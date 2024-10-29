Microsoft Product Overview | NComputing (2024)

- login | register
- for vSpace Pro
Secure, Affordable, High-performing Endpoints
Designed for
Hardware and Software endpoints for Microsoft
NComputing delivers simple-to-deploy, centrally managed endpoints designed and optimized for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), WIndows 365 Cloud PC, and Remote Desktop Services (RDS).
Thin client solutions from NComputing extend the affordability of these services by lowering the total cost of ownership. Our solutions are affordable and built to satisfy the high-performance demands of today’s users.
LEAF OS provides a software basis for repurposing existing x86-64 hardware into manageable thin clients, either temporarily by booting from a USB drive or permanently by installing directly on the internal drive.
Deployment and ongoing maintenance are simplified using PMC, our centralized endpoint management system.
Windows 365 Cloud PC
- Overview
Windows 365 Cloud PC combines the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the PC. From contractors and interns to software developers and industrial designers, Windows 365 enables a variety of new scenarios for the new world of work.
NComputing provides both thin clients and software endpoints to connect to the service without the need for a full PC.
Learn More
Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD)
- Overview
- Who needs AVD?
- Why AVD?
Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) is a comprehensive desktop and application virtualization service managed by Microsoft and hosted in the Azure cloud. AVD delivers simplified management with multi-session Windows 10 support.
The service includes optimizations for Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, and support for RDS environments. AVD addresses a broad range of needs from business continuity to Work-From-Home initiatives.
Download the Solution Brief
Learn More
AVD is the only virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimizations for Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments. Deploy and scale your Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes, and get built-in security and compliance features.
Learn about how your company can benefit from AVD here.
Learn about how to setup AVD and licensing requirements on Azure here.
Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
- Overview
Microsoft RDS is a platform useful for delivering individual virtualized applications, secure mobile and remote desktop access.
RDS offers deployment flexibility, cost efficiency, and extensibility—all delivered through a variety of deployment options, including Windows Server 2019 for on-premises deployments, Microsoft Azure for cloud deployments. It can be used for session-based virtualization, VDI, or a combination of the two.
NComputing is best-in-class for AVD
Verified Azure Virtual Desktop solution
NComputing is an official Azure Virtual Desktop partner for integrated Linux endpoint solutions verified by Microsoft.
Simple, Powerful, Affordable
NComputing has 20 years of expertise in desktop virtualization. As our computing needs continue to move to the cloud, how we interact with systems and applications continues to evolve as well. If powerful servers are running everything for you, gone is the need for the typical PC hardware and its issues. But you still need some way to connect a keyboard, mouse, and display to the cloud to do meaningful work.
Lower total cost of ownership
The RX-series thin clients lower the overall cost of ownership needed to adopt Azure Virtual Desktop. For organizations looking to refresh or acquire new endpoint devices, RX-series thin clients are a fraction of the cost compared to traditional PCs and laptops. For those looking to extend the usefulness of existing PCs, LEAF OS can convert any x86-64 based PC into an endpoint for Microsoft virtualization. Centralized device management and no local data concerns help slash ongoing device maintenance and security expenses.
Azure Virtual Desktop simplifies computing. RX-series thin clients and LEAF OS eliminate many of the issues surrounding typical hardware deployments including data security, component failure, and energy consumption.
Power where you need it most
We've been using ARM-based devices as the basis for our most recent thin clients. The Raspberry Pi 4 brings premium performance characteristics and native dual display support to remote computing. Optimized for Windows AVD and Microsoft RDS, the RX420(RDP) thin client in particular offers a rich PC-like experience in an affordable, energy-saving device that literally fits in the palm of your hand.
Low cost of ownership
Securely built on Linux
Central Management
WiFi or Gigabit Ethernet
Premium performance
Low power consumption
Microsoft Teams Optimization
Available on EX500 thin client and LEAF OS devices, audio and video streams in Microsoft Teams are offloaded from the Microsoft AVD, Windows 365, RDS, Citrix, and VMware Horizon sessions, enabling them to be processed locally on the client device. Deliver clear, crisp high-definition audio-video conferencing with integrated Microsoft Teams Optimization. Users can seamlessly participate in audio-video or audio-only calls to and from other users and other standards-based desktop video and conference room systems.
Endpoints for Microsoft
- Hardware Platform
- Operating System
- Management Software
- RAM
- RDS support
- AVD support
- vSpace Pro support
- VERDE VDI & Remote Access support
- Local Applications
Chromium browser
Microsoft Teams
Zoom
- Dual Display
- Display 1 Max Resolution
- Display 2 Max Resolution
- USB 2.0 ports
- USB 3.0 ports
- WiFi (2.4GHz)
- WiFi (5GHz)
- VESA Mount Kit
EX500
- x86-64
- LEAF OS (Linux)
- PMC
- 4 GB
- 4k @ 30Hz HDMI
- 4k @ 30Hz HDMI
- 2
- 2
RX-RDP+
- Raspberry Pi 3B+
- LEAF OS (Linux)
- PMC
- 1 GB
-
-
-
- -
- 1920 x 1200 HDMI
- -
- 4
- -
RX420(RDP)
- Raspberry Pi 4B
- LEAF OS (Linux)
- PMC
- 2 GB
-
-
- 4k @ 60Hz Micro HDMI**
- 4k @ 30Hz Micro HDMI**
- 2
- 2
LEAF OS
- x86-64
- LEAF OS (Linux)
- PMC
- -
- -
- -
- supported
- supported
- NA
* Requires purchase of SDA
** When using 2 monitors with this device, both max out at 30Hz
Supported endpoints
EX500
Desktop Virtualization for Work-From-Home initiatives
NComputing delivers comprehensive desktop virtualization solutions to help organizations address WFH initiatives. From supporting offerings from Microsoft and Citrix to our own complete virtualization solutins in vSpace Pro and VERDE VDI, we're sure to have the right solution for you. Learn more about our WFH offerings.
