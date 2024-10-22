Miniature Poodle Mix Puppies For Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

Miniature Poodles generally live for 10-18 years. Although the other parent breed may affect this slightly, you should be able to expect a similar life span in a Mini Poodle Mix.

A Miniature Poodle is usually 10-15 inches tall and weighs 10-15 pounds. The other parent breed can have a big effect on this, especially if they are the mother, so you want to ask the breeder about them. Although it’s not a guarantee, you can meet the mother in person to get an idea of what size to expect in a fully-grown Miniature Poodle Mix.

Although they are small, Miniature Poodles are high-energy dogs that require daily walks plus playtime and extra activity to be happy and healthy. If the other parent breed is also a high-energy breed, then you can expect a Mini Poodle Mix to also be a high-energy dog. If the other parent breed has a lower energy level, a Mini Poodle Mix could take after them, but you still want to be prepared for the potential of a high-energy dog.

Brushing teeth daily or using an enzyme toothpaste every day in addition to cleanings at the vet as needed are ideal dental care for dogs. Starting a good dental routine early and keeping it up throughout your dog’s life help prevent painful dental diseases later in life.

Regardless of coat type and in addition to coat care, you will also need to take care of your Mini Poodle Mix’s nails, ears, and teeth. Once or twice monthly nail trims keeps them from growing too long. Weekly ear checks with careful cleanings as needed can help prevent ear infections.

A mixed-breed can inherit a coat similar to one of their parents or a coat that is some combination of them both. If a Miniature Poodle Mix inherits the Poodle coat, it will be low-shedding, require daily brushing, and require professional grooming every 4-6 weeks.

Miniature Poodles tend to be intelligent dogs that are eager to please and easy to train. They tend to be a good fit for owners of all experience levels. As long as the other parent breed is also a good fit for all experience levels, then you can expect a Mini Poodle Mix to be highly trainable as well. If the other parent breed is more difficult to train, then you will want to prepare for that possibility in a Miniature Poodle Mix.

Reputable breeders will screen their dogs to make sure they aren’t passing issues to puppies. Make sure you ask about the health history of both of the parents. You can also ask about any health tests or clearances that have been done.

From the Miniature Poodle side, potential health concerns to be aware of in a Mini Poodle Mix include von Willebrand’s disease, Legg-Calve-Perthes, epilepsy, eye disorders, hip dysplasia, and patellar luxation.

Are mixed-breed dogs healthier than purebred dogs? They can be sometimes, but it’s not a guarantee and good breeding practices make a difference. Just as a mix can inherit none of the conditions common to their parent breeds, they could also inherit some combination of them or all of them.

If the other parent breed is similar, then you can also expect a high adaptable Miniature Poodle Mix. The other breed in the mix is likely to have their own quirks, so you do still want to ask the breeder about them.

A Miniature Poodle is a highly adaptable dog that does well in apartments as well as larger homes and in most climates. Because they are so people-oriented, they do not like to be left alone for long periods of time.

You can also meet the mother in person to see what temperament she has and the behavior she is modeling for her puppies. The breeder should have started socialization and training. However, it is up to you to continue to train and socialize a puppy once you get them home to ensure they grow into a well-rounded dog.

They do tend to alert you of things, which can make them prone to barking. Working to train your dog to stop barking early on can keep this from becoming a nuisance behavior. If the other parent breed has similar traits, then you can expect a similar temperament from a Miniature Poodle Mix.

Miniature Poodles are intelligent, sensitive dogs with cheerful dispositions. They tend to get along well with children, other pets, and other dogs. They even tend to be good with strangers as long as they have been properly socialized.

A Miniature Poodle Mix is a cross between a Miniature Poodle and another dog breed. A mixed-breed can take on any combination of traits from their parents, so it’s important to ask the breeder about the other parent breed in the mix. If a Mini Poodle Mix takes after their Mini Poodle parent, they will be a small dog that is affectionate, loving, and playful.

These small Poodles live a long time, typically 10–18 years. But these are no pocket pups: Miniature Poodles are small balls of energy and need lots of exercise. Miniature Poodles are popular in part because of their low-shedding coat.

The reason Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, Bernadoodles, and Cockapoos are hypoallergenic is due to the mix of the Poodle, which has hair instead of fur. Poodles don't shed their hair in the same way that other breeds shed their fur.

Health Traits: Cavapoos generally have a low incidence of genetic diseases and good cardiovascular health. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel contributes a friendly and affectionate nature, while the Poodle adds intelligence and a hypoallergenic coat. Life Expectancy:12-15 years.

While some argue that blue is the rarest coat color in almost any breed, including the Poodle, others claim the red Poodle is less common while some say apricot Poodles are “the rarest in the world.”

“Designer” mutts these days, particularly the Poodle mixes, seem to be going for a bit more to double what a well-bred purebred of either parent breed would cost. In this case, a well-bred Poodle pup will probably be $1000–2000, perhaps up to $3000 for a miniature or toy.

The Standard Poodle is the largest—and first—Poodle. Originally bred as water retrievers, they were used for hunting and retrieving game. Standard Poodles make excellent family pets due to their friendly temperament and outgoing personality.

In general, these breeds should be bathed at least once every 2-3 weeks, using proper shampoo and conditioner. Frequent baths help to make brushing much easier and help prevent mats. It is also essential to remove dirt and other debris that accumulates in the coats of Poodles and Doodles.

Standard Cockapoo (a hybrid of Standard Poodle with Cockapoo): 25-40 pounds. Toy Cockapoo (a hybrid of a Toy Poodle with a Mini-Cockapoo): 7-12 pounds. Teacup Cockapoo (a hybrid of the Toy Poodle with Toy Cockapoo): 7 pounds and under.

These pooches thrive off of being indoor dogs where they can spend time playing and cuddling with their family.

What is the leading cause of death in Poodles? Unfortunately, the primary causes of death in Poodles are health problems and cancer. They, like many other breeds, develop these issues later in life and frequently die as a result of them.

Some popular small poodle mixes include Toy Cockapoos, Yorkipoos, Mini Goldendoodles, Maltipoos, and Bich Poos. These breeds are sought after for their adorable appearances and family-friendly personalities.

Most hybrid mixes are healthier than pure-bred Poodles because of the greater genetic diversity in the cross breeds. In general, Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, and Bernedoodles are considered quite healthy as far as Poodle Mixes go. Sheepadoodles, Cavoodles, and Schnoodles also have long lifespans between 12-15 years.