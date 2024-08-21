Modesto, CA Estate Sales around 95350 (2024)

105 Huge Estate Sale in Oakdale Aug 1-3Listed by Mg Estate Liquidation Last modified 4 hours ago. 105 Pictures Added in Last 24 Hours. Oakdale,CA95361 16 miles away Aug 1, 2, 3 7am to 2pm (Thu) 16 miles away

12 Estate Sale with medical equipment, vintage furniture, household items Privately Listed Sale Last modified 1 hour ago. 12 Pictures Added in Last 24 Hours. 2520 emerald way Turlock,CA95382 15 miles away Aug 3, 4 8am to 2pm (Sat) 15 miles away

1 Estate of Affairs is hosting Another Fun And Exciting Estate Sale in Stockton, CAListed by Estate Of Affairs Last modified 4 weeks ago. 1 Picture. Stockton,CA95207 29 miles away Aug 3 9am to 2pm (Sat) 29 miles away

36 2-Day Estate Sale by Lin in ModestoListed by Estate Sales by Lin Last modified 5 days ago. 36 Pictures. Modesto,CA95357 7 miles away Aug 9, 10 9am to 3pm (Fri) 7 miles away

1 Estate of Affairs is hosting Another Fun And Exciting Estate Sale in Riverbank, CAListed by Estate Of Affairs Last modified 4 weeks ago. 1 Picture. Riverbank,CA95367 6 miles away Aug 10 9am to 2pm (Sat) 6 miles away

Want to shop from home? The EstateSales.NET Marketplace lets you browse sales and buy items from the comfort of your home! Check it out here.

Below are the sales that didn't quite match your filters. Reasons include: Sales happening more than 15 days away

Sales more than 30 miles away

33 Moving Sale - Everything Must Go Privately Listed Sale Last modified 20 hours ago. 33 Pictures. 13 Pictures Added in Last 24 Hours. 4464 pleasanton ave Pleasanton,CA94566 47 miles away Jul 28, 29, 30 5:30pm to 7:30pm (Mon) Resuming Today 47 miles away

59 Estate Online Auction Only - Collectables, antiques, vintage, home décor and more...Listed by Rdee Declutering And Estate Sales Services Last modified 1 day ago. 59 Pictures. Campbell,CA95008 58 miles away Jul 27 to Jul 31 Ends at 8:15pm (Wed) Going on Now! 58 miles away

54 Estate Sale by Lin in MercedListed by Estate Sales by Lin Last modified 16 hours ago. 54 Pictures. 27 Pictures Added in Last 24 Hours. Merced,CA95340 40 miles away Aug 1, 2, 3 1pm to 5pm (Thu) 40 miles away

141 Estate Online Auction Only - Collectables, antiques, vintage, home décor and more...Listed by Rdee Declutering And Estate Sales Services Last modified 1 day ago. 141 Pictures. Campbell,CA95008 58 miles away Jul 27 to Aug 1 Ends at 8:15pm (Thu) Going on Now! 58 miles away

120 Carmichael Estate Sale BY A Simple Solution Estate Sale CompanyListed by A Simple Solution Estate Sale Company Last modified 4 hours ago. 120 Pictures. Carmichael,CA95608 68 miles away Aug 1, 2, 3, 4 9am to 3pm (Thu) 68 miles away

497 The DC UNIVERSE: THE GOLDEN AGEListed by PBA Galleries Last modified 10 days ago. 497 Pictures. Berkeley,CA94710 72 miles away Aug 1 Starts at 11am (Thu) 72 miles away

148 Regionally Featured2 Day Sale by Put It All Together in LodiListed by Put It All Together Last modified 22 hours ago. 148 Pictures. Lodi,CA95240 32 miles away Aug 2, 3 9am to 2pm (Fri) 32 miles away