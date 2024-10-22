MetaHomes | Properties for Rent & Sale | Holiday Homes in UAE (2024)

Dubai

    Properties For Sale in UAE

    Exclusive| Fully Furnished | Skyline View Regina Tower, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 144,316
    Magnificent Studio | Fully Furnished | High Quality | Stunning Interior Beverly Residence, JVC District 13, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 163,376
    BRIGHT 1BHK APARTMENT AVAILABLE NEAR SOUQ EXTRA La Vista Residence 2, La Vista Residence, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 176,991
    Radiant 3BR | Investment Opportunity|Creek Harbour Harbour Views 1, Harbour Views 1, Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons), Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 1,170,864
    FULLY FURNISHED / FULL CANAL VIEW / Heigh ROI J ONE Tower A, J ONE, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 503,744
    LUXURIOUS VILLA | BRAND NEW | MOTIVATED SELLER West Village, Al Furjan, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 1,276,242
    Marina View Address JBR Large Size Furmished Jumeirah Gate Tower 1, The Address Jumeirah Resort and Spa, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 1,034,717
    Upgraded 2 Beds | High Floor | Canal View | Furnished Burj Al Nujoom, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 517,359

    Off-Plan Properties in UAE

    20% cash for investor✔️fully furnished✔️high ROI Red Square Tower, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 206,355
    Ultra Luxury Unit | Attractive PP | Waterfront Living 360 Riverside Crescent, Sobha Hartland II, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 526,477
    1BR | MAG 330 | 1% Payment Plan | Furnished MAG 330, MAG 330, City of Arabia, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 329,748
    ✅ 1% Monthly Payment Plan ✅ Smart Home ✅ Furnished 1WOOD Residence, 1WOOD Residence, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 247,371
    01 series / Tower 1/ High floor / Fully paid The Address Residences Dubai Opera Tower 1, The Address Residences Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 3,267,528
    15% DP✔️1% month✔️furnished✔️Privet pool✔️freehold Nas3, Arjan, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 463,690
    Genuine Resale | Best Price In Market Bianca, Bianca, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 325,391

    Properties For Rent in UAE

    Unfurnished 2BR + Maid R | Corner Unit | Full Sea View Azure Residences, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Unfurnished $ 63,989 / Year
    Marina View | Furnished | All Bills Included Dubai Marina Moon, Dubai Marina Moon, Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 40,844 / Year
    FULLY FURNISHED /CANAL VIEW/NICE VIEW Elite Business Bay Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 21,784 / Year
    Fully Furnished | Golf Course View | Ready to Move Giovanni Boutique Suites, Sports City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 21,784 / Year
    4BR Address Fountain Views Sky collection for Rent The Address Residence Fountain Views 2, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 299,523 / Year
    1BR Apartment | Marina View | Furnished | Vacant Jumeirah Gate Tower 2, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 54,459 / Year
    Chiller Free | Park and Canal View | High Floor Harbour Views 1, Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons), Dubai, United Arab Emirates Furnished $ 46,290 / Year

    Featured Holiday Homes in UAE

    Modern Studio with Stunning Views in Botanica Tower Botanica Tower, Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 63.00 /night
    Canal View|Bills Included|Summer Special Discount! Elite Downtown Residence, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 220.00 /night
    One-Bedroom Apartments in Hameni Tower Hameni Tower, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 73.00 /night
    Indulge in Luxury at Forte: Stunning Burj Khalifa Views Await Forte, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 275.00 /night
    Downtown Luxury: 1-Bedroom Apartment in Address Fountain Views Address Fountain Views Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 182.00 /night
    FULL SEA VIEW I PRIME LOCATION I HIGH FLOOR Stella Maris, Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 164.00 /night
    Apartment at Catch Residence Catch Residences By IGO, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates $ 73.00 /night

    FAQs

    Can I buy a property in Dubai and rent it out? ›

    Yes, non-residents can rent out property in Dubai. Many foreign investors purchase properties in freehold areas, then lease them out to generate a steady stream of rental income. It's an appealing investment strategy given Dubai's status as a business hub and tourist destination, which results in high rental demand.

    Can expats buy house in UAE? ›

    Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy property in the UAE. However, there are certain location restrictions. According to them, foreigners can only purchase real estate in specific places called freehold zones.

    Why is rent in Dubai so cheap? ›

    Oversupply: A Surplus of Properties

    One of the primary reasons for Dubai's lower property prices is the oversupply of residential units. The emirate has witnessed a construction boom in recent years, with developers eager to capitalize on the city's burgeoning popularity.

    Can foreigners rent in Dubai? ›

    Whilst renting an apartment in Dubai on a long-term basis is not possible without residency due to strict legal requirements, alternatives such as serviced apartments, hotel apartments, and subletting offer viable solutions for non-residents.

    How long can I stay in Dubai if I buy a house? ›

    Once you have purchased the property you may apply for a residence visa. This visa will be valid for up to 2 years, renewable, as long as you still own the property and you visit the country at least once every 180 days.

    Do you get residency if you buy a house in Dubai? ›

    In Dubai, buying property won't automatically grant you residency; you must follow a separate procedure. While acquiring a property worth AED 750,000 in Dubai allows you to obtain a residency visa, it's important to note that this visa is valid for two years, requiring renewal every two years after that.

    How many years can you own a property in Dubai? ›

    Rights to the Property

    It is usually 99 years. Moreover, the long-term lease contract gives rights to the person of the ownership. However, leasehold ownership in Dubai will still require landlords' permission to make changes to the property.

    Is it a good idea to buy property in UAE? ›

    Is It a Good Idea to Invest in Dubai Real Estate? Yes, this can be a favorable opportunity for those seeking potentially lucrative returns and a luxurious lifestyle. The city's booming economy, investor-friendly environment, and the availability of freehold areas contribute to its appeal.

    Can you own a house in Dubai forever? ›

    Buying property in Dubai

    In Dubai, foreign ownership is permitted in areas designated as freehold. Foreigners (who don't live in the UAE) and expatriate residents may acquire freehold ownership rights over property without restriction, usufruct rights, or leasehold rights for up to 99 years.

    Will rent go down in 2024 in Dubai? ›

    Rental price hikes in Dubai are expected to ease in 2024, despite the strong demand for Dubai real estate in 2023. We expect rental increases for new contracts to continue this year and next year but at a slower rate.

    How much of salary should go to rent Dubai? ›

    As a general rule of thumb, no more than 30% of your salary should be spent on housing. For example, on a salary of AED 20,000 per month, AED 6,000, or less, per month should be allocated toward housing, equating to AED 72,000 per year. However, everyone's financial situation is different.

    Can I just go and live in Dubai? ›

    If you wish to relocate to Dubai, you will need to secure a residence visa that allows you to both take employment and reside long-term in the Emirate. In most cases, the residence visa is valid for two years which can then be renewed.

    Can a foreign unmarried couples live together in Dubai? ›

    Living together as an unmarried couple is not expressly prohibited in the UAE. The implementation of recent legislation has effectively eliminated its classification as a criminal offense, thereby creating a more comfortable environment for couples in informal partnerships to stay in the UAE.

    Where do foreigners live in Dubai? ›

    The best places to live in Dubai include Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah; these areas are close to the city's center. Moving to Dubai offers an opportunity to experience the highest standards of living and a life of luxury, making it an attractive destination for expats to live.

    Can I rent out my house in Dubai? ›

    All properties put up for rent in Dubai are required to obtain a permit that allows them to be advertised by a RERA-registered real estate company. To obtain this permit, you will have to submit certain documents to the Dubai Land Department (DLD): Title deed. Passport copy of the owner.

    Is it profitable to buy property in Dubai? ›

    Is It a Good Idea to Invest in Dubai Real Estate? Yes, this can be a favorable opportunity for those seeking potentially lucrative returns and a luxurious lifestyle. The city's booming economy, investor-friendly environment, and the availability of freehold areas contribute to its appeal.

    Is Dubai good for rental income? ›

    Real estate is profitable; thanks to globally high rental yields and low taxation, Dubai attracts property investors worldwide. You're in the right place if you're interested in becoming a landlord in Dubai and everything Dubai has to offer when investing in property.

    Can I Airbnb my property in Dubai? ›

    So the answer to the question of whether Airbnb is legal in Dubai, is that, yes, it absolutely is. However, to ensure the safety, security, and responsible use of short-term rentals, the Dubai government has implemented specific guidelines for Airbnb hosts and guests.

