Meet Melody T. Scott's three beautiful daughters in real life (2024)

by Joey James January 10, 2024 0 Comment

Sure, we’ve all been through the highs and lows of Nikki Newman’s on-screen family, but have you ever wondered about the real deal behind the scenes? Today, let’s dive into the world of Melody Thomas Scott, the powerhouse actor bringing Nikki to life, and take a chance at knowing her three incredible daughters. Ready to meet the real-life gems? Let’s get into it!

Melody Thomas Scott is close to all of her three daughters

The incredible and beautiful Melody Thomas Scott has been with Young and the Restless as Nikki Newman for over 40 years now. And in all these years, Nikki has always tried her best to hold her family together. Although she’s had quite a past life, juggling husbands and scandals, she managed to turn her life around, leaving the past behind. Now, she’s a family-oriented woman.She keeps up with her kids’ drama all the time and is constantly trying to save them, as well as herself, from any trouble. Just like how Nikki is always all in with her family, in real life, the actor behind it also holds her family dearest.

Melody Thomas Scott has been married to the love of her life, Edward Scott, since 1985, and together, they share three daughters and a total of five grandkids so far. Scott has and always been all about that tight-knit family love.The Scott crew is a mix of blends and bonds. Melody’s firstborn, Alexandra Yeaggy, is the daughter from her previous relationship with makeup artist Carlos Yeaggy. Then there’s Jennifer Scott, from Ed’s previous marriage. And rounding up the trio is Elizabeth Scott, Ed and Melody’s only biological daughter.

Not to mention, all three of her daughters also work in the entertainment industry. With a mom like Melody, it’s no surprise that all three of them followed in her footsteps in the industry.

Jennifer is rocking it behind the scenes as an assistant director on both Young & the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful. Elizabeth had her little moment in the limelight with a role in the 2013 film, Venice. And Alexandra, well, she’s a jack-of-all-trades. Not only did she appear in Bold & the Beautiful, but she also flexed her creative talents in the short film, In Memory of Me. Oh, and she owns her own bridal company too, Yeaggy Bridal.

Melody T. Scott says she did not want her daughters to face the same childhood that she did

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest back in 1995, Melody called Elizabeth a “straight from God in an angel package” and Alexandra a “rough-and-tumble kid.” Now, let’s rewind to 2020, when Melody shared a cute story with Smashing Interviews magazine. It turns out little Elizabeth wasn’t a fan of seeing mommy upset on TV. Whenever Nikki was seen crying, Elizabeth would storm out, throwing a mini tantrum, saying, “I hate this show!” All because she couldn’t stand seeing her mom upset and crying.

In a 2020 interview with People magazine, Melody talked about how she was raising her kids. She’s a whole different breed of mother compared to her own upbringing. If you wonder why, well, it’s because she didn’t want her daughters to face the same kind of childhood struggles as she did. Melody chose a different path, intentionally doing the opposite of what happened to her. She said, “There was a chance to correct so much that went wrong when I was a child. I intentionally chose the exact opposite of the decisions that were made for me. Now to watch them grow into beautiful women with their own children, I am so proud and happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Thomas Scott (@melodythomassco)



Melody had a very difficult time growing up as a child star. She opened up all about the abuse she faced in her book, “Always Young & Restless: My Life On And Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama.” And she also shared that giving her kids the stability she never had was at the top of her priority list. “I may not be the star that I wanted to be when I was 12, but I have something that a lot of people don’t—a loving family,” she said.

Lastly, she also threw in a nugget of wisdom, saying, “You have to invest time or it’s not going to happen. Someday, my family will be grown, and then maybe I’ll have time to take off with my husband.” So, that’s the real-life story of the soap opera queen, Melody Thomas Scott.

Melody is undoubtedly a proud mom, seeing her kids blossom into everything she wished for them. Through all the hard work and struggles she endured, she truly deserves a resounding round of applause. So let’s not forget to share some love in the comments below too!