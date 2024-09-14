Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6 (2024)

Table of Contents
What's the Meaning of the Number 6? So why is any of this important?! The Number Six and Natural Perfection The number six pertains tocreation and completeness. The Number Six and Nature The Number Six and Astrology, Mythology and Religion The Number Six in Numerology: Love & Protection Shadow Traits of the Number six FAQs References

What's the Meaning of the Number 6?

The number six symbolizes beauty and harmony and is often called“the love number”.

In numerology, the 6 holds the vibration ofunconditional love, protection, and sanctuary. It holds the spiritual expression of the archetypal maternal instincts that we all contain (whether male or female) and the primal urge to nurture and care for those in need.

The Number 6 represents service, both divine and human. In the Latin script we’re using here, the digit 6 has no sharp edges, and even appears to resemble the pregnant female form – what greater act of selfless service is there, than creating another human being from your own body?

Said aloud, “six” has a meaning that would probably be understood all around the world: it’ssasin Egyptian,seshin Hebrew,sechsin German,sestjin Russian,seksin Danish,seisin French,sittain Arabic, you get the idea…

Read on to discover more about this number or download yourfree repeating numbers handbook here.

So why is any of this important?!

Using the ancient art of Numerology, you'll begin to see that numbers are SO much more than just digits;they hold unique vibrational patterns (or archetypes) and are containers of the currents of universal life, in which we all flow.

See Also
Here’s Everything That the Number 6 Could Mean in NumerologyNumerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PROThe Number 6 in Numerology: Full of Responsibility and MeaningEpic Breakdown of Number 6 Meaning in Numerology

Numbers can be used to describe everything from the DNA sequences that connect you to your ancestors, to your most ordinary and everyday encounters.

Everything in life has a sacred purpose, and numbers can help you figure out what that is. For this reason, we like to think of Numerology as"decoding the voice of the Universe".

As well as describing the world around you, numbers and their archetypal energy will often serve as signposts, indicating the best decisions to make and the next steps to take. This means that getting to know their unique qualities can bring a huge amount of insight, reassurance, and guidance for you, whilst you navigate the path of your life.

The Number Six and Natural Perfection

The number six pertains tocreation and completeness.

The Pythagoreans (who we have to thank for this beautiful art and system of Numerology!) believed the 6 to be the first perfect number.(For the maths buffs out there, a perfect number is one for which the sum of all its divisors - excluding the number itself - equals the number itself, so 1 + 2 + 3 = 6. (Not impressed? Perfect numbers are rare. The Ancient Greeks only recognized four perfect numbers: 6, 28, 496 and 8,128!)

  • Snowflakes are droplets of water that have frozen into a hexagonal form, with 6 molecules of water at the core of each one.
  • Six is the atomic number for carbon, the element which is the basis for all life here on Earth.
  • Quartz crystal is made up of silicon atoms arranged in hexagonal patterns.

Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6 (2)The Number Six and Nature

The number 6 occurs throughout nature - as mentioned...

  • Bees build their honeycomb hexagonally.
  • Tortoiseshells, fish scales and the skin of reptiles are all based on the same hexagonal form.
  • Cut into a carrot or a tomato across the top, and you'll see the hex forming its structure.
  • Even human cells tessellate closely using this pattern of sixes.

Clearly the safe, secure and protective energy of this special number flows through the very fabric of our living world, every single day!

The Number Six and Astrology, Mythology and Religion

  • In astrology, the planet Venus - Goddess of beauty and love - vibrates to the frequency of the six.
  • The sixth sign of the Zodiac is Virgo (where the Sun sails from August 23 – September 22)
  • In Tarot, card number six isthe Lovers.
  • The number six is regarded by many as lucky – don’t we all feel special when our roll of the dice results in a 6?!
  • In the Bible, God created man on the 6th day (and man exists at the center of the Universe, right ;)
  • Hexagonal patterns have been found on tiles in Pompei, they occur in Islamic art and ornament pattern, and in the window designs of Christian churches.

Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6 (3)The Number Six in Numerology: Love & Protection

In Numerology, it's recognized that the number six pertains - more than any other number - todomestic life, and the qualities needed for happiness and harmony. It represents home and family: a place of safety where acceptance and trust flow. It's stable, nurturing and safe and above all, symbolizes service to others.

The six provides the loving energetic aspect that all homes and communities need in order to function and offer true warmth and sanctuary to those who live there. Without the presence of this numbers' vibration - perhaps through prominent individuals who have the 6 as one of their core numbers - groups of people would quickly fall apart.

People whose personalities are formed through the six are fair-minded, justice-driven, trusting and honest.

The 6 is also highly creative (containing double the essence of the three)

The 6 is caring, protective and selfless, but its energy is also, notably,highly efficient. This can be clearly seen in nature in the wax comb made by honeybees. This hexagonal shape, with three-corner joints, creates the greatest interior space in each interior cell, with the least labor and materials.

When it comes to the care, nurturing and responsibility which is so characteristic of this number, this efficiency of means must be a priority. Otherwise, the giver becomes exhausted.

In a Numerology chart, it’s worth checking to see whether the number two has been reduced from 33, as the number 33 is a Master Number, so is treated a little differently. See HERE for more information about Master Numbers.

Shadow Traits of the Number six

Although the 6 is renowned as one of the most balanced of all numbers, a rareimbalanceof this vibration can lead to sacrificial tendencies and even martyrdom.

A person with an abundance of this number in their numerology chart may keep putting others needs ahead of their own, to their detriment. Use of proper boundaries tends to be an important lesson.

As a deeply creative number (number 6s ultimately provide the fertile ground from which life grows) it strives to make things better. But if this idealism can lead to the negative end of perfectionism. And if left unchecked, the 6 can become too controlling, forcing others to live up to unrealistic expectations.

Under such stress, the maternal instinct of the number six can become intrusive and interfering and its vibrational pattern may tend towards a self-righteous attitude. But it usually takes a major betrayal to bring that side of its nature to the foreground.

  • Read about the Life Path Number 6 HERE.
  • Read about the Soul Urge Number 6 HERE.
  • Read about Angel Number 6666 HERE.

Discover The Meaning Of Number 7 Here

Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6 (2024)

FAQs

Meaning, Mystery and Magic of the Number 6? ›

In numerology, the number 6 is often associated with harmony, balance, and nurturing. It's considered a number with a strong sense of responsibility, often linked to family, relationships, and domestic life.

Learn More Now
What is the magical meaning of the number 6? ›

Spiritually, the angel number 6 can mean that you need to balance your material and physical life with your inner emotional, and spiritual life. It's also a number that invites us to nurture empathy, understanding, and self-awareness when working through problems.

See Details
What does the number 6 symbolize? ›

Number 6 is the symbol of luck, the highest number of the dice. Sugar or candy marks the sixth year anniversary in western tradition. The number 6 is the symbol of Venus, the goddess of love. “The sixth sense” refers to extra sensory perception (ESP).

Learn More Now
Why is the number 6 powerful? ›

The number 6 is remarkable because it represents care and love. Sixes are excessively protective of their close group and always ready to be strong. These folks should help. In many aspects of life, 6 Numerology people make great partners.

Learn More
What is the mythology of the number 6? ›

6 was the first perfect number to be discovered. Perfect numbers are those whose sum factors is equal to the number itself . According to Greek mythology, the number 6 is also symbol of Venus, goddess of love. Even god created everything in 6 days according to Bible.

View More
What is the spiritual life number 6? ›

Life path number 6 is destined for service, caregiving, nurturing, healing, and helping the vulnerable.

Show Me More
What does no 6 mean in the Bible? ›

We know that seven is a number of completion which always pertain to man, but six is the number of the man who is woefully short of completion because he or she has not submitted themselves to the saving grace of God. The holy scriptures declare that, where sin abounds grace abounds more.

View More
Is 6 a blessed number? ›

The number 6 usually has a negative connotation in the Bible. For instance, Christ suffered on the cross for six hours and men were commanded to work six days a week in Exodus. In the Greek alphabet the number 6 is represented by a symbol called the "stigma."

Keep Reading
What is the destiny number 6? ›

People with Destiny Number 6 are kind, loving, and imaginative people who flourish in settings where they may positively influence the lives of others. People are often unsure about what path to choose in their life . Yes it is the path that makes your destiny .

Keep Reading
What are Jesus' numbers? ›

In some Christian numerology, the number 888 represents Jesus, or sometimes more specifically Christ the Redeemer. This representation may be justified either through gematria, by counting the letter values of the Greek transliteration of Jesus' name, or as an opposing value to 666, the number of the beast.

Discover More

Which god rules number 6? ›

Numerology Number 6 is ruled by the planet Venus and people associated with it are gentle, caring, loving, and beautiful.

Read The Full Story
What are the abilities of number 6? ›

Being a member of the Garde, Six possesses enhanced speed, strength, endurance, dexterity, durability, senses, and hearing.

Keep Reading
Why is 6 the most perfect number? ›

A perfect number is a positive integer that is equal to the sum of its factors excluding the number itself. For example, 6 is a perfect number because when we add all its factors except 6, we get, 1 + 2 + 3 = 6. We get the sum as the number itself. Therefore, 6 is a perfect number.

View Details
What is the divine number 6? ›

The number 6 often shows up when altruism is needed around you. Maybe someone in your life is in need of extra support and compassion, or you're due for reassessing your own routine to better serve your wellness. Either way, the helping angel number 6 is a good sign of empathy and care.

Know More
What's so special about number 6? ›

6 is the smallest perfect number, which are numbers that are equal to their aliquot sum, or sum of their proper divisors. It is the largest of the four all-Harshad numbers (1, 2, 4, and 6), where it represents the sum between the first prime and composite, 2 and 4. 6 is a pronic number and the only semiprime to be.

Read On
What does 6 mean in ancient times? ›

The perfection of 6 shows up in the six days of Creation in Genesis, with God resting on the seventh day. The structure of the Creation parallels the sum 1 + 2 + 3: on day 1 light is created; on days 2 and 3 heaven and earth appear; finally, on days 4, 5, and 6 all living creatures are created.

Find Out More
What is the spiritual meaning of 666? ›

The spiritual meaning of 666 is an encouragement to refocus. Seeing 666 tells you to pay closer attention to any fixation you currently have on earthly problems and details. An obsession with getting everything right and taking things too seriously is a distraction from the bigger picture.

Read On
What does the number 6 mean in Greek mythology? ›

Mathematicians revere the number 6 because it is the first perfect number. Deities associated with the number 6 include Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom; Bacchus, the Roman God of Wine and Hermes, the Greek God of Communication.

Read The Full Story
What does the number 6 mean in Hebrew? ›

We are ALWAYS either projecting the image of God or the image of the beast (flesh) to the world, which is represented by the number six. Sixth Hebrew letter: Vav (ו) Numerical value of six. As a conjunction prefix, it means “and.” The number six reveals whether we are connected to Adonai or the beast/flesh.

View More
What is the meaning of 666? ›

In modern popular culture, 666 has become one of the most widely recognized symbols for the Antichrist or, alternatively, the devil. Earnest references to the number occur both among apocalypticist Christian groups and in explicitly anti-Christian subcultures.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
EMF Protection Clothing: The Ultimate Guide - EMF Protection Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Krm Kollel Supermarket Specials
DoubleList Review: Is It the Best Personals Alternative?
Afbic
Number of Marriott Luxury Collection locations in the USA in 2024 | ScrapeHero
mohave co domestic gigs - craigslist
mohave co community - craigslist
Angela Aguilar Fapello
Hang Em High Deer Processing
Latest Posts
EMF Protection Clothing: Facts You Need To Know
Blushield Product Guide - Which Ones Are Best For Me?
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 6117

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.