McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (2024)

Alaska Airlines Flight 261 with two pilots, three cabin crew, and 83 passengers departed Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Mexico to Seattle, Washington with a scheduled stop in San Francisco, California.

Visual meteorological conditions prevailed for the flight that operated under an instrument flight rules flight plan.

The airplane was functioning normally during the initial phase of flight, but the horizontal stabilizer stopped responding to autopilot and pilot commands after the airplane passed through 23,400 feet.

The pilots recognized the longitudinal trim system was not functioning but could not determine why.

The longitudinal trim system allows the pilot to stabilize the airplane with zero control forces or allows the autopilot to control pitch. For the MD-83, the system consists of a single jackscrew and gimbal nut, located near the top of the vertical stabilizer, with primary and alternate motors that drive the jackscrew assembly. The jackscrew nut (Acme nut) is fixed, and rotation of the jackscrew through the Acme nut moves the horizontal stabilizer to trim the airplane. The Acme nut is intended as the "wear point" in the system and requires regular lubrication and inspection.

The jackscrew is retained at the lower end by an end cap and at the upper end by a fixed stop.

The airplane takeoff (TO) weight was 136,515 pounds, well below TO and climb limits. The airplane maximum landing weight was 130,000 pounds so the airplane would have been required to remain in flight for 45 minutes in order to burn enough fuel to reach the max landing weight.

The flight crew did not elect to return to PVR. Neither the Alaska Airlines MD-80 Quick Reference Handbook Stabilizer Inoperative nor the company Runaway Stabilizer Emergency Checklist required landing at the nearest suitable airport.

The flight crew manually flew the airplane and contacted Alaska Airlines dispatch and maintenance control in San Francisco when they got close to the U. S. border, approximately two hours after departure.

At altitude and higher cruise speed, manually flying the airplane was not difficult for the crew.

The crew discussed the malfunctioning trim system and current and expected weather at Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) with Alaska's dispatch and maintenance. Although the crew elected not to return to Puerto Vallarta, they decided to land at LAX rather than continue to SFO. The weather conditions at SFO, prevailing crosswinds, the increased landing speed required, and over flying a suitable airport (i.e., LAX) may have influenced their decision.

After flying manually for two hours, the crew tried to use the autopilot several times and it disengaged each time.

The flight crew was troubleshooting the trim system by using the trim handles and control wheel trim switches while in contact with the dispatch and maintenance personnel. The Alaska Airlines MD-80 Stabilizer Inoperative checklist states, "do not use the autopilot" if the trim systems are inoperative.

While the flight crew was troubleshooting the system, the primary trim motor moved the jackscrew and freed the jammed Acme nut, allowing the horizontal stabilizer to move leading edge up until it reached the lower mechanical stop, initiating a dive from the cruise altitude of 31,050 feet.

The crew made control inputs to bring the nose up, deployed the speed brakes to retard the rapidly increasing airspeed, and recovered from the dive at approximately 24,000 feet.

After the flight crew recovered from the initial dive, the crew deployed the slats and flaps to slow the airplane in preparation for an emergency landing at LAX; the airplane remained stable and controllable.

The slats and flaps were later retracted, and the airspeed increased. The captain then ordered redeployment of the slats and flaps. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) recorded a discernible noise; the airplane rapidly pitched nose down in the final dive and crashed into the ocean.

Radar detected several small primary returns consistent with parts of the vertical stabilizer being torn from the airplane.

See NTSB Horizontal Trim System Description and Sequence Failure Animation.

See Alaska 261 Jackscrew Flash Animation.

See Alaska 261 3D flight path Flash Animation.

After the accident, severely worn and sheared remnants of the Acme nut threads were recovered wrapped around the Acme screw. Approximately 90 percent of the thread thickness had worn away before the remainder of the threads sheared off.

When the crew operated the trim system, the jam was freed causing the initial dive. The Acme screw did not completely separate during the initial dive. The pilots knew the longitudinal trim system was jammed but did not know why. The worn threads of the Acme nut had been sheared off and jammed the Acme screw. The redeployment of the flaps and slats resulted in higher aerodynamic loads on the tail surfaces and caused the jackscrew and Acme nut to completely separate, and the final dive.

Accident Memorial

Memorial to the victims of Alaska Flight 261 located at Port Hueneme, California. The 20-foot-long sundial will cast a shadow on the memorial plaque at 4:22 PM each January 31.

