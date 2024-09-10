Minnesota Department of Human Services hiring Human Services Technician in Anoka, Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Job Class: Human Services TechnicianAgency: Human Services Dept

Who May Apply: Open to all qualified job seekers

Date Posted: 06/26/2024

Closing Date: 08/26/2024

Hiring Agency: Direct Care & Treatment

Division/Unit:Direct Care & Treatment / Mental Health & Substance Abuse Treatment Services

Work Shift/Work Hours: Varies

Days of Work: Varies

Travel Required: No

Salary Range: $20.01 - 26.81 /hourly; $41,781 - $55,979 /annually

Job Class Option: None

Classified Status: Classified

Bargaining Unit/Union: 204 - Health Care Non Professional/AFSCME

Work Area: Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center

FLSA Status: Nonexempt

Telework Eligible: No

Designated in Connect 700 Program for Applicants with Disabilities: Yes

Candidates may be eligible for a hiring bonus up to $2,500!*

The Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is looking for kind and compassionate Human Services Technicians that strive to have a good work ethic and are ready to share our dedication to the people we serve. As a Human Services Technician you will assist in providing treatment and instruction to patients that includes direct patient care, assisting with activities of daily living (ADLs), and ensuring patient needs are met.

Responsibilities include:

Assist with bathing, toileting, hygiene, etc.

Complete and document vital signs (temperature, pulse, respirations, blood pressure, oxygen saturation) and report to nursing staff

Develop therapeutic and professional relationships and rapport with patients

Contribute to cleaning and assisting in administrative support tasks as needed to ensure patient care is maintained and facilities are kept clean and safe.

Assists with admissions and discharges.

Escort and/or transport patients as assigned

Follow treatment plans and other individual patient programs

Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is a secure inpatient psychiatric hospital serving adults with mental illness in a large, campus-based setting. The population also includes individuals civilly committed for specialized care, such as competency for criminal court (Rule 20), emergency 48-hour bed holds, and co-occurring mental illness/chemical dependency. Located just 15 minutes north of the Twin Cities metro, this modern facility offers compassionate, person-centered care in a pleasant environment appreciated by patients and employees alike.

This posting will be used to fill multiple positions that are full-time and will include shifts that are rotating (day/evening) and nights.

Minimum QualificationsTo qualify you must have the following:

Ability to read and write English sufficient to understand and follow directions and to maintain records and documentation within an electronic health record.

Desire and ability to interact and establish rapport with patients who live with severe and persistent mental illness.

Ability to effectively communicate with a diverse population, utilizing persuasion and authority.

Basic Life Support certification or completion within three months of hire.

Preferred Qualifications

Our employees are dedicated to ensuring cultural responsiveness. Preferred candidates will have a variety of experiences working effectively with others from different backgrounds and cultures.

Additional RequirementsTo facilitate proper crediting, please ensure that your resume clearly describes your experience in the areas listed and indicates the beginning and ending month and year for each job held.

REFERENCE/BACKGROUND CHECKS - The Department of Human Services will conduct reference checks to verify job-related credentials and criminal background check prior to appointment.

How To ApplySelect “Apply for Job” at the top of this page. If you have questions about applying for jobs, contact the job information line at 651-259-3637 or email careers@state.mn.us. For additional information about the application process, go to http://www.mn.gov/careers.

If you have questions about the position, contact Kayla Evenson at kayla.evenson@state.mn.us

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Kayla Evenson at kayla.evenson@state.mn.us

CERTAIN DISABLED VETERANS: Effective August 1, 2012, legislation provides state agencies with the option to appoint certain disabled veterans on a noncompetitive basis if they: 1) meet service requirements and have a verified service-connected disability rating of at least 30%; 2) provide qualifying documentation verifying the disability; and 3) meet all Minimum Qualifications identified in this posting. To be considered under this legislation you must submit all documentation before the closing date. Minnesota Statutes 2016, Section 43A.111 (mn.gov)

