refilling prescriptions, and entering orders into databases.
- Perform information consultation duties, including supporting new and refill prescriptions, supporting patient requests, supporting physician's requests, monitoring drug interactions, and reporting adverse drug reactions.
- Perform quality improvement duties, including performing drug storage inspection, reviewing expired supplies, and producing error and workload reports and documentation.
- Perform supply process duties, including placing new orders, stocking/restocking shelves, inventory maintenance, and producing not-in-stock reports.
Pharmacy Technician Qualifications
- Degree: Certificate.
- Education: Graduate from a formal pharmacy technician program accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) or a formal pharmacy technician program (i.e., technical, hospital, or retail-based program), or a formal medical services training program in the United States Military.
- Certification: Certified by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).
- Experience: One (1) year of experience as a pharmacy technician after graduation.
We support our employees with an accessible dedicated representative to assist you throughout the duration of your contract. We firmly believe that a healthy work/life balance enables you to perform at your best. Our mission is to serve America’s military family by aligning exceptional healthcare workers like you with rewarding career opportunities.
Come home to Matrix.
Matrix Providers is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For our EEO Policy Statement, please see https://matrixproviders.com/accessibility-eeo-disclaimer. To learn more about our Benefits Packages, please see https://matrixproviders.com/benefits.
Matrix Providers endeavors to make www.matrixproviders.com accessible to all users. If you would like to contact us regarding the accessibility of our website or need assistance completing the application process, please get in touch with our Recruiting Hotline Number, 1-877-807-8277, TTY LINE, 385-722-8109. This contact information is for accommodation requests only and cannot be used to inquire about the status of applications.
#INDLT
-
Seniority levelEntry level
-
Employment typeFull-time
-
Job functionHealth Care Provider
-
IndustriesHospitals and Health Care
Referrals increase your chances of interviewing at Matrix Providers by 2x
See who you know
Get notified about new Pharmacy Technician jobs in Fort Myer Heights, VA.
Sign in to create job alert
Similar jobs
-
Travel Pharmacist - $3,762 per week
Travel Pharmacist - $3,762 per week
talent4health
Yuma, AZ
-
Clinical Pharmacist
Clinical Pharmacist
Owensboro Health
Owensboro, KY
-
Clinical Pharmacist-Ambulatory
Clinical Pharmacist-Ambulatory
AdventHealth
Orlando, FL
-
Clinical-Staff Pharmacist
Clinical-Staff Pharmacist
AdventHealth
Kissimmee, FL
-
Travel Clinic Pharmacist - COVID19 - $2,299 per week
Travel Clinic Pharmacist - COVID19 - $2,299 per week
talent4health
-
Travel Pharmacist - $2,614 per week
Travel Pharmacist - $2,614 per week
talent4health
Roswell, NM
-
Travel Pharmacist - $3,082 per week
Travel Pharmacist - $3,082 per week
talent4health
Roswell, NM
-
Travel Pharmacist - $2,442 per week
Travel Pharmacist - $2,442 per week
talent4health
Shiprock, NM
-
Travel Pharmacist - $2,562 per week
Travel Pharmacist - $2,562 per week
talent4health
Austin, TX
-
Pharmacist
Pharmacist
WellDyne
Lakeland, FL
-
pharmacist
pharmacist
Spectrum Healthcare Resources
Biloxi, MS
-
Clinical Staff Pharmacist
Clinical Staff Pharmacist
AdventHealth
Sebring, FL
-
Pharmacist - Hospital
Pharmacist - Hospital
TotalMed, Inc.
Tuba City, AZ
-
Travel Pharmacist
Travel Pharmacist
Cynet Health
Elmira, NY
-
Staff Pharmacist
Staff Pharmacist
Virtus Healthcare Staffing
Berlin, VT
-
Pharmacy Technician Outpatient
Pharmacy Technician Outpatient
Valleywise Health
Phoenix, AZ
-
PHARMACY/PHARMACIST LEADER
PHARMACY/PHARMACIST LEADER
St George, UT
-
Clinical Pharmacist PRN
Clinical Pharmacist PRN
AdventHealth
Tavares, FL
-
Pharmacist - Nights
Pharmacist - Nights
AdventHealth
Olathe, KS
-
Pharmacist FT Days
Pharmacist FT Days
ScionHealth
Indianapolis, IN
-
Outpatient Pharmacist
Outpatient Pharmacist
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
-
Outpatient Pharmacist
Outpatient Pharmacist
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
-
PHARMACIST
PHARMACIST
Legent Health
San Antonio, TX
-
Pharmacist - Pharmacy
Pharmacist - Pharmacy
Hawaii Pacific Health
Honolulu, HI
-
Pharmacist
Pharmacist
A-Line Staffing Solutions
Westlake, OH
-
Ambulatory/Outpatient Pharmacy Technician
Ambulatory/Outpatient Pharmacy Technician
UCLA Health
Los Angeles, CA
-
Pharmacist
Pharmacist
Matrix Providers
Suffolk, VA
People also viewed
-
Pharmacy Technician
Pharmacy Technician
Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC)
Everett, WA
-
Patient Care Liaison (Certified Pharmacy Technician) - Remote
Patient Care Liaison (Certified Pharmacy Technician) - Remote
Cabinet Health
United States
-
Ambulatory/Outpatient Pharmacy Technician
Ambulatory/Outpatient Pharmacy Technician
UCLA Health
Los Angeles, CA
-
Staff Pharmacist
Staff Pharmacist
Virtus Healthcare Staffing
Berlin, VT
-
Pharmacy Technician, Outpatient - Pharmacy
Pharmacy Technician, Outpatient - Pharmacy
Hawaii Pacific Health
Honolulu, HI
-
Pharmacist
Pharmacist
Cross Road Health Ministries, Inc.
Delta Junction, AK
-
Pharmacist PRN Days
Pharmacist PRN Days
ScionHealth
Little Rock, AR
-
Travel Pharmacist
Travel Pharmacist
TLC Travel Staff
Tuba City, AZ
-
Clinical Pharmacist, Investigational Drug
Clinical Pharmacist, Investigational Drug
University of Maryland Medical System
Baltimore, MD
-
AMBULATORY PHARMACIST/HOSPITAL PHARMACIST - Part Time plus PRN
AMBULATORY PHARMACIST/HOSPITAL PHARMACIST - Part Time plus PRN
Stayton, OR
Looking for a job?
Visit the Career Advice Hub to see tips on interviewing and resume writing.
View Career Advice Hub