Michigan football tickets 2024: Where to buy for all home and away games (2024)

Table of Contents
Where to buy Michigan football single-game tickets: Where to buy Michigan football season tickets for all home games: What teams will Michigan football play this year? Will Michigan football have a Friday night Big Ten game in 2024? How do I watch Michigan football on NBC, FOX and Big Ten Network? How did Michigan football do in 2023? FAQs References

ANN ARBOR, Michigan -- The defending national champion Michigan Wolverines are ready for their quest for a second consecutive NCAA football title against arguably their toughest schedule in recent history. Add the fact that they lost 13 players to the NFL Draft – and coach Jim Harbaugh – and the cards are stacked against new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

See Michigan football live with full season and single-game tickets on sale from major third-party sites for all games in the 2024 season.

It’s a 12-game schedule with landmines across the board, testing the young Wolverines and Moore’s first full year as head coach.

No. 9 Michigan will open the season with a night game against Fresno State in Ann Arbor. After that tune-up, Michigan will face quarterback Quinn Ewers and Texas and No. 23 USC in a three-week span.

Completing five straight home games to open the season, Michigan travels to face Washington for a rematch of last year’s national championship on Oct. 5.

The Wolverines will host rival Michigan State on Oct. 26 before a massive matchup against Dillon Gabriel and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks.

As always, the regular season finale concludes with the Nov. 30 matchup against hated rival, No. 2 Ohio State, which will take place in Columbus this year. Michigan is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory over the Buckeyes.

Recapping the gauntlet, the Wolverines get the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Luckily, they get two of those three mega matchups at home.

As of Aug. 13, the cheapest tickets I found overall are $30 from Seat Geek for the Nov. 23 game at home against Northwestern. The cheapest road ticket is for $40 on Viagogo for Oct. 19 against Illinois.

The cheapest tickets to Michigan vs. Texas are from Viagogo for $270 and the cheapest seat for Michigan vs. Ohio State is also from Viagogo at $350.

The best find for 2024 Michigan season tickets (all home games) is from Viagogo for $971.

Where to buy Michigan football single-game tickets:

Note: Game times are based on location of home site. This post will be updated as more times and broadcast information becomes available.

Aug. 31: Wolverines home vs. Fresno State Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Sept. 7: Wolverines home vs. Texas Longhorns, noon, FOX

See Also
Durant's PSG stake explained: Why has he bought in? Does he have a say?How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Sept. 14: Wolverines home vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves, noon, Big Ten Network

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Sept. 21: Wolverines home vs. USC Trojans, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Tickets: Seat Geek| Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Sept. 28: Wolverines home vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek| Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Oct. 5: Wolverines away vs. Washington Huskies, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Oct. 19: Wolverines away vs. Illinois Fighting Illini, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Oct. 26: Wolverines home vs. Michigan State Spartans, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Nov. 2: Wolverines home vs. Oregon Ducks, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Nov. 9: Wolverines away vs. Indiana Hoosiers, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Nov. 23: Wolverines home vs. Northwestern Wildcats, time and channel TBD

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Nov. 30: Wolverines away vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, noon, FOX

Tickets: Seat Geek | Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City | Ticketmaster

Where to buy Michigan football season tickets for all home games:

Tickets: Vivid Seats | StubHub | Viagogo | Ticket City

What teams will Michigan football play this year?

The Wolverines will play the following teams in the 2024 season:

Home: Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon and Northwestern

Away: Washington, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio State

Will Michigan football have a Friday night Big Ten game in 2024?

No. FOX confirmed that Michigan will be one of six Big Ten teams that will not play one of nine conference games on a Friday night. Indiana, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin also will not play on a Friday night.

How do I watch Michigan football on NBC, FOX and Big Ten Network?

Fans who have parted ways with their cable provider can watch the Wolverines at no cost by taking advantage of streaming alternatives like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, which both offer free trials. Sling TV has promotional offers for new customers.

How did Michigan football do in 2023?

Michigan capped the Harbaugh Era with their third straight victory over Ohio State and a national championship to cement their perfect 15-0 season.

They graduated 13 players to the NFL as Harbaugh joined the movement, taking the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since 2021, the Wolverines have amassed an astonishing 40-3 record, including a 26-1 record in the Big Ten. The faces will look different in 2024, but the momentum remains the same. Michigan entered the preseason Top 25 as the No. 9 program in the nation.

Finding J.J. McCarthy’s replacement is a tricky task. Redshirt sophomore Alex Orji and graduate transfer Jack Tuttle appear to be the front runners for that pressure-packed role.

The graduation of running back Blake Corum is a tough blow for Michigan’s run game. However, senior Donovan Edwards is ready to carry on the legacy after compiling 119 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns. The room will be led by former OSU running back coach Tony Alford.

Michigan had one of the most powerful offensive lines in the country, bulldozing through defenses and leaving gaping holes last season. They will replace all five starters and welcome former tight ends coach Grant Newsome into the offensive line coaching duties.

This year’s group will be led by senior left tackle transfer Myles Hinton, graduate left guard transfer Josh Priebe, redshirt junior right guard Giovanni El-Hadi, redshirt junior center Gregg Crippen and redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Gentry. Senior right tackle Jeffrey Persi and redshirt junior center Raheem Anderson are putting up strong fights at their position in camp battles.

Last year’s defense, guided by then defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, held its opponents to a national-best 10.4 points per game and was the top-ranked team in total defense.

Don “Wink” Martindale takes over the defensive coordinator reins for Minter, who joined Harbaugh in Los Angeles to become the Chargers defensive coordinator.

They’ll welcome back four starters in junior cornerback Will Johnson, senior safety Rod Moore, senior safety Makari Paige and junior defensive tackle Mason Graham. Moore is currently out after having surgery for an undisclosed injury sustained in spring practice in late April.

Roman Wilson (789 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Cornelius Johnson (604 yards, one touchdown) led the Wolverines receiving core last season.

They have moved on to the NFL, leaving a fresh crop of talent that can turn some heads this season. Sophomore Semaj Morgan, junior Tyler Morris and sophomore Frederick Moore appear to be the go-to group. Junior tight end Colston Loveland returns for his junior campaign after compiling 45 catches for 649 yards and four touchdowns.

Along with their on-field success, the Wolverines are trying to carve the gap in the recruiting world. According to 247sports, they have not had a top 10 recruiting class since 2019, mostly flirting around the 11-20 area. That stat makes their resurgence – and flipping the rivalry upside down – even more impressive.

The schedule is a grinding slate that will mold their identity. The group will find their footing, or fall flat among mountainous expectations. They are already embracing the villainous role from last season.

With Texas, USC and Oregon on the schedule, they should be polished by the time they roll into Columbus on Nov. 30. What that polish looks like remains to be seen.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Michigan football tickets 2024: Where to buy for all home and away games (2024)

FAQs

How much are Michigan football tickets 2024? ›

Michigan Wolverines Football Schedule and Ticket Prices
DateLocationLowest Price
08/31/2024Ann Arbor$82
09/07/2024Ann Arbor$397
09/14/2024Ann Arbor$53
09/21/2024Ann Arbor$199
8 more rows

Learn More Now
How to get Michigan season tickets in 2024? ›

2024 Season Ticket Memberships
  1. BE PART OF THE 2024 ACTION. Get your Season Ticket Membership today starting as low as $20 per game. BUY TICKETS.
  2. Panthers Contact. Location: Ford Field. Phone: (231)443-9494. Email: tickets@uflpanthers.com. For Premium Seats & Suites Contact a Sales & Experience Manager.

Read The Full Story
How much are tickets to a University of Michigan football game? ›

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan is increasing its football season ticket prices for the first time since 2021, the university recently announced. Ticket prices will increase from $77.50 per game to $82.50 per game for a total cost of $660 for the eight-game home schedule in 2024.

Explore More
How much is a ticket to a Michigan State football game? ›

Generally speaking, the average ticket price for Michigan State tickets is around $32 a ticket.

Discover More
How much is a hot dog at Michigan Stadium? ›

The majority of standard concessions are found along the interior of the concourse. Hot dogs ($5-$6.50) and bratwursts ($7.50) are provided by Dearborn Sausage Company, and they are very good.

Read The Full Story
How much are Michigan football suite tickets? ›

How much does a Michigan Wolverines Football suite cost?
Event TypeAverage Cost
NFL Suites$15,000 - $35,000
NHL & NBA Suites$4,000 - $8,000
MLB Suites$3,000 - $6,000
Concert Suites$5,000 - $15,000

Get More Info
What is a season ticket card? ›

In sports, a season ticket grants the holder access to all regular-season home games for one season without additional charges. The ticket usually offers a discounted price over purchasing a ticket for each of the home games for a season individually.

Continue Reading
How much are Michigan season tickets? ›

Michigan Athletics Announces 2024 Football Season Ticket Prices
Tier2024 PSC2024 Season Ticket
Endzone Lower$100$660
Maize Lower$475$660
Maize Middle$440$660
Maize Upper$410$660
17 more rows
Dec 29, 2023

Tell Me More
Do you need ID to buy a season ticket? ›

Yes, you'll need to show a National Rail Photocard (as a form of ID) to buy and travel with a monthly or longer Season Ticket. To get your free Photocard: Take a recent passport-type photograph of yourself to any station ticket office.

Learn More Now
Do Michigan students go to football games for free? ›

Students can attend any other Michigan varsity sporting event free of charge with a valid Mcard. Like past seasons for football, attendance points from the 2023 season will determine student seating.

Explore More

Can you sell Michigan football tickets on StubHub? ›

As most of you know know Stub-Hub is the officially recognized ticket reseller for Michigan Athletics.

Get More Info
How much do Michigan students pay for football tickets? ›

Enrolled students who do not currently have season tickets (football/basketball/ice hockey) or were not on a season ticket waitlist for the 2022-23 academic year will have access to purchase 2023 season tickets between the dates of March 20-24. The student ticket price for football is unchanged at $27 per game.

Read More
Do Michigan State students get free football tickets? ›

Admission to the majority of athletic events is free to MSU students. Tickets for men's football, men's basketball and ice hockey can be purchased through the official athletics website following orientation to MSU.

Get More Info
How much does Michigan Stadium cost? ›

Michigan Stadium ticket prices vary by show, day, season and other variables. Michigan Stadium tickets in 2024 cost $173.31 on average.

Show Me More
How much is a Michigan small game license? ›

License types
License by ageAge: Up to 9Nonresident 2 age: 17+
Base license*3 (valid as small game license; see page 66). Valid through March 31, 2024.NA$151
Pheasant hunting license4NA$25
Small game 3-day nonresident licenseNA$50
Small game 7-day nonresident licenseNA$80
6 more rows

View Details
How much does it cost to go to the Michigan Spring Game 2024? ›

Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for noon, and all gates will open to the public at 11:00 AM due to anticipated crowds. Admission is free and open to the public.

View Details
How much are Rose Bowl tickets 2024? ›

$225.00 Bench; $325.00 Premium; $400 Elite. PARADE TICKETS ARE FREE. Purchase of Rose Bowl game tickets does not include Rose Parade tickets. The Lottery will be open Sunday, December 3, 2023 through Wednesday, December 6 2023.

View Details
How much are 2024 NFL draft tickets? ›

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is April 25 – 27, 2024 and entry is FREE!

Continue Reading
How much are Super Bowl tickets 2024? ›

How much are Super Bowl tickets in 2024? The price of tickets has quite a range. But as things stand, the average cost per ticket sold is $8,400, according to StubHub. The range, as shown on StubHub, is anywhere from around $6,875 to as high as $22,907.

View More

References

Top Articles
List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8
Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8
At-Home Respiratory Services
Latest Posts
Zurück ins Schwarz. Zum Tod der großen, verzweifelten Sängerin Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 6748

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.