MetaHomes | Properties for Rent & Sale | Holiday Homes in UAE (2024)

Yes, non-residents can rent out property in Dubai. Many foreign investors purchase properties in freehold areas, then lease them out to generate a steady stream of rental income. It's an appealing investment strategy given Dubai's status as a business hub and tourist destination, which results in high rental demand.

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy property in the UAE. However, there are certain location restrictions. According to them, foreigners can only purchase real estate in specific places called freehold zones.

Oversupply: A Surplus of Properties



One of the primary reasons for Dubai's lower property prices is the oversupply of residential units. The emirate has witnessed a construction boom in recent years, with developers eager to capitalize on the city's burgeoning popularity.

Whilst renting an apartment in Dubai on a long-term basis is not possible without residency due to strict legal requirements, alternatives such as serviced apartments, hotel apartments, and subletting offer viable solutions for non-residents.

Once you have purchased the property you may apply for a residence visa. This visa will be valid for up to 2 years, renewable, as long as you still own the property and you visit the country at least once every 180 days.

In Dubai, buying property won't automatically grant you residency; you must follow a separate procedure. While acquiring a property worth AED 750,000 in Dubai allows you to obtain a residency visa, it's important to note that this visa is valid for two years, requiring renewal every two years after that.

Rights to the Property



It is usually 99 years. Moreover, the long-term lease contract gives rights to the person of the ownership. However, leasehold ownership in Dubai will still require landlords' permission to make changes to the property.

Is It a Good Idea to Invest in Dubai Real Estate? Yes, this can be a favorable opportunity for those seeking potentially lucrative returns and a luxurious lifestyle. The city's booming economy, investor-friendly environment, and the availability of freehold areas contribute to its appeal.

Buying property in Dubai



In Dubai, foreign ownership is permitted in areas designated as freehold. Foreigners (who don't live in the UAE) and expatriate residents may acquire freehold ownership rights over property without restriction, usufruct rights, or leasehold rights for up to 99 years.

Rental price hikes in Dubai are expected to ease in 2024, despite the strong demand for Dubai real estate in 2023. We expect rental increases for new contracts to continue this year and next year but at a slower rate.

As a general rule of thumb, no more than 30% of your salary should be spent on housing. For example, on a salary of AED 20,000 per month, AED 6,000, or less, per month should be allocated toward housing, equating to AED 72,000 per year. However, everyone's financial situation is different.

If you wish to relocate to Dubai, you will need to secure a residence visa that allows you to both take employment and reside long-term in the Emirate. In most cases, the residence visa is valid for two years which can then be renewed.

Living together as an unmarried couple is not expressly prohibited in the UAE. The implementation of recent legislation has effectively eliminated its classification as a criminal offense, thereby creating a more comfortable environment for couples in informal partnerships to stay in the UAE.

The best places to live in Dubai include Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah; these areas are close to the city's center. Moving to Dubai offers an opportunity to experience the highest standards of living and a life of luxury, making it an attractive destination for expats to live.

All properties put up for rent in Dubai are required to obtain a permit that allows them to be advertised by a RERA-registered real estate company. To obtain this permit, you will have to submit certain documents to the Dubai Land Department (DLD): Title deed. Passport copy of the owner.

Real estate is profitable; thanks to globally high rental yields and low taxation, Dubai attracts property investors worldwide. You're in the right place if you're interested in becoming a landlord in Dubai and everything Dubai has to offer when investing in property.

So the answer to the question of whether Airbnb is legal in Dubai, is that, yes, it absolutely is. However, to ensure the safety, security, and responsible use of short-term rentals, the Dubai government has implemented specific guidelines for Airbnb hosts and guests.