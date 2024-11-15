Men's Six Nations Championship | World Rugby (2024)

World Rankings Italy equal all-time high in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini We take you through all the latest movements as the Azzurri climb the rankings for the third time in the past month. Mon 18 March, 2024 · 4 min read

World Rankings Top four in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini within England’s reach We take you through all the permutations ahead of this weekend’s final round of matches in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship. Fri 15 March, 2024 · 5 min read

World Rankings Statement win for Italy in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini We take a look at how this weekend’s results in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Rugby Europe Men’s Trophy affected the rankings. Mon 11 March, 2024 · 2 min read

World Rankings Will history be made in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini? We take a look at all the possible permutations ahead of the fourth round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the resumption of the Rugby Europe Men’s Trophy 2023-24. Fri 8 March, 2024 · 3 min read

World Rankings Italy make long-awaited return to top 10 of World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Historic 13-13 draw against France in Lille in the final match of the third round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2024 sends the Azzurri above Fiji. Mon 26 February, 2024 · 1 min read

World Rankings Plenty riding on Calcutta Cup in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Scotland and England could climb the rankings depending on the result at Murrayfield, while Italy and Wales also have a chance to step up as we reach a pivotal stage in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Fri 23 February, 2024 · 3 min read

Six Nations Italian ground-breaker Piardi “proud” of Men’s Six Nations call-up Ireland’s game against Wales on Saturday will be the first men’s match in Championship history to be refereed by an Italian. Thu 22 February, 2024 · 3 min read

World Rankings France edge closer to All Blacks in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini We run through all the changes following the second round of matches in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Rugby Europe Men’s Championship. Mon 12 February, 2024 · 1 min read

Men's Six Nations Hollie Davidson: “Rugby is for everyone” The Scottish official is set to tick off another ‘first’ this weekend when she becomes the first female to run touch in a Men’s Six Nations match. Fri 9 February, 2024 · 3 min read

World Rankings Will the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini get shaken up again? We run through all the permutations ahead of the second round of both the 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the Rugby Europe Championship. Fri 9 February, 2024 · 4 min read

World Rugby U20 Championship U20 Championship continues to provide test pathway Following the announcement that the World Rugby U20 Championship will return to South Africa in 2024, we take a look at the players who featured in last year’s tournament there and have since graduated to the test arena. Wed 7 February, 2024 · 2 min read

World Rankings Shock result reflected in updated World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Belgium’s heroic 10-6 win against Portugal led to a three-place rise and fall for the respective countries on a hugely competitive weekend in the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship and Six Nations. Mon 5 February, 2024 · 2 min read

World Rankings Big weekend for World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini With the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the Rugby Europe Championship both starting in addition to an all-African derby, plenty of teams stand to gain or lose points this weekend. Wed 31 January, 2024 · 3 min read

Six Nations Pierre Brousset excited by the prospect of his Six Nations debut The French match official has been appointed to take charge of his first Championship match: Ireland v Italy on 11 February, 2024. Sun 17 December, 2023 · 4 min read

Match officials Emirates World Rugby Match Officials confirmed for Men's Guinness Six Nations The Emirates World Rugby Match Officials have been confirmed for the 2024 Men's Guinness Six Nations, the first international competition on the road to the men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. Tue 5 December, 2023 · 2 min read

Keep Rugby Clean Six Nations stars of the future vow to Keep Rugby Clean In the week of World Anti-Doping Agency’s Play True Day, players at both the men’s and women’s Six Nations U18 festivals showed their support for World Rugby’s anti-doping education and awareness programme. Fri 14 April, 2023 · 1 min read

World Rankings Georgia equal all-time high in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini A 38-11 victory over Portugal in the final of the 2023 Rugby Europe Championship sends the Lelos up to 11th place. Mon 20 March, 2023 · 2 min read

Six Nations Johnny Sexton’s record-breaking Six Nations career in numbers Having become the highest points scorer in the history of the men’s Championship, we take a look at the remarkable statistics behind Sexton’s achievement. Mon 20 March, 2023 · 2 min read

Six Nations Rugby World Cup Watch: Five players who impressed at the weekend We pick out five players who caught the eye during the penultimate weekend of the men’s Six Nations 2023. Tue 14 March, 2023 · 3 min read

Feature Sacré bleu! What a weekend After an unforgettable weekend of Guinness Six Nations rugby, we throw the spotlight on some of the records that were broken and new milestones met. Mon 13 March, 2023 · 1 min read

World Rankings Wales up to ninth in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Your rankings round up from the weekend’s action in the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby Europe Trophy. Mon 13 March, 2023 · 1 min read

World Rankings Historic weekend in prospect for World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini A focus on all the possible permutations from round four of the men’s Six Nations and the Rugby Europe Trophy. Fri 10 March, 2023 · 2 min read

Six Nations Rugby World Cup Watch: Five players who impressed at the weekend Following a pulsating two days of action we pick out five players who caught the eye in round three of the men’s Six Nations 2023. Tue 28 February, 2023 · 3 min read

World Rankings Wales equal record low position in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini A third consecutive defeat in the 2023 Six Nations sees Warren Gatland’s team fall to 10th. Mon 27 February, 2023 · 1 min read

World Rankings World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini in line for Six Nations shake-up. As the Six Nations reaches its critical third-round stage, we take a look at the various permutations that are possible as a result of this weekend’s matches. Fri 24 February, 2023 · 2 min read

International rugby Rugby World Cup Watch: Five players who impressed this weekend Following another absorbing weekend of men’s Six Nations and Rugby Europe Championship action, we look at the players who shone brightest. Tue 14 February, 2023 · 4 min read

World Rankings Ireland extend their lead at the top of the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Victory in Dublin ensures Ireland stay at number one for at least the next fortnight. Mon 13 February, 2023 · 2 min read

World Rankings France can draw comfort in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini Ahead of another action-packed weekend of test rugby, we take a look at what teams need to do to climb the rankings. Fri 10 February, 2023 · 4 min read

World Rankings Scotland equal all-time high in World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini A third consecutive Calcutta Cup win lifts Gregor Townsend’s team up to fifth, matching their previous best position. Mon 6 February, 2023 · 1 min read

World Rankings Big weekend ahead for World Rugby Men's Rankings powered by Capgemini With the Six Nations and Rugby Europe Championship about to kick off, we take a look at how results might affect where teams stand in the rankings. Fri 3 February, 2023 · 3 min read

Rugby history James Marsh: The story of the only male player to represent two home unions Should he be selected to play for Scotland against England in the men’s Six Nations, Ruaridh McConnochie will emulate Victorian Swinton three-quarter, Marsh. Tue 31 January, 2023 · 4 min read