McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (2024)

Table of Contents
Alaska Airlines Flight 261, N963AS Accident Overview Accident Memorial Airplane Life Cycle: Accident Threat Categories: Groupings: Accident Common Themes: Organizational Lapses Human Error Flawed Assumptions Eastern Airlines Douglas DC-8, New Orleans, Louisiana, February 25, 1964 Technical Related Lessons Common Theme Related Lessons References
McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (1)

Alaska Airlines Flight 261, N963AS

Anacapa Island, California

January 31, 2000

On January 31, 2000, about 1621 Pacific standard time, Alaska Airlines Flight 261, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, N963AS, crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 2.7 miles north of Anacapa Island, California. All 88 people on board were killed and the airplane was destroyed on impact. Flight 261 was a scheduled international passenger flight from Lic Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Seattle, Washington, with an intermediate stop planned at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that the probable cause of this accident was a loss of airplane pitch control resulting from the in-flight failure of the horizontal stabilizer trim system jackscrew assembly's Acme nut threads. The thread failure was caused by excessive wear resulting from Alaska Airline's insufficient lubrication of the jackscrew assembly.

Accident Overview

Accident Board Findings

Accident Board Recommendations

Relevant Regulations / Policy / Background

Prevailing Cultural / Organizational Factors

Key Safety Issue(s)

Safety Assumptions

Precursors

Resulting Safety Initiatives

Airworthiness Directives (ADs) Issued

Accident Perspectives

Common Themes

Related Accidents / Incidents

LESSONS LEARNED

Last updated: Friday, December 16, 2022

McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (2024)

References

Top Articles
APS Building Services Inc hiring HVAC Service Technician in Houston, TX | LinkedIn
Wärmetauscher Viessmann 9 Windungen
Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Chicken Crescent Roll Ups – Easy Recipe
Here's How 'Alien: Romulus' Respects and Disrupts the 'Alien' Franchise
Kolkata doctor's rape and murder in hospital alarm India
FedEx at Office Depot - San Antonio, TX - 321 NW Loop 410 Ste 101 78216
Find FedEx locations in Canada
Fios Router | Verizon Internet Support
Verizon Fios Problems & How to Fix Them
How to Write an Address in the Netherlands: A Concise Guide - AboutTheNetherlands
Cinemark - Search Results
Latest Posts
Maryland Attorney General
APS Agentur für Promotion und Service GmbH
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6282

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.