Milwaukee Boot Co. Pfister Boot (2024)

Sometimes your best work doesn't happen at your desk. The Lap Desk 19" from Arlo Skye is designed to accommodate all kinds of work and research scenarios, whether at the kitchen table, on the couch, or in bed. It has a generous white oak melamine veneered work surface that lifts for access to a storage tray that can hold a 14" laptop, snacks, earbuds, cables, and more. An integrated dock with cable management holds phones and tablets at an ideal viewing angle, while the work surface itself can also be placed at an angle for closer hands-free reading/streaming. Its microbead cushion stays comfortable and cool on your lap and lets it double as a handy breakfast tray.

Gilt brings brands like Faherty, Birkenstock, Tag Heuer, Todd Snyder, and more together on one platform, with deep member-only discounts of up to 70% off. Gilt offers curated sales exclusively to members on everything from apparel, footwear, and eyewear to watches and grooming accessories. Whether you're looking for a new vacation style or a centerpiece for the living room, Gilt has what you're after — without breaking the bank.

Keep the on-the-water fun going with little downtime with this spare extended-range battery.$5,900.

Sometimes bigger really is better. With a 24"-wide cooking area, the Ooni Koda 2 Max can easily cook massive 20" New York-style pies, or handle up to three 10" pizzas simultaneously. That size also makes room for two independently controlled gas burners and two 3/4′′ cordierite pizza stones, creating dual cooking zones. A front-mounted digital temperature display and app connectivity make monitoring the oven simple, G2 Gas Technology with tapered flames delivers more consistent heat, and the glass visor is removable to allow for cooking larger dishes. Available in propane and natural gas versions.

Since its introduction in 1983, Nike's Pegasus running shoe has been a solid option for those looking to train in style. The 41st edition doesn't mess with the formula. Built around a thick ReactX foam midsole with Air Zoom units in the heel and forefoot, it's ideal for road and treadmill use. The classic waffle-inspired outsole provides grip and a stable platform, while the engineered mesh upper increases breathability while maintaining a light overall weight.

Half the weight of heavy rotomolded coolers, Coleman's Convoy 55 holds ice just as long, without the heavy lifting.$180$149.

Boots are supposed to last, but not all do. Milwaukee Boot Co.'s flagship Pfister Boot will, whether you get the soft suede iteration with the full-grain heel, a fully full-grain leather option, or the waxed nubuck leather number. All Milwaukee boots are made in Milwaukee-owned factories, meaning you get high-quality boots for a fair price — no middleman mark-ups or retailer ripoffs. Meant to withstand constant wear, the Pfister embraces scrapes, scuffs, and scratches, all while being easy to care for and easily resoleable given its Goodyear welt construction. But these are far from stiff: There's a leather-padded OrthoLite insole to keep you comfortable on your feet (and lug outsoles to keep you up on 'em), a cork-bed filler that molds to them for a truly custom fit the longer you wear them, and a durable steel shank beneath that to reduce fatigue and foot strain.

FAQs

Where are your boots made? We handcraft our boots in our family-owned, third generation factories located in India. Because we own and operate our own factories, we have greater control over our process, quality of craft, and the work environment we create for our craftsmen.

To really put a pair to the test, you can feel around the leather inners with your hand. Check to see if the lining is smooth and flat all over, especially around the seams of the shoe. If so, you've got a properly made pair.

The company is now a subsidiary of TTI Group alongside brands like AEG, Ryobi, Hoover, Dirt Devil, and Vax. In 2022, $206 million was invested in Wisconsin research and development facilities. Milwaukee tools today are manufactured globally in China, Germany, Mexico, the United States, and Vietnam.

For Women: Milwaukee Leather's women's vests, jackets, and chaps, crafted in the USA, showcase superior quality and stylish durability.

On average, the lifespan of work boots is about six to 12 months. Leather boots, when used by a construction worker, can last about six months. On the other hand, Cowboy boots are much sturdier and can last anywhere five to 10 years. Suede boots are standard in engineering and manufacturing jobs.

We recommend caring for roughout leather the same way you would for smooth leathers. Roughout boots maintain their appearance longer when conditioned with White's Boot Oil.

HOW ARE BOOTS SUPPOSED TO FIT? Boots should not be too loose or too tight on your foot. The best fit should be snug (but not tight) around the whole of your foot, with enough room to move your toes and a maximum of a quarter to a half-inch of slippage at the heel.

Thorogood Story



As an employee-owned company in Wisconsin, Thorogood® takes pride in building high-quality, job-fitted footwear designed for hard-working people around the world. Shift by shift for 130 years, we've been building shoes to work hard and to always work.

Since 2010, we have handcrafted 100% of our footwear and accessories in the United States. In fact, we now offer the world's only collection of shoes and boots with Goodyear Welt. All our footwear is fully recraftable, backed by our Factory Guarantee, and made using the finest and most durable materials available.

"Are LaCrosse Boots Made In The USA? Yes. Since the beginning, LaCrosse Footwear has made its products in company-owned factories in the USA.

Bulgaria is well-known for its shoe craftsmanship and when we visited a small family-run factory, it felt like destiny! The idea behind the brand was to make cool, comfortable shoes that make women feel like they can conquer the world.