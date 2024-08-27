Milwaukee Boot Co. Pfister Boot (2024)

- Gear
Milwaukee Boot Co
Milwaukee Boot Co. PfisterBoot
Boots are supposed to last, but not all do. Milwaukee Boot Co.'s flagship Pfister Boot will, whether you get the soft suede iteration with the full-grain heel, a fully full-grain leather option, or the waxed nubuck leather number. All Milwaukee boots are made in Milwaukee-owned factories, meaning you get high-quality boots for a fair price — no middleman mark-ups or retailer ripoffs. Meant to withstand constant wear, the Pfister embraces scrapes, scuffs, and scratches, all while being easy to care for and easily resoleable given its Goodyear welt construction. But these are far from stiff: There's a leather-padded OrthoLite insole to keep you comfortable on your feet (and lug outsoles to keep you up on 'em), a cork-bed filler that molds to them for a truly custom fit the longer you wear them, and a durable steel shank beneath that to reduce fatigue and foot strain.
Presented by Milwaukee Boot Co.
