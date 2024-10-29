Microsoft Product Overview | NComputing (2024)

Hardware and Software endpoints for Microsoft

NComputing delivers simple-to-deploy, centrally managed endpoints designed and optimized for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), WIndows 365 Cloud PC, and Remote Desktop Services (RDS).

Thin client solutions from NComputing extend the affordability of these services by lowering the total cost of ownership. Our solutions are affordable and built to satisfy the high-performance demands of today’s users.

LEAF OS provides a software basis for repurposing existing x86-64 hardware into manageable thin clients, either temporarily by booting from a USB drive or permanently by installing directly on the internal drive.

Deployment and ongoing maintenance are simplified using PMC, our centralized endpoint management system.