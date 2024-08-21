Michigan football tickets 2024: Where to buy for all home and away games (2024)

ANN ARBOR, Michigan -- The defending national champion Michigan Wolverines are ready for their quest for a second consecutive NCAA football title against arguably their toughest schedule in recent history. Add the fact that they lost 13 players to the NFL Draft – and coach Jim Harbaugh – and the cards are stacked against new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

It’s a 12-game schedule with landmines across the board, testing the young Wolverines and Moore’s first full year as head coach.

No. 9 Michigan will open the season with a night game against Fresno State in Ann Arbor. After that tune-up, Michigan will face quarterback Quinn Ewers and Texas and No. 23 USC in a three-week span.

Completing five straight home games to open the season, Michigan travels to face Washington for a rematch of last year’s national championship on Oct. 5.

The Wolverines will host rival Michigan State on Oct. 26 before a massive matchup against Dillon Gabriel and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks.

As always, the regular season finale concludes with the Nov. 30 matchup against hated rival, No. 2 Ohio State, which will take place in Columbus this year. Michigan is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory over the Buckeyes.

Recapping the gauntlet, the Wolverines get the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Luckily, they get two of those three mega matchups at home.

As of Aug. 13, the cheapest tickets I found overall are $30 from Seat Geek for the Nov. 23 game at home against Northwestern. The cheapest road ticket is for $40 on Viagogo for Oct. 19 against Illinois.

The cheapest tickets to Michigan vs. Texas are from Viagogo for $270 and the cheapest seat for Michigan vs. Ohio State is also from Viagogo at $350.

The best find for 2024 Michigan season tickets (all home games) is from Viagogo for $971.

Aug. 31: Wolverines home vs. Fresno State Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Sept. 7: Wolverines home vs. Texas Longhorns, noon, FOX

Sept. 14: Wolverines home vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves, noon, Big Ten Network

Sept. 21: Wolverines home vs. USC Trojans, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 28: Wolverines home vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, time and channel TBD

Oct. 5: Wolverines away vs. Washington Huskies, time and channel TBD

Oct. 19: Wolverines away vs. Illinois Fighting Illini, time and channel TBD

Oct. 26: Wolverines home vs. Michigan State Spartans, time and channel TBD

Nov. 2: Wolverines home vs. Oregon Ducks, time and channel TBD

Nov. 9: Wolverines away vs. Indiana Hoosiers, time and channel TBD

Nov. 23: Wolverines home vs. Northwestern Wildcats, time and channel TBD

Nov. 30: Wolverines away vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, noon, FOX

What teams will Michigan football play this year?

The Wolverines will play the following teams in the 2024 season:

Home: Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon and Northwestern

Away: Washington, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio State

Will Michigan football have a Friday night Big Ten game in 2024?

No. FOX confirmed that Michigan will be one of six Big Ten teams that will not play one of nine conference games on a Friday night. Indiana, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin also will not play on a Friday night.

How do I watch Michigan football on NBC, FOX and Big Ten Network?

Fans who have parted ways with their cable provider can watch the Wolverines at no cost by taking advantage of streaming alternatives like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, which both offer free trials. Sling TV has promotional offers for new customers.

How did Michigan football do in 2023?

Michigan capped the Harbaugh Era with their third straight victory over Ohio State and a national championship to cement their perfect 15-0 season.

They graduated 13 players to the NFL as Harbaugh joined the movement, taking the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since 2021, the Wolverines have amassed an astonishing 40-3 record, including a 26-1 record in the Big Ten. The faces will look different in 2024, but the momentum remains the same. Michigan entered the preseason Top 25 as the No. 9 program in the nation.

Finding J.J. McCarthy’s replacement is a tricky task. Redshirt sophom*ore Alex Orji and graduate transfer Jack Tuttle appear to be the front runners for that pressure-packed role.

The graduation of running back Blake Corum is a tough blow for Michigan’s run game. However, senior Donovan Edwards is ready to carry on the legacy after compiling 119 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns. The room will be led by former OSU running back coach Tony Alford.

Michigan had one of the most powerful offensive lines in the country, bulldozing through defenses and leaving gaping holes last season. They will replace all five starters and welcome former tight ends coach Grant Newsome into the offensive line coaching duties.

This year’s group will be led by senior left tackle transfer Myles Hinton, graduate left guard transfer Josh Priebe, redshirt junior right guard Giovanni El-Hadi, redshirt junior center Gregg Crippen and redshirt sophom*ore right tackle Andrew Gentry. Senior right tackle Jeffrey Persi and redshirt junior center Raheem Anderson are putting up strong fights at their position in camp battles.

Last year’s defense, guided by then defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, held its opponents to a national-best 10.4 points per game and was the top-ranked team in total defense.

Don “Wink” Martindale takes over the defensive coordinator reins for Minter, who joined Harbaugh in Los Angeles to become the Chargers defensive coordinator.

They’ll welcome back four starters in junior cornerback Will Johnson, senior safety Rod Moore, senior safety Makari Paige and junior defensive tackle Mason Graham. Moore is currently out after having surgery for an undisclosed injury sustained in spring practice in late April.

Roman Wilson (789 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Cornelius Johnson (604 yards, one touchdown) led the Wolverines receiving core last season.

They have moved on to the NFL, leaving a fresh crop of talent that can turn some heads this season. Sophom*ore Semaj Morgan, junior Tyler Morris and sophom*ore Frederick Moore appear to be the go-to group. Junior tight end Colston Loveland returns for his junior campaign after compiling 45 catches for 649 yards and four touchdowns.

Along with their on-field success, the Wolverines are trying to carve the gap in the recruiting world. According to 247sports, they have not had a top 10 recruiting class since 2019, mostly flirting around the 11-20 area. That stat makes their resurgence – and flipping the rivalry upside down – even more impressive.

The schedule is a grinding slate that will mold their identity. The group will find their footing, or fall flat among mountainous expectations. They are already embracing the villainous role from last season.

With Texas, USC and Oregon on the schedule, they should be polished by the time they roll into Columbus on Nov. 30. What that polish looks like remains to be seen.