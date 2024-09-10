Minnesota Department of Human Services hiring Human Services Technician in Anoka, Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Human Services Technician
Minnesota Department of Human Services Anoka, MN
Minnesota Department of Human Services Anoka, MN
6 months ago See who Minnesota Department of Human Services has hired for this role
Minnesota Department of Human Services Anoka, MN
6 months ago
Job Class: Human Services TechnicianAgency: Human Services Dept
- Who May Apply: Open to all qualified job seekers
- Date Posted: 06/26/2024
- Closing Date: 08/26/2024
- Hiring Agency: Direct Care & Treatment
- Division/Unit:Direct Care & Treatment / Mental Health & Substance Abuse Treatment Services
- Work Shift/Work Hours: Varies
- Days of Work: Varies
- Travel Required: No
- Salary Range: $20.01 - 26.81 /hourly; $41,781 - $55,979 /annually
- Job Class Option: None
- Classified Status: Classified
- Bargaining Unit/Union: 204 - Health Care Non Professional/AFSCME
- Work Area: Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center
- FLSA Status: Nonexempt
- Telework Eligible: No
- Designated in Connect 700 Program for Applicants with Disabilities: Yes
Make a difference in the lives of Minnesotans.The work you’ll do is more than just a job. Join the talented, engaged and inclusive workforce dedicated to creating a better Minnesota.
- Candidates may be eligible for a hiring bonus up to $2,500!*
The Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is looking for kind and compassionate Human Services Technicians that strive to have a good work ethic and are ready to share our dedication to the people we serve. As a Human Services Technician you will assist in providing treatment and instruction to patients that includes direct patient care, assisting with activities of daily living (ADLs), and ensuring patient needs are met.
Responsibilities include:
- Assist with bathing, toileting, hygiene, etc.
- Complete and document vital signs (temperature, pulse, respirations, blood pressure, oxygen saturation) and report to nursing staff
- Develop therapeutic and professional relationships and rapport with patients
- Contribute to cleaning and assisting in administrative support tasks as needed to ensure patient care is maintained and facilities are kept clean and safe.
- Assists with admissions and discharges.
- Escort and/or transport patients as assigned
- Follow treatment plans and other individual patient programs
Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is a secure inpatient psychiatric hospital serving adults with mental illness in a large, campus-based setting. The population also includes individuals civilly committed for specialized care, such as competency for criminal court (Rule 20), emergency 48-hour bed holds, and co-occurring mental illness/chemical dependency. Located just 15 minutes north of the Twin Cities metro, this modern facility offers compassionate, person-centered care in a pleasant environment appreciated by patients and employees alike.
- This posting will be used to fill multiple positions that are full-time and will include shifts that are rotating (day/evening) and nights.
Minimum QualificationsTo qualify you must have the following:
- Ability to read and write English sufficient to understand and follow directions and to maintain records and documentation within an electronic health record.
- Desire and ability to interact and establish rapport with patients who live with severe and persistent mental illness.
- Ability to effectively communicate with a diverse population, utilizing persuasion and authority.
- Basic Life Support certification or completion within three months of hire.
Preferred Qualifications
- Our employees are dedicated to ensuring cultural responsiveness. Preferred candidates will have a variety of experiences working effectively with others from different backgrounds and cultures.
Additional RequirementsTo facilitate proper crediting, please ensure that your resume clearly describes your experience in the areas listed and indicates the beginning and ending month and year for each job held.
REFERENCE/BACKGROUND CHECKS - The Department of Human Services will conduct reference checks to verify job-related credentials and criminal background check prior to appointment.
How To ApplySelect “Apply for Job” at the top of this page. If you have questions about applying for jobs, contact the job information line at 651-259-3637 or email careers@state.mn.us. For additional information about the application process, go to http://www.mn.gov/careers.
If you have questions about the position, contact Kayla Evenson at kayla.evenson@state.mn.us
To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Kayla Evenson at kayla.evenson@state.mn.us
CERTAIN DISABLED VETERANS: Effective August 1, 2012, legislation provides state agencies with the option to appoint certain disabled veterans on a noncompetitive basis if they: 1) meet service requirements and have a verified service-connected disability rating of at least 30%; 2) provide qualifying documentation verifying the disability; and 3) meet all Minimum Qualifications identified in this posting. To be considered under this legislation you must submit all documentation before the closing date. Minnesota Statutes 2016, Section 43A.111 (mn.gov)
About Human Services DeptWE MAKE A DIFFERENCE! The Minnesota Department of Human Services impacts the lives of 1.7 million people every year, helping them meet their basic needs so they can achieve their highest potential.
Why Work for UsDiverse WorkforceWe are committed to continually developing a workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and the populations we serve. The varied experiences and perspectives of employees strengthen the work we do together and our ability to best serve the people of Minnesota.
A recent engagement survey of State of Minnesota employees found:
- 95% of employees understand how their work helps achieve their agency’s mission
- 91% of employees feel trusted to do their jobs
- 88% of employees feel equipped to look at situations from other cultural perspectives when doing their job
- 87% of employees report flexibility in their work schedule
Comprehensive BenefitsOur benefits aim to balance four key elements that make life and work meaningful: health and wellness, financial well-being, professional development, and work/life harmony. As an employee, your benefits may include:
- Public pension plan
- Training and professional development
- Paid vacation and sick leave
- 11 paid holidays each year
- Paid parental leave
- Low-cost medical and dental coverage
- Prescription drug coverage
- Vision coverage
- Wellness programs and resources
- Employer paid life insurance
- Short-term and long-term disability
- Health care spending and savings accounts
- Dependent care spending account
- Tax-deferred compensation
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- Tuition reimbursem*nt
- Federal Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Programs, resources and benefits eligibility varies based on type of employment, agency, funding availability, union/collective bargaining agreement, location, and length of service with the State of Minnesota.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYERMinnesota state agencies are equal opportunity, affirmative action, and veteran-friendly employers. The State of Minnesota recognizes that a diverse workforce is essential and strongly encourages qualified women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, and veterans to apply.
We will make reasonable accommodations to all qualified applicants with disabilities. If you are an individual with a disability who needs assistance or cannot access the online job application system, please contact the job information line at 651-259-3637 or email careers@state.mn.us and indicate what assistance is needed.
Seniority levelEntry level
Employment typeFull-time
Job functionInformation Technology
IndustriesGovernment Administration
