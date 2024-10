Mit 220 Sachen durch den Windkanal: meine ersten Indoor Skydiving Erfahrungen in Bottrop (2024)

FAQs

Not exactly. There are certainly quite a few similarities between indoor skydiving in a wind tunnel and outdoor skydiving, but indoor skydiving replicates just one portion of the skydiving experience: freefall. The benefit of indoor skydiving is a freefall time of two minutes and up.

Is Indoor Skydiving Scary? Nope! Obviously, everyone is different, and while the experience may be exciting and seem unapproachable at first, it isn't inherently frightening. The intimidation factor of indoor skydiving is much less than that of skydiving for real!

Bumps, bruises, and some soreness are the most common risks associated with indoor skydiving – and of course, addiction to the world of tunnel flying!

Is it difficult to breathe in the wind tunnel? No, it's just like breathing normally actually…..so there is no specialist breathing equipment required. Just relax and breathing will come naturally.

We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.

Indoor skydiving, as we've mentioned, is a sport. That said: Your likelihood of getting injured as a new flyer is super-minimal. As your skills evolve over time, they become about the same as tripping on a long hike, getting spit off the back end of a treadmill or catching an elbow on the basketball court.

Please arrive comfortably dressed and bring a pair of well fitting lace-up trainers. Avoid collared shirts and any form of slip-on or Velcro footwear. If you're without lace up trainers, we have footwear for hire. If you have long hair, bring something to tie it up and maybe a hairbrush.

PREPARING FOR YOUR FLIGHT



You'll put a flight suit on over your clothes, so wear a comfortable outfit you'd wear on a regular day. Eating prior to flying is okay.

Even if you never decide to compete, you'll be harder, better, faster and stronger for the time you put into your tunnel flying… and–dare we say it–quite a bit cooler, too. What's the upshot? Well: Indoor skydiving is as hard as you want to make it–but that's part of the fun! Join us and accept the challenge.

Heavy gusts of wind are pushed vertically upwards through these tunnels, where you're held up by gusts of wind, making it seem like you're flying. This gives you the thrill and experience of skydiving without the pressure of having to actually jump out of an airplane.

One thing people tend to worry about with the indoor and outdoor versions of our sport is whether it is hard to breathe when skydiving. The increased airflow over your face can make it seem like you can't breathe – but you absolutely can.

Do I have to jump at all? Indoor skydiving offers the freedom and excitement of skydiving, but without the jump or hard fall. In the tunnel, your instructor will assist you in leaning directly into the wind flow so you will be lifted up. An instructor will be with you one-on-one while you are in the tunnel.