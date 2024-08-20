Miniature Poodle Mix Puppies For Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

Miniature Poodles are intelligent, sensitive dogs with cheerful dispositions. They tend to get along well with children, other pets, and other dogs. They even tend to be good with strangers as long as they have been properly socialized.

They do tend to alert you of things, which can make them prone to barking. Working to train your dog to stop barking early on can keep this from becoming a nuisance behavior. If the other parent breed has similar traits, then you can expect a similar temperament from a Miniature Poodle Mix.

You can also meet the mother in person to see what temperament she has and the behavior she is modeling for her puppies. The breeder should have started socialization and training. However, it is up to you to continue to train and socialize a puppy once you get them home to ensure they grow into a well-rounded dog.