Mississippi weather: Wednesday school closures, road conditions (2024)

The Jackson area saw a low of 12 degrees overnight according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures won't get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

6:50 p.m. Tuesday: Madison schools closed again Wednesday

Madison County Schools announced they would again be closed on Wednesday.

"Due to hazardous road conditions expected for much of the morning and in consultation with Madison County Emergency Management, all campuses and offices of Madison County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. We plan to be open and resume a regular school schedule on Thursday," the district announced.

In addition, the Board Meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person and via Microsoft Teams.

6:40 p.m. Tuesday: City of Jackson services update for Wednesday

The City of Jackson announced the following for its offices and services for Wednesday:

"Due to extreme weather conditions, City of Jackson offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17. The Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department will remain on duty. We will continue to update residents on any new developments and advise residents to follow our Facebook page and website at jacksonms.gov for additional information. Residents are also asked to keep up to date with the latest weather information."

In addition, the city's public transportation system, JTRAN, will remain closed again Wednesday, January 17, due to hazardous driving conditions.

Both the city's cold weather shelters will remain open pending weather conditions. Cots and blankets are available.

The shelters are Shepard's Gym at 1355 Hattiesburg St.(near Jim Hill High School) and Sykes Gym at 520 Sykes.

The City of Jackson is currently accepting donations for shelter supplies. If you are able to assist, please call 601-665-3218.

6:35 p.m. Tuesday: Clinton schools to close Wednesday, open Thursday

Clinton schools announced they would be closed Wednesday.

"After thoroughly examining road conditions throughout the district, all Clinton Public School District campuses and offices will remain closed on Wednesday, January 17," an announcement on the district website read. "Instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 18, 2024."

6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Rankin County schools remain closed Wednesday

All Rankin County Schools and offices will remain closed on Wednesday, according to an announcement on the district's website.

"In coordination with Rankin County Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service, the decision has been made to suspend all school, office operations, and after school activities for tomorrow," the announcement stated.

"The RCSD Board Meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 17 has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 18 at 9:30."

6 p.m. Tuesday: Jackson schools go virtual on Wednesday

Due to freezing temperatures and severe winter conditions, Jackson Public Schools announced the district "will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday, January 17, 2024."

Virtual instruction will begin at the following times for each division:

Elementary I & II – 7:30 a.m.

Middle – 8 a.m.

High – 8:50 a.m.

Schools will provide the virtual links to their respective students and families.Nutrition on the Go meals will be available for pick up at every active school site from noon to 1:30 p.m. Families can go to their nearest school to pick up meals.

"We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and notify you of any changes to our regular schedule," a release stated.

Tuesday at 5:25 MSU campuses remain remote on Wednesday

Mississippi State University’s Starkville and MSU-Meridian campuses will continue to operate through remote operations on Wednesday.

"Severe winter weather has made driving conditions hazardous in Central and North Mississippi and are expected to continue to impact transportation Wednesday [Jan. 17]," a release stated. "Employees who can work remotely should do so. Designated employees who are instructed by their supervisors are required to work in person on campus."

Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. Jackson State to go virtual on Wednesday

Jackson State announced it would remain virtual on Wednesday.

"Jackson State University will host virtual classes, and non-essential employees will telework on Wednesday, Jan. 17, out of an abundance of caution for expected overnight freezing weather beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to the National Weather Service," a release stated. "The University strongly discourages travel to the campus during this time."

Tuesday 2 p.m. update

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials are treating roads and bridges where there are icy conditions in areas of the state. All roadways, despite icy conditions, are open. MDOT maintenance crews are working to keep roads open throughout the day.

A hard freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas near Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties from January 16 at 1:10 p.m. CST until January 17 at 10 a.m. CST.

Tuesday 8 a.m. update

At 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16, seventy-five counties reported ice on roads and bridges, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Please travel only if it is an emergency, MDOT urged motorists.

Monday 7 p.m. update:

Sleet had made its way to downtown Jackson by around 7 p.m. Monday. Road conditions were hazardous throughout the Central Mississippi area, with many accidents along Interstate 55. A truck was reported jackknifed along I-55 near the Target store.

School closings:

Belhaven cancels classes Tuesday

Due to the inclement weather, Belhaven University announced it "will cancel all classes tomorrow, January 16, 2024. Staff will work from home."

The university announced that for "the latest updates, please call theInclementWeatherInformation line at 601-968-8998 or visit the Belhaven University website atwww.belhaven.edu."

St. Andrew's closed Tuesday

St. Andrew's Episcopal School announced it will be closed on Tuesday "due to the potential for dangerous road conditions in the metro area."

All practices and events were also canceled.

MRA closed on Tuesday

Madison-Ridgeland Academy announced it would be closed on Tuesday.

"Due to the forecast of possible hazardous weather conditions and to ensure the safety of our students and staff, Madison-Ridgeland Academy will be closed Tuesday, January 16," the announcement stated. "All athletic events and after school activities are canceled as well."We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep you updated through email and our social media platforms. A decision about school on Wednesday will be made by 6 p.m. Tuesday."

PRCC, Jones College to cease operations until Wednesday morning; dorms stay open

Jones College will close all campus operations due to the expected winter weather threat in the region.

All campus locations at Jones will closeat 9:30 p.m.Mondayand remain closed until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. All college operations will be closed Tuesday and all classes are canceled.

Dorms at Jones and PRCC will remain open to housing students during the closure.

Classes at PRCC will resume on at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Online classes will begin as scheduled at PRCC.

Jones will operate on a delayed start Wednesday.All employees should report to campus at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday but are encouraged to assess conditions in their areas before traveling. The college expects to return to regular operations Thursday.

Southern Miss delays opening to 10 a.m. Tuesday

The University of Southern Mississippi will delay opening its offices and holding classes until 10 a.m. Tuesday across all locations. Offices supporting students’ return to campus will be staffed to assist students.

Employees driving longer distances, through dangerous conditions or with children impacted by local school closures should use discretion and communicate directly with their supervisors if unable to report.

Classes and normal operations will resume Wednesday as scheduled.

Clinton, Vicksburg schools closed Tuesday

The Clinton Public School website announced its schools' closure for Tuesday.

“Due to predicted ice accumulations with temperatures remaining below freezing and hazardous travel conditions expected, all CPSD campuses and offices will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16. Instruction is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.”

Vicksburg also announced closure for its schools Tuesday.

The district announced that all schools and offices are to be closed Tuesday along with any extracurricular activities. The district will make a decision on Wednesday by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Rankin County School District closed Tuesday

The Rankin County School District announced on its website that its schools would be closed Tuesday.

"At this time, we are under a Winter Storm Warning. Due to the possibly dangerous road conditions and low temperatures, the RCSD, after careful consideration and in collaboration with Rankin County Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service, has decided that all schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16th."

They also announced that all activities are also canceled.

Jackson schools closed Tuesday, all sports events canceled

Jackson Public Schools officials announced in a release that the district "will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, due to a severe winter weather threat. There will be no virtual instruction.

JPS also announced all sports and other scheduled district events are canceled for Tuesday.

"This decision is based on anticipated ice accumulations and persistently freezing temperatures, possible power outages, along with the likelihood of hazardous travel conditions," the release stated. "We will closely monitor weather conditions to assess and notify you when it will be safe to resume our regular schedule."

Hattiesburg area schools announce closures

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory regarding “dangerously cold air” and a mix of wintry precipitation spreading across Forrest and Lamar counties through early Tuesday.

Forrest and Lamar Counties are under a significant threat, starting as early as 6 p.m. Monday.

Expect sleet and freezing rain accumulations. Travel may be impacted with likely light icing of roads, bridges and overpasses.

The Pine Belt can expect to see temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees, with wind chills as low as -10 to 1 degrees.

There is possible danger to exposed pipes during this time. City officials advise residents to stay off the road with the anticipated treacherous road conditions.

Hattiesburg area schools are beginning to announce closures for Tuesday:

Hattiesburg Public School District (will be doing virtual learning)

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Presbyterian Christian School

3D School

Lamar County School District

Forrest County School District

Petal School District

Jackson State University to go virtual on Tuesday

Officials announced that Jackson State University will go virtual on Monday.

Jackson State University will host virtual classes, and non-essential employees will telework on Tuesday according to a release "out of an abundance of caution for expected wintry weather conditions beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 15, and leading into Tuesday, Jan 16, according to the National Weather Service. The University strongly discourages travel to the campus during this time."

Madison County Schools closed Tuesday

Madison County Schools announced its campus will be closed Tuesday.

"Approaching winter weather is expected to cause dangerous cold and treacherous road conditions in our area," a release said. "In the interest of safety, campuses and offices of Madison County Schools will be closed and there will be no classes on Tuesday."

William Carey closed Tuesday

All William Carey University locations will be closed tomorrow Tuesday "because of severe weather expected tonight and tomorrow. This includes WCU locations in Hattiesburg, Biloxi/Tradition and Baton Rouge, La."

Mississippi State to go remote on Tuesday, Wednesday

Mississippi State's campus will be operating remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MSU’s Starkville and Meridian campuses are "being impacted by winter weather and will begin the spring semester Jan. 16 with remote operations," a release stated

Students can login to Canvas for course information from instructors.

"Severe winter weather has made driving conditions hazardous in Central and North Mississippi and are expected to continue to impact transportation Tuesday. Employees who can work remotely should do so," the release stated.

Ole Miss classes canceled Tuesday

The University of Mississippi was not scheduled to resume classes on Tuesday in Oxford.

This is a developing story. Please return to www.clarionledger.com for more information.