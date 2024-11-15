Men's Six Nations Championship | World Rugby (2024)

FAQs
Ireland are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations at odds of 1/9 according to the latest rugby odds at BoyleSports. Those odds imply that Ireland have a 90% chance of winning this year's Six Nations Championship. Ireland are 4/9 to complete the Grand Slam in 2024.
Can Scotland still win the Six Nations? ›
Scotland need to win with a bonus point, deny Ireland a point and overturn Ireland's huge points difference advantage to have any chance. They then need France to beat England without a bonus point or with a bonus-point win by a smaller margin.
Which countries compete in the Six Nations Championship? ›
Six Nations Championship, annual rugby competition between the national teams of the six most prominent European rugby-playing countries (England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales).
Who's winning 6 nations? ›
Ireland were crowned 2024 Six Nations champions on Super Saturday as England settled for third place.
Who will win 6 nations prediction? ›
How can France win 6 Nations? ›
The score margin equals minus .
|Team 1
|Win % 1
|Predicted margin
|Ireland
|93.7%
|22
|Scotland
|70.7%
|7
|France
|97.3%
|30
Similar to Scotland, France are also a long shot for the title. They need to hammer England and win with a bonus point, while Ireland must lose without a bonus point to Scotland. The French would need to exceed Scotland's winning margin, whilst also making up a 76-point deficit on Ireland in the process.
Is there any way England can win the Six Nations? ›
In reality England would likely need to thrash France and hope that Scotland do the same to Ireland while denying them any bonus points. England would snatch the title in dramatic fashion if Ireland lost to Scotland with no bonus points and they beat France with a bonus point at the Groupama Stadium.
Can England still win Six Nations in 2024? ›
Ireland may already be celebrating the title by then but if the defending champions do finish their match without a single point, England can lift the trophy for the first time since 2020.
Can Wales avoid the Wooden Spoon? ›
Wales will avoid the Wooden Spoon if: They beat Italy with a bonus point and deny Italy a bonus point; They beat Italy by more than five points and both sides pick up a bonus point; They beat Italy by more than seven points and neither side earns a bonus point.
What does PD mean in rugby? ›
MP: Matched Played W: Wins L: Losses D: Draws PD: Point Difference TD: Tries Difference BP: Bonus Points TP: Table Points. Table points are determined by the standard rugby union point system: 4 points for winning a match.
Chiefly because it was held between the 4 home nation countries; England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. France joined the championship in 1910 to make it the 5 nations. This is how the tournament remained until Italy joined in the year 2000.
What is the wooden spoon in rugby? ›
In rugby union's Six Nations Championship, the wooden spoon is a metaphorical award won by the team finishing in last place. In addition, if a team loses all its matches it is also said to have been "whitewashed". In 1892, Rugby Football, by Rev.
What does b mean in the Six Nations table? ›
Bonus points are typically listed in the group standings table, as for example the B column in 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool B: Pos. Team.
How can Ireland win Six Nations? ›
Even if the Irish lose to Scotland and England are beaten by France, they will still be crowned champions. If they don't lose to Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland will win the Six Nations Championship outright.
Who is the most successful Six Nations team? ›
England holds the record for the most Six Nations Championship titles, having won the tournament on seven occasions since Italy joined in 2000. Between 2011 and 2020, they were the dominant team, picking up four of their successes. France, Ireland and Wales have recorded six tournament triumphs over the years.
Who are the favorites for the Six Nations? ›
Six Nations 2025 Winner Odds
Who are the Favourites to win the Nations League? ›
Ireland are both the defending champions after they won again in 2024 and bookmakers' favourites to make it three triumphs in a row in 2025. France are next in the betting, followed by England and Scotland, with Wales and Italy the outsiders.
What are the odds for Ireland to win the Six Nations? ›
