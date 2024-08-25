MENTAL HEALTH TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (2024)

Agency :Department of Human Services Opening Date: 03/08/2024

Closing Date/Time: 11/07/2024

Salary:Anticipated Salary: $3,971 - $5,243 per month ($47,652 - $62,916 per year)

Job Type: Salaried

County: Cook

Number of Vacancies: 50

Plan/BU:RC009 This position is a union position; therefore, provisions of the relevant collective bargaining agreement/labor contract apply to the filling of this position. All applicants who want to be considered for this position MUST apply electronically through the illinois.jobs2web.com website. State of Illinois employees should click the link near the top left to apply through the SuccessFactors employee career portal. Applications submitted via email or any paper manner (mail, fax, hand delivery) will not be considered. While not required,a Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV) is recommended. When applicable, titles that require specific coursework, professional license or certification will include a notation requesting the appropriate document(s) be uploaded in theAdditional Documentssection of yourapplication. Failure to upload requested transcripts, license and/or proof of certification when specified may result in ineligibility. Please note that the Department of Human Services must verify proof of higher education for any degree earned (if applicable) regardless of vacancy title before any offer can be extended.Please note, trainee positions are filled on a continuous basis. There may be extended wait timesbetween application and job offer. Posting Identification Number 35667 Position Overview The Division of Developmental Disabilities is seeking to hire a Mental Health Technician Trainee for the Ludeman Developmental Center located in Park Forest, Illinois for a period of time from six and not to exceed twelve months, receive instruction and training in caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. Completes classroom and on-the-job training. Performs beginning level direct care functions in the care and habilitation of individuals with developmental disabilities, on assigned unit under supervision during trainee period. Essential Functions 35% 1.For a period of time from six and not to exceed twelve months, receives instruction and training in caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. Completes classroom training.

Performs beginning level direct care functions in the care and habilitation of individuals with developmental disabilities, on assigned unit under supervision during trainee period.

Actively participates in and completes formal classroom training.

Completes training in physical care and support of individuals including bathing, toileting, dressing, eating and oral hygiene, management of maladaptive behaviors, injury prevention and injury reporting.

Physically restrains individuals as necessary to prevent injury to individual or others. 30% 2.Completes on the job training assignments totaling a minimum of 120 hours in formal classroom training and a minimum of 400 hours in on-the-job training. Includes habilitation training programs, skill training programs and behavior programs. 20% 3.Supervises and escorts individuals during activities including self-help activities such as toileting, bathing, dressing, eating and laundry, education or medical/nursing events and appointments on and off campus. Travels in performance of job duties. 10% 4. Performs basic housekeeping assignments. Including mopping, cleaning tables, removing trash, lifting up to 50 pounds unassisted, etc., to maintain a clean, safe and home-like environment of assigned residential area including set up and serving of meals.

In performance of job duties works after business hours, weekends and holidays. 5% 5.Performs other duties as required or assigned which are reasonably within the scope of the duties enumerated above. Minimum Qualifications 1. Requires knowledge, skill, and mental development equivalent to completion of high school. Employment Conditions 1. Requires the ability to lift up to 50 pounds unassisted. 2. Requires the ability to work after business hours, weekends, and holidays. 3. Requires the ability to utilize office equipment, including personal computers. 4. Requires the ability to physically restrain individuals as necessary to prevent injury to individual or others. 5. Requires the ability to travel. 6. Requires ability to pass the IDHS background check. 7. Requires ability to pass a drug screen for drugs prohibited from recreational use under Illinois Law. *The conditions of employment listed here are incorporated and related to any of the job duties as listed in the job description. Work Hours:24/7 Variable Shifts

Work Location:114 N Orchard Dr Park Forest, IL 60466-1200 Division of Developmental Disabilities Ludeman Developmental Center All Units/Shifts Agency Contact:DHS.HiringUnit@Illinois.gov Posting Group:Health Services ; Social Services About the Agency: The Illinois Department of Human Services serves families in need across Illinois. Our mission is providing equitable access to social services, supports, programs and resources to enhance the lives of all who we serve. We are committed to the core values of Human Dignity, Equity, Community, Urgency, Transparency and Kindness. As a State of Illinois Employee you will receive a robust benefit package that includes the following: A Pension Program

Competitive Group Insurance Benefits including Health, Life, Dental and Vision Insurance

3 Paid Personal Business Days annually

12 Paid Sick Days annually (Sick days carry over from year to year)

10-25 Days of Paid Vacation time annually - (10 days in year one of employment) *Personal, Sick, & Vacation rates modified for 12-hour & part-time Work Schedules (as applicable) 13 Paid Holidays annually, 14 on even numbered years

Flexible Work Schedules (when available dependent upon position)

12 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Deferred Compensation Program - A supplemental retirement plan

Optional Pre-Tax Programs such as Medical Care Assistance Plan (MCAP), Dependent Care Assistance Plan (DCAP)

GI Bill® Training/Apprenticeship Benefits eligibility for qualifying Veterans

5% Salary Differential for Bilingual Positions

For more information about our benefits please follow this link:https://www2.illinois.gov/cms/benefits/Pages/default.aspx

systems@SIL-P1.ns2cloud.com