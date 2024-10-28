McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (2024)

Table of Contents
Alaska Airlines Flight 261, N963AS Accident Overview Accident Memorial Airplane Life Cycle: Accident Threat Categories: Groupings: Accident Common Themes: Organizational Lapses Human Error Flawed Assumptions Eastern Airlines Douglas DC-8, New Orleans, Louisiana, February 25, 1964 Technical Related Lessons Common Theme Related Lessons FAQs References
Alaska Airlines Flight 261, N963AS

Anacapa Island, California

January 31, 2000

On January 31, 2000, about 1621 Pacific standard time, Alaska Airlines Flight 261, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, N963AS, crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 2.7 miles north of Anacapa Island, California. All 88 people on board were killed and the airplane was destroyed on impact. Flight 261 was a scheduled international passenger flight from Lic Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Seattle, Washington, with an intermediate stop planned at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that the probable cause of this accident was a loss of airplane pitch control resulting from the in-flight failure of the horizontal stabilizer trim system jackscrew assembly's Acme nut threads. The thread failure was caused by excessive wear resulting from Alaska Airline's insufficient lubrication of the jackscrew assembly.

Last updated: Friday, December 16, 2022

FAQs

Is the MD-83 still flying? ›

As newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft have come into service, many airlines have retired their MD-83s. As of 2023, there are only a handful of airlines still flying the MD-83, including Kish Air in Iran.

What is the capacity of the MD-83? ›

The MD-83 has a maximum seating capacity of 172 in a single class configuration, or more commonly 155 in a 2-class configuration.

How many MD-80s are still flying? ›

Airline operators

The List of McDonnell Douglas MD-80 operators lists the current operators of the aircraft, and any of its variants. As of June 2024, a total of 123 MD-80 aircraft (all variants) were in active service. Dominican Rep.

Was the MD-80 a safe plane? ›

The MD-80 and its variants are the workhorses of airline fleets around the world, and are also regarded as among the safest planes. The mid-range, two-engine, one aisle jet, built by McDonnell Douglas of Long Beach, California, was introduced in 1980.

Does McDonnell Douglas still exist? ›

The Douglas Aircraft Company was an American aerospace and defense company based in Southern California. Founded in 1921 by Donald Wills Douglas Sr., it merged with McDonnell Aircraft in 1967 to form McDonnell Douglas, where it operated as a division. McDonnell Douglas merged with Boeing in 1997.

What is the difference between MD-83 and MD-82? ›

The MD-83 is the same airframe as the MD-82, just with better engines and additional fuel tanks. The only change to the cockpit is to add the fuel handling. The MD-88 is the same airframe as the MD-82 with better engines and a glass cockpit.

Is the MD-82 retired? ›

European Air Charter operated the MD-82 as the last European operator. The fleet was retired in October 2023.

What happened to the MD-80 aircraft? ›

By 2013, MD-80s still made up 40% of American's domestic fleet. But they flew their last scheduled passenger flight in September 2019. The remaining planes were relegated to cargo duty and charter flights. Now those final vintage Mad Dogs have been retired to Roswell, New Mexico.

Why did McDonnell Douglas fail? ›

Most companies fail when customers do not buy their products. Douglas failed because customers did buy its products. Douglas fell with a successful innovative product, the DC-9, and an order backlog in excess of $3 billion and growing, enough work to keep its production lines humming for years.

What is the oldest airplane still in commercial use? ›

Is it as old as the Boeing 747? The oldest aircraft in use in a commercial aspect is the 737 which has been used since 1967 which is when it had its maiden flight. This is an image of the 737: This airplane is still widely used for transporting people on short to medium route flights and is used for cargo as well.

Did pilots like the MD-80? ›

It's a pilot's airplane

Even with the quirks of the aircraft, MD-80 pilots have a great sense of pride, because they can experience firsthand the energizing, manual nature of flying a plane.

Can MD-80 dump fuel? ›

Types of aircraft

Since most twin jet airliners can meet these requirements, most aircraft of this type such as the Boeing 737 (all models), the DC-9/MD80/Boeing 717, the A320 family and various regional jet ("RJ") aircraft do not have fuel dump systems installed.

Are there any MD 90 still flying? ›

Well known for its most extensive use by Delta Air Lines, the McDonnell Douglas MD-90 took to the skies for the first time thirty years ago, on February 22, 1993. Although the airliner was well-received by passengers for its comparatively low noise levels, they have all since been retired.

Is the dc3 still flying today? ›

DC-3 in the 21st century

Perhaps unique among prewar aircraft, the DC-3 continues to fly in active commercial and military service as of 2021, eighty-six years after the type's first flight in 1935, although the number is dwindling due to expensive maintenance and a lack of spare parts.

Do any airlines still fly McDonnell Douglas? ›

Local charter flights were flown in the UK until February 24, 2014. As of August 2024, one DC-10 is in commercial service with TAB Airlines, a Bolivian cargo airline operating scheduled flights in the Americas.

Are there any MD 10 still flying? ›

Production of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 ended in 1989 and the last Commercial passenger flight was in February of 2014. A few are still flying cargo flights and the US Air Force is still flying about 2/3 of the 60 KC-10 tankers they bought from McD in the early 1980s.

References

