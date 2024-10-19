Millennial Slang: 70 Popular Terms Everyone Should Understand (2024)

Millennial slang has become a vital part of everyday conversation, especially in the age of social media and digital communication. These trendy terms and phrases add color and humor to our interactions, making conversations more lively and engaging.

Whether you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed or chatting with friends, understanding millennial slang can help you stay connected and in the know. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular millennial slang terms, their meanings, and how to use them in your daily life.

Popular Millennial Slang Terms and Their Meanings

1. Lit

“Lit” is the go-to term for describing anything that’s exceptionally exciting, fun, or awesome. Whether it’s a party, concert, or even a simple get-together, if it’s enjoyable and high-energy, it’s lit. Imagine attending a concert where everyone is dancing and the music is amazing – you’d say, “This concert is so lit!”

2. Fam

“Fam” is short for family, but it’s not just about blood relatives. It’s about your close-knit group of friends who are as important as family. Your fam is there through thick and thin. For instance, you might say, “I’m spending the weekend with my fam,” referring to your best friends.

3. Savage

“Savage” is used to describe someone who does something bold or fearless, often in a hilarious or brutally honest way. It’s about not holding back. Picture someone making a sharp, witty comeback in a conversation – you’d say, “That was a savage response!”

4. Ghosting

“Ghosting” is when someone suddenly cuts off all communication without any explanation. It’s often used in the context of dating but can happen in any relationship. For example, “We were chatting every day, and then he just ghosted me – no texts, no calls, nothing.”

5. Bae

“Bae” stands for “before anyone else” and is a term of endearment for your significant other. It’s used to show affection. Imagine cuddling on the couch with your partner and saying, “I love watching movies with my bae.”

6. Squad

Your “squad” is your group of close friends with whom you share strong bonds and experiences. They’re your go-to people for hanging out and having fun. You might say, “My squad and I are planning a weekend trip to the beach.”

7. Goals

“Goals” are aspirations or things that one admires and wishes to achieve. It’s often used to describe relationships, careers, or lifestyles that are enviable. Seeing a happy couple might prompt you to say, “Their relationship is total goals.”

8. Extra

Being “extra” means going over the top with your actions or behavior, often in a way that is unnecessary or excessive. It can be amusing or annoying, depending on the context. For example, “She brought five outfit changes for a two-hour event – so extra!”

9. Woke

To be “woke” is to be aware of social injustices and sensitive to issues of inequality. It’s about being socially conscious and informed. You might hear someone say, “He’s really woke – he always speaks out against racism.”

10. Low-key

“Low-key” describes something done subtly or secretly. It’s the opposite of being flashy or overt. For instance, if you want to keep your excitement about a new job offer under wraps, you might say, “I’m low-key excited about my new job.”

11. High-key

Contrary to “low-key,” “high-key” means doing something openly and with full enthusiasm. It’s about not holding back. For example, “I’m high-key obsessed with this new song – I’ve had it on repeat all day!”

12. Throw shade

“Throwing shade” means giving a subtle, often clever insult or criticism. It’s a way of pointing out flaws without being overtly rude. Imagine a friend commenting on someone’s overdone makeup with, “That’s a bold look – not everyone can pull it off,” – that’s throwing shade.

13. Flex

To “flex” is to show off or boast, often about possessions, achievements, or skills. It’s about displaying something impressive. You might say, “He’s always flexing his designer clothes on social media.”

14. Salty

Feeling “salty” means being upset or bitter about something, often over something minor. It’s that feeling of irritation or resentment. For instance, “She got salty because she didn’t get invited to the party.”

15. Thirsty

Being “thirsty” is about craving attention or validation in a way that seems desperate. It’s often used negatively to describe someone who is overly eager for attention. You could say, “Posting so many selfies is a bit thirsty, don’t you think?”

16. Slay

To “slay” means to do something exceptionally well or to dominate a task with style and confidence. It’s often used as a compliment. For example, “You slayed that presentation – everyone was so impressed!”

17. GOAT

“GOAT” stands for “Greatest Of All Time” and is used to describe someone who is the best in their field. It’s a huge compliment. For instance, “Tom Brady is often called the GOAT of football.”

18. Basic

“Basic” refers to someone or something that is mainstream, predictable, or unoriginal. It’s often used to describe people who follow trends without adding personal flair. For example, “Ordering a pumpkin spice latte in the fall is so basic.”

19. Tea

“Tea” means gossip or news. To “spill the tea” is to share juicy details about someone or something. Imagine your friend saying, “I have some tea about what happened at the party last night.”

20. AF (As F***)

“AF” is an abbreviation used to emphasize something, making it more extreme. It adds intensity to whatever you’re describing. For example, “I’m tired AF after that workout – I need a nap.”

21. Yeet

“Yeet” is an exclamation of excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy. It can also be used as a verb to describe throwing something with great force. Imagine tossing a ball with all your might and shouting, “Yeet!” Or, when you’re really excited about something, you might exclaim, “I just got tickets to the concert – yeet!”

22. Adulting

“Adulting” refers to performing tasks or responsibilities typical of an adult, often with a sense of reluctance or humor. It’s about managing the grown-up aspects of life, like paying bills or doing chores. For example, “I spent the whole day adulting – grocery shopping, cleaning, and paying bills.”

23. FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)

“FOMO” is the anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere, often triggered by seeing posts on social media. It’s the fear of missing out on fun. For instance, “Everyone’s at the festival this weekend, and I’m stuck at home. FOMO is real.”

24. JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out)

“JOMO” is the pleasure of taking a break from social activity – especially social media – to enjoy personal time. It’s the opposite of FOMO, embracing peace and contentment. For example, “I decided to skip the party and have a cozy night in. Total JOMO.”

25. Bougie

“Bougie” (short for bourgeois) describes someone or something aspiring to be higher class or fancy, often in a pretentious way. It’s about trying to appear more affluent than one is. You might say, “She’s so bougie with her designer bags and gourmet coffee.”

26. Clap back

A “clap back” is a quick, sharp response to criticism or an insult, often delivered in a witty or biting manner. It’s about defending oneself with a clever retort. For example, “When he criticized her outfit, she clapped back with a perfect comeback about his fashion choices.”

27. Fire

“Fire” is used to describe something extremely good, exciting, or excellent. It’s a way to express approval or admiration. You might say, “This new song is fire! I can’t stop listening to it.”

28. Receipts

“Receipts” are pieces of evidence or proof, often in the form of screenshots or messages, to back up a claim or accusation. It’s about having documentation to support what you’re saying. For instance, “She accused him of lying, but he showed the receipts to prove his point.”

29. Shook

“Shook” means being greatly disturbed, shocked, or surprised by something. It’s about feeling rattled or shaken. For example, “I was completely shook by the plot twist in that movie.”

30. Swerve

“Swerving” means to avoid someone or something abruptly, often to avoid drama or conflict. It’s about dodging unwanted situations. You might say, “When I saw my ex at the party, I swerved and left immediately.”

31. Bye Felicia

“Bye Felicia” is a dismissive way to say goodbye to someone you’re not sad to see go. It’s often used to dismiss someone who is considered irrelevant or annoying. For example, “She was complaining again, so I just said, ‘Bye Felicia,’ and walked away.”

32. DM (Direct Message)

A “DM” is a private message sent on social media platforms. It’s used to communicate directly with someone in a non-public way. For instance, “He DMed me on Instagram to ask about the event details.”

33. TBH (To Be Honest)

“TBH” stands for “To Be Honest” and is used to preface a statement that is straightforward, sincere, or blunt. It often introduces a personal opinion. For example, “TBH, I think that movie was overrated.”

34. ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

“ICYMI” stands for “In Case You Missed It” and is used to draw attention to something that has already happened or been shared. It’s often used in social media posts to highlight important updates. For example, “ICYMI, here’s the link to yesterday’s webinar.”

35. YAS (Yes)

“YAS” is an enthusiastic way of saying “yes,” often used to express excitement, approval, or support. It’s drawn out for emphasis. For instance, “YAS! You nailed that presentation!”

36. Bet

“Bet” is used to confirm or agree with something, similar to saying “okay” or “alright.” It’s a casual way to show agreement or to accept a challenge. For example, “We’re meeting at 8? Bet, I’ll be there.”

37. Snatched

“Snatched” is a term used to describe someone who looks incredibly good, often referring to a well-put-together outfit or appearance. It’s a major compliment about someone’s looks. For instance, “Your outfit is snatched! You look amazing.”

38. No chill

Having “no chill” means being overly reactive or not calm in a situation. It’s about someone who is too intense or dramatic. You might say, “He had no chill when his team lost the game – he started yelling at the TV.”

39. Stan

To “stan” means to be an extremely enthusiastic and dedicated fan of someone or something. It’s a combination of “stalker” and “fan,” but used positively. For example, “I totally stan that new artist. Her music is incredible.”

40. Ship

“Shipping” is short for “relationship” and means to support or hope for a romantic relationship between two people, either real or fictional. For instance, “I ship those two characters on the TV show – they’re perfect for each other.”

41. Curve

To “curve” someone means to reject or dismiss someone’s advances or messages in a non-direct way. It’s about subtly turning someone down. You might say, “She curved him by saying she was too busy to go out.”

42. Dead

Saying you’re “dead” means something is so funny or shocking that it metaphorically “kills” you with laughter or surprise. For example, “That joke was so hilarious, I’m dead.”

43. Gucci

“Gucci” is slang for something that’s good, cool, or going well. It’s derived from the luxury brand but used to describe anything positive. For instance, “Everything’s Gucci with our plans for the weekend.”

44. Hundo P (Hundred Percent)

“Hundo P” means one hundred percent, indicating complete agreement or certainty. It’s a way to affirm something strongly. For example, “I’m hundo P sure that we’ll win the game.”

45. Sus

“Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect. It’s used to describe something or someone that seems off or questionable. You might say, “That guy’s behavior is really sus – he’s acting weird.”

46. Vibe

A “vibe” is the atmosphere or feeling of a place, situation, or person. It’s about the overall mood or energy. For instance, “This café has a great vibe – it’s so relaxing and cozy.”

47. Big mood

“Big mood” is used to express a strong sense of relatability to something, often a feeling or situation. It’s like saying, “I completely get that.” For instance, if you see a meme about being tired after work, you might comment, “Big mood – that’s me every day.”

48. Bop

A “bop” refers to a really good song, one that makes you want to dance or sing along. It’s about catchy, enjoyable music. For example, “Have you heard the new single? It’s such a bop, I can’t stop playing it.”

49. Dank

“Dank” originally referred to something damp and musty but has evolved in slang to describe high-quality memes or impressive things. It’s often used in internet culture. For example, “That meme is dank – it’s hilarious and on point.”

50. Cancel

To “cancel” someone means to stop supporting them, usually due to problematic behavior or opinions. It’s about holding people accountable. For instance, “After his offensive comments, the internet decided to cancel him.”

51. Cringe

“Cringe” is used to describe something that is embarrassingly awkward or makes you feel secondhand embarrassment. It’s about discomfort from awkwardness. For example, “His speech was so awkward, it made me cringe.”

52. Spill the tea

To “spill the tea” means to share gossip or reveal juicy information. It’s about divulging interesting or scandalous details. For instance, “I heard you have some news – spill the tea!”

53. Living rent-free

When something is “living rent-free” in your head, it means you can’t stop thinking about it, often without wanting to. It’s usually about something memorable. For example, “That catchy jingle is living rent-free in my head.”

54. No cap

“No cap” means no lie or for real. It’s used to emphasize that you’re telling the truth. For example, “That was the best movie I’ve seen all year, no cap.”

55. Main character

The “main character” is someone who feels like the central figure of their own story, often living confidently and unapologetically. For example, “She walked into the room like the main character – everyone noticed her.”

56. Vibe check

A “vibe check” is an assessment of someone’s mood or the atmosphere of a place. It’s about making sure everything feels right. For instance, “Let’s do a vibe check – are we all feeling good about this?”

57. Hits different

When something “hits different,” it means it has a unique, often stronger impact compared to other things. It’s about experiencing something in a new or intense way. For example, “Listening to that song late at night just hits different.”

58. Throw hands

“Throw hands” means to engage in a physical fight. It’s a way of saying that someone is ready to fight or confront another person. For instance, “If he keeps talking trash, I’m going to have to throw hands.”

59. Lit AF

“Lit AF” combines “lit” (exciting or excellent) with “AF” (As F***) to emphasize just how awesome something is. It’s used to describe events, situations, or things that are incredibly fun or impressive. For example, “That party was lit AF – everyone had an amazing time.”

60. Mood

“Mood” is used to express that something is relatable or perfectly captures your current feelings. It’s like saying, “I feel exactly the same way.” For instance, seeing a picture of someone relaxing in bed on a rainy day, you might comment, “Mood.”

61. On fleek

“On fleek” describes something that is perfectly done, flawless, or stylish. It’s often used for eyebrows, makeup, or fashion. For example, “Her eyebrows are on fleek – they look amazing.”

62. Savage AF

“Savage AF” combines “savage” (bold or fearless) with “AF” to intensify it, describing actions or remarks that are brutally honest or harsh but impressive. For instance, “Did you hear her reply? That was savage AF!”

63. Facts

“Facts” is a way of agreeing with someone, emphasizing that what they said is true. It’s like saying, “That’s absolutely right.” For example, “Pizza is the best comfort food – facts.”

64. Clout

“Clout” refers to influence or power, especially on social media. It’s about having a significant impact or being popular. For example, “She has a lot of clout on Instagram with all her followers.”

65. Low key

“Low key” means something done subtly or secretly, without drawing too much attention. It’s the opposite of being flashy. For instance, “I’m low key excited about the weekend getaway.”

66. Big yikes

“Big yikes” is used to express a high level of embarrassment or awkwardness. It’s a stronger version of just “yikes.” For example, “When he tripped on stage during his speech – big yikes.”

67. Sksksksk

“Sksksksk” is an expression of excitement, surprise, or laughter, often associated with VSCO girls. It’s a string of letters meant to represent an excited or laughing sound. For example, “I just got tickets to the concert, sksksksk!”

68. And I oop

“And I oop” is a phrase used to express surprise or shock, often when something unexpected happens. It’s popularized by the drag queen Jasmine Masters. For instance, “I dropped my phone in the pool, and I oop.”

69. E-boy/E-girl

“E-boy” and “E-girl” describe a specific style and subculture associated with a trendy, alternative fashion often seen on social media platforms like TikTok. They are known for their distinct aesthetic, which includes dyed hair, bold makeup, and edgy clothing. For example, “She’s a total E-girl with her dyed hair and unique fashion sense.”

70. Noob

“Noob” (short for newbie) is a term used to describe someone who is new and inexperienced, especially in gaming or online communities. It’s often used in a playful or mocking way. For example, “He’s such a noob at this game – he keeps making beginner mistakes.”