Missouri Maps & Facts (2024)

Missouri, located in the central United States, shares borders with eight states: Iowa to the north, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee to the east, Arkansas to the south, and Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska to the west. It does not border any ocean. The state encompasses a total area of 69,715 mi2 (180,561 km2).

Missouri, from north to south, is divisible into five primary geographic regions:

Glaciated Plains: The Glaciated Plains of Missouri, characterized by gently rolling hills and fertile soils, dominate the northern part of the state. The Western Glaciated Plains, adjacent to the Missouri River, feature prominent river bluffs and terraces. The Grand River Glaciated Plains, known for their distinctive loess hills, stretch towards the Iowa border. In the Eastern Glaciated Plains, the landscape transitions into the Lincoln Hills, located adjacent to the Upper Mississippi River. These hills mark a distinct change in topography with their more rugged and forested terrain.

Ozark Border: This region marks the transition between the flat plains to the north and the rugged Ozark Plateau to the south. The Missouri Ozark Border, extending along the central part of the state, showcases a mix of rolling hills and small valleys. The Mississippi Ozark Border, to the east, features more pronounced elevations and is dissected by numerous streams that drain into the Mississippi River.

Osage Plains: Located in the western part of Missouri, the Osage Plains are characterized by broad, flat prairies interspersed with small woodlands. The terrain is generally more level compared to the rest of the state, with occasional gently rolling hills. This region is distinct for its open vistas and prairie landscapes.

Ozark Plateau: This is a major physiographic region in Missouri, known for its rugged topography and karst features. The Springfield Plateau, featuring numerous springs and sinkholes, lies in the southwestern part of the state. The Upper Ozarks, characterized by steep valleys and narrow ridges, rise to the northeast. The Saint Francois Mountains, the highest point in the region, include Taum Sauk Mountain, the highest point in the state at 1,772 feet (540 meters). The Lower Ozarks, with their deeply dissected plateaus, extend towards the Arkansas border. The White River and Elk River areas are known for their scenic river valleys and bluffs.

Mississippi Lowlands: This region, located in the southeastern part of Missouri, is predominantly flat and includes parts of the Mississippi River floodplain. Crowley's Ridge, a unique geological formation, rises conspicuously above the otherwise flat landscape. This area is characterized by its rich alluvial soils and extensive wetlands.

Major Bodies of Water: Missouri is home to major rivers and numerous lakes. The Missouri River, the longest river in North America, flows from west to east, defining much of the state's northern border. The Mississippi River, forming the state's eastern border, is another major waterway. Notable lakes in Missouri include the Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake, both renowned for their recreational opportunities.

The State of Missouri is divided into 115 counties. In alphabetical order, these counties are: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Boone, Buchanan, Butler, Caldwell, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Carter, Cass, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Saint Charles, Saint Clair, Saint Francois, Saint Louis, Saint Louis City, Sainte Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Scott, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Worth, and Wright.

With an area of 180,560 sq. km, the State of Missouri is the 18th most populous state in the USA. Located on the northern corner of Ozark Plateau and to the south of the Missouri River, in the Cole County is Jefferson City (officially, the City of Jefferson) – the capital city of Missouri. Situated in the western part of Missouri, near the confluence of Missouri and Kansas River is Kansas City – the largest and the most populous city of Missouri. Kansas City serves as an important shipping and marketing center for a vast agricultural region.

The State of Missouri is located in the central or Midwest region of the United States. Missouri is a land-locked state that is bordered on all sides by eight different states. It is bounded by Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma in the west; by Arkansas in the south; by Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee in the east, and by Iowa in the north.

Regional Maps: Map of North America

Key Facts

Legal Name State of Missouri
ISO 3166 Code US-MO
Capital City Jefferson City
Major Cities
  1. St. Louis (2,230,229)
  2. Kansas City (1,724,728)
  3. Springfield, Missouri (364,267)

Missouri State Facts
  • State capital: Jefferson City.
  • Original state capital: St. Charles.
  • Admission to the Union: August 10, 1821 (24th state)
  • Area: 68,727 square miles (18th in U.S.)
  • Population: 6,154,913.
  • Most populated cities. ...
  • Center of national population: Hartville, Mo.
  • Highest point: Taum Sauk Mountain (1,772 ft)

The Territory of Louisiana was renamed the Territory of Missouri on June 4, 1812 after the Territory of Orleans became the State of Louisiana. The first session of the Missouri's territorial General Assembly met in St. Louis on October 1, 1812.

What are some geographic facts about Missouri? ›

GEOGRAPHY AND LANDFORMS

The state's wiggly eastern border is almost entirely created by the Mississippi River. Missouri can be divided into four geographical regions. The Dissected Till Plains cross the far north, above the Missouri River. The area is mostly flat prairie with fertile soil, rivers, and streams.

Why is it called Missouri? ›

The word "Missouri" often has been construed to mean "muddy water" but the Smithsonian Institution Bureau of American Ethnology has stated it means "town of the large canoes," and authorities have said the Indian syllables from which the word comes mean "wooden canoe people" or "he of the big canoe."

What is the most famous thing in Missouri? ›

One of the most iconic sights in the United States, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is a must-see for anyone visiting Missouri.

What is a famous person in Missouri? ›

Other notable Missouri residents: Walter Cronkite, TV newscaster, born in St. Joseph; Edwin Hubble, astronomer, invented the Hubble Telescope, born in Marshfield; Marlin Perkins, TV host, zoo director, born in Carthage; Josephine Baker, singer/dancer/actress, born in St.

Why is the Missouri so famous? ›

Although most remember Missouri as the symbolic end of World War II, she was a highly decorated battleship that earned eight battle stars during her service to the nation—three during World War II and five during the Korean War.

What animal is Missouri known for? ›

After its introduction to the state, the mule quickly became popular with farmers and settlers because of its hardy nature. Missouri mules pulled pioneer wagons, plowed fields during the 19th century and played a crucial role in moving troops and supplies in World War I and II.

What is the largest city in Missouri? ›

Kansas City

What is Missouri unique for? ›

Missouri has been called the "Mother of the West", the "Cave State", and the "Show Me State". Its culture blends elements of the Midwestern and Southern United States. It is the birthplace of the musical genres ragtime, Kansas City jazz and St. Louis blues.

What is the main nickname for Missouri? ›

Why Is Missouri Called the "Show-Me" State? There are a number of stories and legends behind Missouri's sobriquet "Show-Me" state. The slogan is not official, but is common throughout the state and is used on Missouri license plates.

What was Missouri States old name? ›

Missouri State University (MSU or MO State), formerly Southwest Missouri State University, is a public university in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 1905 as the Fourth District Normal School, it is the state's second largest university by enrollment, with an enrollment of 23,418 in the fall semester of 2023.

What are 2 facts about the Missouri River? ›

The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States. Its muddy waters flow for more than 2,500 miles. The Missouri River starts in Montana and flows mainly south and east to end its journey near St. Louis, Missouri, where it empties into the Mississippi River.

How old is Missouri State? ›

1905. The main campus is founded in Springfield, Mo.

What are some fun facts about Missouri weather? ›

Temperatures over 100° F are rare, but they have occurred in every section of the State. In the summer, temperatures rise to 90° F or higher on an average of 40 to 50 days in the west and north and 55 to 60 days in the southeast. Temperatures below zero are infrequent, but have occurred in every county in Missouri.

