MENU | franksitalian (2024)

Frank’s Italian Restaurant Menu

Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail “four shrimp served with spicy cocktail sauce” 14.00

Jumbo Bacon Wrapped Scallops “topped with a citrus butter sage sauce” 19.95

Mussels Marinara “ red or white Sauce with mild, medium or hot sauce” 16.00

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese “sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and green basil” 12.00

Bruschetta “toasted Italian bread with extra virgin oil, basil, garlic, and tomato” 8.95

Bruschetta Sampler “mascarpone and assorted Sicilian jams on toasted Italian bread, with

ricotta and fried eggplant on toasted Italian bread” 9.99

Antipasto “ham, salami, provolone, giardiniera, roasted peppers and olives 15.15

One Pound Fried Calamari “dusted not breaded, and served with a side of tomato sauce” 18.00

Hot Buffalo Calamari “one pound of fried calamari tossed in Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and topped

with bleu cheese crumbles” 19.95

Salad

Salad Fresh Side Salad 3.50

Caesar Salad “with shaved asiago cheese and croutons” 8.00* add anchovies for additional

1.00

Wedge Salad “with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, croutons, and ranch” 8.00

Entrees “All entrees are served with a fresh side salad, homemade Italian garlic bread and one side”

Eggplant Parmigiana “breaded eggplant slices topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese” 18.95

Veal Parmigiana “breaded and fried cutlet topped with sauce and mozzarella” 23.00

Veal Cutlet “ breaded and fried cutlet” 21.00

Chicken Parmigiana “breaded and fried cutlet topped with sauce and mozzarella” 18.95

Chicken Cutlet “breaded and fried” 17.95

Meatball Parmigiana “homemade meatballs topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese” 17.99

Sausage Parmigiana “Italian seasoned” 17.99

Prime New York Strip Steak “16oz choice black angus served with mashed potatoes, vegetables or pasta 35.99*add sautéed mushrooms and onions 3.50

USDA Prime Rib-eye Steak “16oz grilled choice cut steak from Butcher Boys in Endicott served with mashed potatoes, vegetables or pasta 44.95

*add sautéed mushrooms and onions 3.50, make it breaded, Grandpa Frank’s style 3.00*

Pork Chop Rib-eye “14oz grilled pork ribeye cooked to perfection served with mashed potatoes, vegetables or pasta” 29.00

Grilled Rosemary Lamb”Seasoned with rosemary and imported Sicilian Sea Salt, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables or pasta” 29.00

Seafood” All Seafood served with fresh house salad and homemade Italian Garlic Bread

Baby clams over Linguine” One pound clam shells served in red mild , medium oil hot marinara sauce or white sauce with garlic , olive oil and white wine” 20.00

Mussels marinara over linguine “one round mussels shells in a mild, medium or hot marinara sauce or white sauce with garlic , olive oil and white wine” 20.00

Shrimp Scampi over linguini “sautéed with garlic, cooking white, and olive oil” 24.95

Shrimp and Scallop Marinara over linguini “jumbo shrimp and giant sea scallops in a sautéed in a spicy marinara or white garlic sauce” “ mild, medium hot sauce ” 23.95

Jumbo Bacon Wrapped Scallops “4 Jumbo scallops wrapped in a savory bacon and served with a side of vegetables, mashed potatoes or pasta”28.95

Our Famous Frutti di Mare “shrimp, scallops, mussels, and baby clams served in mild, medium or hot sauce marinara or a white sauce with garlic, olive oil and white wine” 28.00

Lobster Tail Fra Diavolo over linguini “8oz Maine Lobster Tail, baby clams and mussels in a red

mild, medium, or hot sauce” or a white sauce with garlic, olive oil and white wine with 2 shrimp and 2 scallops”35.00

Orange Roughy over linguini “lightly breaded with season bread crumb, parmesan cheese, and

butter served with shrimp and a scallop in a bruschetta sauce” 28.95

Grilled Salmon “wild caught North Atlantic Salmon served in a bruschetta sauce over linguini”

27.95

Stuffed Haddock” 8oz wild caught haddock rolled and filled with a rich crab meat stuffing, broiled, topped with breadcrumb, served with mashed potatoes , vegetables or pasta 30.00

Pasta” All Pasta served with fresh house salad and homemade Italian Garlic Bread

Baked Rigatoni “with ricotta and mozzarella” *request gluten free! 16.95

Baked Rigatoni ala Siciliana “fried eggplant served over baked rigatoni with ricotta and mozzarella” 19.00

Manicotti Parmigiana ricotta stuffed pasta, tomato sauce and mozarella 16.95

Lasagna “layered with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce” 19.00

Spaghetti or Rigatoni “homemade tomato sauce, butter, or oil & garlic” 14.95

add 2 meatballs or 2 sausages 5.00

Gluten free pasta “ homemade tomato sauce over corn pasta”14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo “homemade creamy white sauce” 18.00

*add shrimp 8.00, add breaded chicken 6.00, add grilled chicken 6.00, add broccoli 4.50

Tortellini Alfredo “ricotta-stuffed tortellini in a rich, creamy sauce” 18.95

*add shrimp 8.00, add breaded chicken 6.00, add grilled chicken 6.00, add broccoli 4.50

Rigatoni a la Vodka “smooth pink sauce with tomato and cream”17.95

*add shrimp 8.00, add breaded chicken 6.00, add grilled chicken 6.00, add broccoli 4.50

Homemade Gnocchi “ ricotta cheese gnocchi served with Alfredo, vodka or pesto sauce” 17.95

Sausage, Peppers and Onions “sautéed in olive oil and tomato sauce over spaghetti.” 17.00

Wild Boar Bolognese over Rigatoni or Papperdaelle Pasta“italian Ragu sauce made with ground pork & beef slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, tomato, milk and red wine 20.00

Veal and Peppers “veal stew slow cooked with onions, peppers and tomato sauce. 21.99

Ravioli “ All Raviolis served with fresh house salad and homemade Italian Garlic bread”

Cheese Ravioli “ricotta stuffed ravioli serve in a tomato sauce” 14.95.00 add 2 meatballs or 2 sausages 5.00

Mushroom Ravioli “wild mushroom and ricotta stuffed ravioli served with Alfredo sauce”19.00

Lobster Ravioli “lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli served with a shrimp Alfredo or marinara sauce. 23.00

Burrata Ravioli “ Fresh cream of mozzarella soaked in butter cream stuffed in ravioli served in a creamy Alfredo sauce” 20.00

Braised Beef Ravioli “ Ravioli stuffed with rich braised beef and parmesan cheese served with bolognese sauce. 22.00

Sides

Spaghetti Linguini Fettuccine Rigatoni “choice of tomato sauce, butter, or oil &

garlic” 4.00

Fresh Seasonal Vegetable 4.50

Specialty sauces on sides Pesto (contains pine nuts), Alfredo or Vodka Sauce additional 2.00

Mashed Potatoes 3.00

Peppers, Onions or Mushrooms 3.50

One Meatball or One Sausage 5.00

Gluten Free Pasta 6.00

Pizza

Large 16” 18.00 White Garlic Pizza 20.00 Large Bianco 21.00 Large “The Works” 25.00

Toppings (1.35 Half) (2.70 Whole)

Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Onion,

Mushroom, Broccoli, Anchovies, *Grilled Chicken (6.00)*

Beverages

Fountain Soda “Pepsi Products” 3.49 ” Pellegrino Water Bottle 4.95 , Saratoga water 4.95

Now serving “Batch” Coffee 3.00 or tea 3.00 Espresso 3.75 Cappuccino 4.95

Desserts Made by our very own Pastry Chef Gabriella

