Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6 (2024)

What's the Meaning of the Number 6?

The number six symbolizes beauty and harmony and is often called“the love number”.

In numerology, the 6 holds the vibration ofunconditional love, protection, and sanctuary. It holds the spiritual expression of the archetypal maternal instincts that we all contain (whether male or female) and the primal urge to nurture and care for those in need.

The Number 6 represents service, both divine and human. In the Latin script we’re using here, the digit 6 has no sharp edges, and even appears to resemble the pregnant female form – what greater act of selfless service is there, than creating another human being from your own body?

Said aloud, “six” has a meaning that would probably be understood all around the world: it’ssasin Egyptian,seshin Hebrew,sechsin German,sestjin Russian,seksin Danish,seisin French,sittain Arabic, you get the idea…

Read on to discover more about this number or download yourfree repeating numbers handbook here.

So why is any of this important?!

Using the ancient art of Numerology, you'll begin to see that numbers are SO much more than just digits;they hold unique vibrational patterns (or archetypes) and are containers of the currents of universal life, in which we all flow.

Numbers can be used to describe everything from the DNA sequences that connect you to your ancestors, to your most ordinary and everyday encounters.

Everything in life has a sacred purpose, and numbers can help you figure out what that is. For this reason, we like to think of Numerology as"decoding the voice of the Universe".

As well as describing the world around you, numbers and their archetypal energy will often serve as signposts, indicating the best decisions to make and the next steps to take. This means that getting to know their unique qualities can bring a huge amount of insight, reassurance, and guidance for you, whilst you navigate the path of your life.

The Number Six and Natural Perfection

The number six pertains tocreation and completeness.

The Pythagoreans (who we have to thank for this beautiful art and system of Numerology!) believed the 6 to be the first perfect number.(For the maths buffs out there, a perfect number is one for which the sum of all its divisors - excluding the number itself - equals the number itself, so 1 + 2 + 3 = 6. (Not impressed? Perfect numbers are rare. The Ancient Greeks only recognized four perfect numbers: 6, 28, 496 and 8,128!)

Snowflakes are droplets of water that have frozen into a hexagonal form, with 6 molecules of water at the core of each one.

Six is the atomic number for carbon, the element which is the basis for all life here on Earth.

Quartz crystal is made up of silicon atoms arranged in hexagonal patterns.

The Number Six and Nature

The number 6 occurs throughout nature - as mentioned...

Bees build their honeycomb hexagonally.

Tortoiseshells, fish scales and the skin of reptiles are all based on the same hexagonal form.

Cut into a carrot or a tomato across the top, and you'll see the hex forming its structure.

Even human cells tessellate closely using this pattern of sixes.

Clearly the safe, secure and protective energy of this special number flows through the very fabric of our living world, every single day!

The Number Six and Astrology, Mythology and Religion

In astrology, the planet Venus - Goddess of beauty and love - vibrates to the frequency of the six.

The sixth sign of the Zodiac is Virgo ( where the Sun sails from August 23 – September 22 )

) In Tarot, card number six is the Lovers .

. The number six is regarded by many as lucky – don’t we all feel special when our roll of the dice results in a 6?!

In the Bible, God created man on the 6th day (and man exists at the center of the Universe, right ;)

Hexagonal patterns have been found on tiles in Pompei, they occur in Islamic art and ornament pattern, and in the window designs of Christian churches.

The Number Six in Numerology: Love & Protection

In Numerology, it's recognized that the number six pertains - more than any other number - todomestic life, and the qualities needed for happiness and harmony. It represents home and family: a place of safety where acceptance and trust flow. It's stable, nurturing and safe and above all, symbolizes service to others.

The six provides the loving energetic aspect that all homes and communities need in order to function and offer true warmth and sanctuary to those who live there. Without the presence of this numbers' vibration - perhaps through prominent individuals who have the 6 as one of their core numbers - groups of people would quickly fall apart.

People whose personalities are formed through the six are fair-minded, justice-driven, trusting and honest.

The 6 is also highly creative (containing double the essence of the three)

The 6 is caring, protective and selfless, but its energy is also, notably,highly efficient. This can be clearly seen in nature in the wax comb made by honeybees. This hexagonal shape, with three-corner joints, creates the greatest interior space in each interior cell, with the least labor and materials.

When it comes to the care, nurturing and responsibility which is so characteristic of this number, this efficiency of means must be a priority. Otherwise, the giver becomes exhausted.

In a Numerology chart, it’s worth checking to see whether the number two has been reduced from 33, as the number 33 is a Master Number, so is treated a little differently. See HERE for more information about Master Numbers.

Shadow Traits of the Number six

Although the 6 is renowned as one of the most balanced of all numbers, a rareimbalanceof this vibration can lead to sacrificial tendencies and even martyrdom.

A person with an abundance of this number in their numerology chart may keep putting others needs ahead of their own, to their detriment. Use of proper boundaries tends to be an important lesson.

As a deeply creative number (number 6s ultimately provide the fertile ground from which life grows) it strives to make things better. But if this idealism can lead to the negative end of perfectionism. And if left unchecked, the 6 can become too controlling, forcing others to live up to unrealistic expectations.

Under such stress, the maternal instinct of the number six can become intrusive and interfering and its vibrational pattern may tend towards a self-righteous attitude. But it usually takes a major betrayal to bring that side of its nature to the foreground.

Read about the Life Path Number 6 HERE.

Read about the Soul Urge Number 6 HERE.

Read about Angel Number 6666 HERE.