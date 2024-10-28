Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (2024)

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (1)

Midgardsormr is a boss in Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth). Learn how to beat Midgardsormr on Hard Mode and normal difficulties, its weaknesses and resistances, and a list of its moves and attack patterns in this guide!

Midgardsormr Weaknesses and Stats

Stats

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (2)
EasyNormalHard
HP943013472109262

Weakness and Resistances

Weaknesses Lesser Resistances Greater Resistances

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (3) Ice

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (4) Fixed Damage

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (5) Stop

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (6) Petrify

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (7) Fire
Absorbed Elements Immunities
None

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (8) Proportional Damage

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (9) Berserk

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (10) Slow

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (11) Venom

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (12) Silence

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (13) Sleep

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (14) Stone

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (15) Morphable Items

Changes When Staggered

Weakness / Effective Resistance

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (16) Ice

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (17) Fire

How to Pressure Midgardsormr

Use Ice Attacks or Synergy Abilities

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (18)Use constant ice attacks to exploit its weakness.

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (19)Hit it with Synergy Abilities to instantly Pressure it.

The easiest way to instantly pressure Midgardsormr is to use offensive Synergy Abilities against it. On the final hit, the serpent will get Pressured, allowing you to build up the Stagger meter easily. However, do note that these abilities are different from Synergy Skills.

Alternatively, you can equip Ice Materia and inflict enough damage with Ice spells to Pressure it. However, do note that on Hard Mode, nothing short of a Blizzaga will do enough burst damage to pressure it.

How to Pressure and Stagger Enemies

Midgardsormr Best Party and Builds

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (20)Notice from Game8 This section is for players who are playing on Easy and Normal difficulties. To check out the best builds and tips for Hard Mode, jump to our Hard Mode Guide section, below!

Recommended Party Setup

Available Characters and Roles
Cloud 【Physical DPS】
・Use Focused Thrust to build up Stagger when the boss is Pressured.
・Deal damage when Staggered using Punisher Mode and Braver spam.
Aerith 【Spellcaster DPS】
・Exploit the Midgardsormr's weakness by attacking with Ice spells. Dealing enough Ice damage pressures the boss.
・Use the Guard Stick's Arcane Ward to cast offensive spells twice.
Barret 【Tank / Support】
・Can fill ATB quickly, allowing him to help with recovery
・Equip Shiva as a summon to deal massive damage
・Continue filling ATB while Shiva is summoned to use Summon Abilities
・Use the Gatling Gun's Focused Shot to build up the stagger gauge.

Best Materia to Use

Materia How to Use
Ice ・Exploit Midgardsormr's weakness to Ice with Blizzard
・If you only have one, equip it to Aerith on account of her high Magic Attack
・Aerith's Arcane Ward ability allows her to fire the spell twice each time.
Healing ・Heal any single ally when their HP gets too low.
Prayer ・Use Pray to recover HP of all allies.

How to Beat Midgardsormr

Midgardsormr Boss Fight Tips

Pressure Midgardsormr with Blizzard Spells

Use High Stagger Moves Once Pressured

Spam High-Damage Moves Once Staggered

Use Barret to Build ATB for Items and Heals at Low HP

Stay on the Patches of Land to Dodge Toxic Waters

Run Away to Dodge Scorching Breath

Summon Shiva to Deal Additional Ice Damage

Pressure Midgardsormr with Blizzard Spells

Midgardsormr can be pressured by exploiting its elemental weakness to ice. Blizzard attacks from the Ice Materia can do this, so equip this Materia onto Aerith, whose high Magic Attack allows her to deal the most damage per ATB charge.

Note: On Hard Mode, regular and -ra type spells won't cut it for damage. You will need to build up 2 ATB charges and use Blizzaga in order to deal enough elemental weakness damage to Pressure it on Hard.

How to Get Ice Materia

Double-Cast Ice Spells with Arcane Ward

If you have the Guard Stick's ability mastered, you can cast Arcane Ward to create a glyph that double-casts offensive spells when standing inside its AoE. Use this to double your Ice damage and save on MP per cast.

However, do note that on Hard Difficulty, it will be better value to use Radiant Ward first since it grants Immunity while casting spells; arguably more important than being able to double-cast against a much deadlier Midgardsormr.

Use High Stagger Moves on Midgardsormr Once Pressured

Character High Stagger Move
Cloud Focused Thrust
Buster Sword Weapon Ability
Barret Focused Shot
Gatling Gun Weapon Ability
Bonus Round
Hi-Caliber Rifle Weapon Ability

Once Midgardsormr is Pressured, hit it with high stagger abilities. Cloud and Barret should have easy access to a few abilities like this, allowing you to easily Stagger Midgardsormr across all three phases of the boss fight.

Spam High-Damage Moves Once Midgardsormr is Staggered

Once the Midgardsormr has been Staggered, it's your chance to lay into it with everything you have. When using Cloud, switch to Punisher Mode to build up ATB easily and spam Braver. Any offensive Limit Breaks you have should also be used while the boss is staggered.

Tip: If you have Tifa in your party, use the Unbridled Strength + Omnistrike combo spam to increase the damage multiplier of Stagger, before hitting it with a Divekick for damage. Avoid Rise and Fall as well as Whirling Uppercut since those have longer animations.

Use Barret to Build ATB for Items and Heals at Low HP

If your teammates begin to lose HP, switch from controlling Aerith to Barret, then use Potions or Cure Spells to heal your allies. Barret's normal attack charges the ATB Gauge extremely quickly, allowing you to heal your other teammates as often as needed.

Bring Back Fallen Allies with a Phoenix Down

Don't forget to use a Phoenix Down if one of your allies falls in battle to get them back on their feet! Just make sure you have heals ready as soon as they're up in case Midgardsormr decides to use its AoE fire attacks.

Phoenix Down Effects and How to Get

Stay on the Patches of Land to Dodge Toxic Waters

Perodically throughout the fight, Midgardsormr will use a move called Toxic Waters to poison the swamp water. While the move's animation looks like it has a large AoE, simply standing on one of the patches of land nearby will allow you to completely avoid it.

Run Away or Hide Behind Trees to Dodge Scorching Breath

Once you hit Midgardsormr's second phase, it will start using a high damaging move called Scorching Breath. Getting hit by it will cause you to take a lot of damage, so when you see it charging up for the shot, run away to make some space, or hide behind a tree to dodge it.

Summon Shiva to Deal Additional Ice Damage

After staggering the Midgardsormr for the first time, your Summon Gauge will begin to fill. Once charged, you can summon Shiva, whose Ice attacks can deal massive damage to the serpent.

After summoning, Shiva will attack automatically until the gauge reaches zero, eventually releasing Diamond Dust - her ultimate attack - before leaving the field. This ultimate is used automatically once the gauge runs out or when the ally who summoned her is knocked out.

Shiva Summon and How to Get

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Tips
★ Best Hard Mode Builds for Midgardsormr ★

Use Synergy Abilities to Pressure it Instantly

Gradually Build Stagger with Barret

Use Infinity's End to Deal Damage on Stagger

Use Aerith or Cloud as Bait for the Grab Attack

Link Elemental and Fire Materia to Resist Fire

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Builds

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (41)Notice from Game8 The builds featured in this Hard Mode section are at Weapon Levels 7~8. If you find that you don't have enough Materia slots to complete the setup, consider getting all the possible Manuscripts on Normal, first.

Barret

Cloud

Aerith

Barret Stagger Buildup / ATB Battery
Weapon Armor
Battle Cry Varvados Bracelet
Accessory Summon Materia
Fortitude Ring Alexander
Weapon Materia Armor Materia

HP Up

MP Up

Steadfast Block

Precision Defense Focus

ATB Assist

ATB Stagger

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (49)Elemental and Fire and Ice

Healing

Revival

Skill Master
Weapon Skills

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (53)Overload Overcharge

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (54)ATB Charge Rate Up

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (55)Weapon Ability ATB Recovery

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (56)Massive Recharge
Cloud Damage / Synergy Partner
Weapon Armor
Igneous Saber Cetran Armlet
Accessory Summon Materia
Supernatural Wristguards Odin
Weapon Materia Armor Materia

HP Up

MP Up

Auto-Unique Ability

Auto-Weapon Ability

Steadfast Block

Precision Defense Focus

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (64)Magnify and Time

Healing

Ice

Strength Up

First Strike

Chakra

Enemy Skill
Weapon Skills

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (71)Altruistic Buff Up

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (72)Max HP +200

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (73)Stalwart Punisher

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (74)Limit Gauge Stagger
Aerith Main Ice Caster / Support
Weapon Armor
Plumose Rod Cetran Bracer
Accessory Summon Materia
Circlet Bahamut Arisen
Weapon Materia Armor Materia

HP Up

MP Up

Speed Up

Vitality Up

Revival

Cleansing

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (82)Elemental and Fire

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (83)Magic Efficiency and Healing

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (84)Magic Focus and Ice

Prayer

Synergy Support
Weapon Skills

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (87)Max HP +200

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (88)Enduring Ward

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (89)Ward Shift Mastery

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (90)Enhanced Tempest

Use Synergy Abilities to Pressure it Instantly

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (91)

On easier difficulties, you'll have plenty of time and MP to spam Blizzard spells. However, on Hard Mode (and considering the damage delay of Blizzaga), you'll want to play a bit safer, focusing on building ATB and Synergy during the earlier stages of the fight.

Make sure your controlled character has ATB Assist equipped so you can build ATB for your other party members. Once you have enough Synergy, use a Synergy Ability (ideally a Limit Level Increase or Unlimited MP one) to pressure the Midgardsormr.

All Synergy Abilities and How to Use

Use Partners in Pain to Gain Access to Catastrophe

Catastrophe is leagues better than Barret's default Limit Break. Make sure to use the Partners in Pain Synergy Ability of Cloud and Barret to raise their limit level by one. If possible, you can attempt to build up for a re-cast in order to access Satellite Beam.

Gradually Build Stagger with Barret

When playing on Hard Mode, slowing down the pace of battle will usually be better than breezing through the different boss phases. For the Midgardsormr fight, use Barret as your primary character and buff him up with Bonus Round and Lifesaver.

Doing so allows you to hit max HP (with HP Up Materia) while also buffing your basic attacks with better Stagger buildup. Gradually build up Midgardsormr's Stagger meter, alternating between Overcharge and Focused Shot (when you have 2-ATB charges ready).

Use Infinity's End to Deal Consistent Damage on Stagger

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (92)

If you don't have access to limit breaks during the fight, immediately switch to Cloud once Midgardsormr gets staggered. Charge up 2 ATB bars using Punisher Mode and unleash Infinity's End which usually deals 9999 damage when hitting a staggered foe.

Use Aerith or Cloud as Bait for the Grab Attack

Ideally, you'll want Barret safe throughout the fight since he'll be your ATB battery and main tank. When the Midgardsormr disappears underwater, switch to Aerith or Cloud so either of them gets targeted.

You can attempt to dodge, but it's usually easier to have them get eaten. However, make sure to pay attention to the Disgorge move since your swallowed party member will most likely come back at low HP.

Use Revival Materia to Bring Back Fallen Party Members

If any of your party members fall in battle, you'll need to use Revival Materia to bring them back since you are not allowed to use items in Hard Mode. If you have Revival mastered, you can even use Arise to bring back allies with full HP!

Link Elemental and Fire Materia to Resist Fire

For new players to Hard Mode, Phase 2 is usually when Midgardsormr's damage starts to ramp up. Without proper preparation, Scorching Breath will deal 1000+ damage per burn instance, nuking even the tankiest of characters if caught out of position.

To avoid getting destroyed by Scorching Breath and the guaranteed hit of Beta, make sure to equip Elemental Materia to your Armor and link it with a Fire Materia. At 3★ level, linked Elemental Materia will allow you to Absorb and heal from elemental damage.

How to Get the Elemental Materia

How to Tank Beta with No Elemental Materia

If you don't have Elemental Materia available for this fight, the easiest way to tank Beta during Phase 3 is to make sure Barret has a high HP pool and that he has access to Healing and Revival Materia.

You can increase his HP by equipping him with a 5★ HP Up Materia. Make sure to save at least 1 ATB charge so that you can cast Turbulent Spirit after Beta. This allows you to immediately get enough ATB for a Curaga and Raise cast for fallen teammates.

Midgardsormr Rewards and Details

Rewards

Midgardsormr Rewards
Easy/Normal Hard Mode
163 EXP
50 Party EXP
10 AP
650 Gil 		6500 EXP
30 AP
3250 Gil
The Way of the Fist Vol. VII
Items Dropped Rare Items Dropped

None

None
Stealable Items Morphable Items

None

None

Basic Information and Details

Midgardsormr

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (93)
Location Chapter Unlocked
Grasslands Chapter 2
Species Movement
Biological Grounded
Details
An immense serpent that dwells in the swamplands. It strikes at any creature who enters its territory, pulling the newfound prey into its coils, and then swallowing them whole. A potent venom drips from the base of its fangs, toxifying the waters in which it lives. Inflicting enough damage by exploiting its elemental weakness will pressure it. Hitting it with synergy abilities will pressure it instantly.

FF7 Rebirth Related Guides

Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (94)

Boss Fight Guide and List of All Bosses

