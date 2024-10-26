Mega-Sized 14.5x114mm Round — Russia’s Colossal Cartridge « Daily Bulletin (2024)

January 19th, 2023
Believe it or not, here is a cartridge that makes a .338 Lapua Magnum look like a toy. The 14.5x114mm cartridge was designed as a MG and rifle-fired anti-materiel round. To translate from the metric system to caliber and inches, the round is a mammoth .57 caliber which measures 4.49 inches to the case mouth, and 6.13 inches overall. That jumbo-sized case holds a whopping 655 grains of powder. Commonly-loaded projectiles weigh 920-1030 grains. The 993gr armor-piercing projectile has a muzzle velocity of approximately 1006 meters per second (3300 fps) and can penetrate 30-32 millimeters of RHA steel at a range of 500 meters.
The top photo comes from Elardus De Lang, a Forum member who works at the Truvelo Manufacturers Armoury in South Africa. Elardus also provided an impressive video showing the massive 14.5x114mm being shot from prone with a Truvelo-built bolt-action rifle. Elardus tells us: “Here is a video, with a slow-motion ending, of our 14.5x114mm anti-materiel rifle being fired in our indoor testing facility. This caliber is a true beast! It propels a 993gr Armor-Piercing Incendiary bullet to 3300 fps, burning 480 grains of powder in the process. [This shows] that rifles of that power level can actually be shootable. The concussion indoors is something to experience……every shot feels like you are being punched in the face, and the heat from the muzzle flash actually hits you like a wave!”
14.5x114mm Cartridge Design and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters (mm). Americans would define the shoulder angle at alpha/2, or 22.5 degrees. The common rifling twist rate for this cartridge is 455 mm (1:17.91″) with eight lands/grooves. According to official guidelines, the 14.5Ã114mm can handle up to 360 MPa (52,213 psi) piezo pressure.
14.5x114mm Cartridge History
What is the most powerful rifle cartridge in the world? ›
|.950 JDJ
|Bullet diameter
|0.950 in (24.1 mm)
|Case length
|2.75 in (70 mm)
|Ballistic performance
|Bullet mass/type Velocity Energy 3,600 gr (233 g) 2,200 ft/s (670 m/s) 38,685 ft⋅lbf (52,450 J)
The largest caliber TRUE rifle bullet is the . 950 JDJ. It is . 95 inches in diameter, and weighs a staggering 3600 grains (8 ounces, half a pound).What is the biggest ammo round in the world? ›
950 JDJ (the world's largest rifle cartridge) 4 bore. 12.7×108mm. 14.5×114mm.What caliber do snipers use? ›
The recent trend in specialized military sniper rifles is towards larger calibers that offer relatively favorable hit probabilities at greater range with anti-personnel cartridges, such as . 300 Winchester Magnum and . 338 Lapua Magnum, and anti-materiel cartridges, such as 12.7×99mm, 12.7×108mm, and 14.5×114mm.What is the largest caliber a civilian can own? ›
Fifty caliber is the largest round of ammunition generally available to American civilians today. Fifty caliber anti-armor sniper rifles are specifically designed to engage and destroy materiel targets on the battlefield at long range.What size bullet is the most lethal? ›
Different calibers have varying degrees of terminal ballistics, but this does not mean they are used more frequently in crimes. In New Zealand, the deadliest caliber is . 22 LR, while in the U.S., it is 9mm.What is the most used bullet in the world? ›
9mm Ammo. The 9mm cartridge is easily the most popular handgun round in the world. If we're narrowing things down to the U.S., there's no doubt that the 9mm cartridge is the most sought after pistol caliber.What ammo is most readily available? ›
The 9mm is the most popular, and therefore the most common, ammunition in the United States.What is the most common caliber used in murders? ›
The most common caliber used in crime in every state is the 9-millimeter. The 9mm designation covers a range of barrel sizes that are between 9 and 9.99 mm. For a national ranking of calibers, these are the firearm calibers used most to commit crime in the U.S. Most other calibers are expressed in inches.What caliber gun is most powerful? ›
500 S&W remains the most powerful production handgun cartridge. A . 500 S&W Magnum Cartridge.
What is the most lethal cartridge? ›
- Nosler Accubond. This is a long, attractive slug with a boattail base, a polymer tip, a high BC, and a bonded jacket that will not separate from the lead core. ...
- Swift Scirocco II. ...
- Hornady SST. ...
- Hornady ELD-X. ...
- 6.5 PRC. ...
- 6.5 Creedmoor. ...
- 28 Nosler. ...
- 300 PRC.
50 caliber is the largest cartridge an American civilian can own without an NFA exemption. Aside from large bore African double rifles that are exempted for sporting purposes, the Barrett M82 in . 50 BMG is one of the most powerful gun models that can be enjoyed by the average firearms fan.