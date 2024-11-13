MENTAL HEALTH TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (2024)

We continually strive for a workforce that reflects the growing diversity within the State of Illinois. A variety of employee backgrounds, perspectives, ideas and experiences are crucial to our ability to most effectively serve the public. Bilingual skills welcome

Reasonable Accommodation Statement

The State of Illinois is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities. Further, federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job, interview for a job, or for any other activity related to the hiring process. Examples of reasonable accommodation include, but are not limited to, making a change to the application process (if possible), providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment.

To be provided a Reasonable Accommodation during the hiring process, you will need to provide a certification of disability from a physician, psychiatrist, school official or an Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Counselor. Supporting documentation should be uploaded under My Documents → Additional Documents section for each application.

Any questions on Reasonable Accommodations can be directed to Central Management Services Disability Resource Center at CMS.DisabilityResCen@illinois.gov or call (217) 524-7514 for further information and to request or discuss an accommodation.

Sponsorship for Employment

The State of Illinois does not provide sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g. H-1B visa status). To be considered for permanent employment with the State of Illinois, applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis.

Disclosure of Salary Information

In compliance with the Illinois Equal Pay Act, 820 ILCS 112/1 et seq., the State does not seek, request, or require a job applicant’s wage or salary history. Employment decisions are not made based on an applicant’s wage or salary history. To that end, please do not include wage or salary information in your resume or other profile or application materials.

Location:

Park Forest, IL, US, 60466-1200

Job Requisition ID: 35667

Agency :Department of Human Services

Opening Date: 03/08/2024
Closing Date/Time: 11/07/2024
Salary:Anticipated Salary: $3,971 - $5,243 per month ($47,652 - $62,916 per year)
Job Type: Salaried
County: Cook
Number of Vacancies: 50
Plan/BU:RC009

This position is a union position; therefore, provisions of the relevant collective bargaining agreement/labor contract apply to the filling of this position.

All applicants who want to be considered for this position MUST apply electronically through the illinois.jobs2web.com website. State of Illinois employees should click the link near the top left to apply through the SuccessFactors employee career portal.

Applications submitted via email or any paper manner (mail, fax, hand delivery) will not be considered.

While not required,a Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV) is recommended. When applicable, titles that require specific coursework, professional license or certification will include a notation requesting the appropriate document(s) be uploaded in theAdditional Documentssection of yourapplication. Failure to upload requested transcripts, license and/or proof of certification when specified may result in ineligibility. Please note that the Department of Human Services must verify proof of higher education for any degree earned (if applicable) regardless of vacancy title before any offer can be extended.Please note, trainee positions are filled on a continuous basis. There may be extended wait timesbetween application and job offer.

Posting Identification Number 35667

Position Overview

The Division of Developmental Disabilities is seeking to hire a Mental Health Technician Trainee for the Ludeman Developmental Center located in Park Forest, Illinois for a period of time from six and not to exceed twelve months, receive instruction and training in caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. Completes classroom and on-the-job training. Performs beginning level direct care functions in the care and habilitation of individuals with developmental disabilities, on assigned unit under supervision during trainee period.

Essential Functions

35%

1.For a period of time from six and not to exceed twelve months, receives instruction and training in caring for individuals with developmental disabilities.

  • Completes classroom training.
  • Performs beginning level direct care functions in the care and habilitation of individuals with developmental disabilities, on assigned unit under supervision during trainee period.
  • Actively participates in and completes formal classroom training.
  • Completes training in physical care and support of individuals including bathing, toileting, dressing, eating and oral hygiene, management of maladaptive behaviors, injury prevention and injury reporting.
  • Physically restrains individuals as necessary to prevent injury to individual or others.

30%

2.Completes on the job training assignments totaling a minimum of 120 hours in formal classroom training and a minimum of 400 hours in on-the-job training.

  • Includes habilitation training programs, skill training programs and behavior programs.

20%

3.Supervises and escorts individuals during activities including self-help activities such as toileting, bathing, dressing, eating and laundry, education or medical/nursing events and appointments on and off campus.

  • Travels in performance of job duties.

10%

4. Performs basic housekeeping assignments.

  • Including mopping, cleaning tables, removing trash, lifting up to 50 pounds unassisted, etc., to maintain a clean, safe and home-like environment of assigned residential area including set up and serving of meals.
  • In performance of job duties works after business hours, weekends and holidays.

5%

5.Performs other duties as required or assigned which are reasonably within the scope of the duties enumerated above.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Requires knowledge, skill, and mental development equivalent to completion of high school.

Employment Conditions

1. Requires the ability to lift up to 50 pounds unassisted.

2. Requires the ability to work after business hours, weekends, and holidays.

3. Requires the ability to utilize office equipment, including personal computers.

4. Requires the ability to physically restrain individuals as necessary to prevent injury to individual or others.

5. Requires the ability to travel.

6. Requires ability to pass the IDHS background check.

7. Requires ability to pass a drug screen for drugs prohibited from recreational use under Illinois Law.

*The conditions of employment listed here are incorporated and related to any of the job duties as listed in the job description.

Work Hours:24/7 Variable Shifts
Work Location:114 N Orchard Dr Park Forest, IL 60466-1200

Division of Developmental Disabilities

Ludeman Developmental Center

All Units/Shifts

Agency Contact:DHS.HiringUnit@Illinois.gov

Posting Group:Health Services ; Social Services

About the Agency:

The Illinois Department of Human Services serves families in need across Illinois. Our mission is providing equitable access to social services, supports, programs and resources to enhance the lives of all who we serve. We are committed to the core values of Human Dignity, Equity, Community, Urgency, Transparency and Kindness.

As a State of Illinois Employee you will receive a robust benefit package that includes the following:

  • A Pension Program
  • Competitive Group Insurance Benefits including Health, Life, Dental and Vision Insurance
  • 3 Paid Personal Business Days annually
  • 12 Paid Sick Days annually (Sick days carry over from year to year)
  • 10-25 Days of Paid Vacation time annually - (10 days in year one of employment)

*Personal, Sick, & Vacation rates modified for 12-hour & part-time Work Schedules (as applicable)

  • 13 Paid Holidays annually, 14 on even numbered years
  • Flexible Work Schedules (when available dependent upon position)
  • 12 Weeks Paid Parental Leave
  • Deferred Compensation Program - A supplemental retirement plan
  • Optional Pre-Tax Programs such as Medical Care Assistance Plan (MCAP), Dependent Care Assistance Plan (DCAP)
  • GI Bill® Training/Apprenticeship Benefits eligibility for qualifying Veterans
  • 5% Salary Differential for Bilingual Positions
  • Commuter Savings Program (Chicago only)

For more information about our benefits please follow this link:https://www2.illinois.gov/cms/benefits/Pages/default.aspx

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Use the “Apply” button at the top right or bottom right of this posting to begin the application process.

If you are not already signed in, you will be prompted to do so.

State employees should sign in to the career portal for State of Illinois employees – a link is available at the top left of theIllinois.jobs2web.com homepage in the blue ribbon.

Non-State employees should log in on the using the “View Profile” link in the top right of theIllinois.jobs2web.com homepage in the blue ribbon. If you have never before signed in, you will be prompted to create an account.

If you have questions about how to apply, please see the following resources:

State employees: Log in to the career portal for State employees and review the Internal Candidate Application Job Aid

Non-State employees: on Illinois.jobs2web.com– click “Application Procedures” in the footer of every page of the website.

State employees should include temporary assignment in the application profile. Temporary assignment verification forms can be uploaded to the Additional Documents section.

The main form of communication will be through email. Please check your “junk mail”, “spam”, or “other” folder for communication(s) regarding any submitted application(s). You may receive emails from the following addresses:

  • donotreply@SIL-P1.ns2cloud.com
  • systems@SIL-P1.ns2cloud.com

MENTAL HEALTH TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (2024)

