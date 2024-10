Modesto CA Real Estate - Modesto CA Homes For Sale | Zillow (2024)

About the ratings: GreatSchools ratings are based on a comparison of test results for all schools in the state. It is designed to be a starting point to help parents make baseline comparisons, not the only factor in selecting the right school for your family. Learn more

The cost to build a house in California per square foot can vary extensively depending on various factors, including location, materials, labor costs, and local building regulations. You can expect to pay between $150 and $400 per square foot.

Lack of housing supply and stagnant wages have contributed to the issue. Seniors and low-income families are especially at risk of not finding suitable housing. Even migrant farmworkers have sought opportunities outside of California due to a lack of affordable housing straining the local agricultural industry.

Modesto's housing expenses are 37% higher than the national average and the utility prices are 41% higher than the national average. Transportation expenses like bus fares and gas prices are 27% higher than the national average. Modesto has grocery prices that are 7% higher than the national average.

The Luke A. Church House is the oldest house in Modesto, California, United States. It was originally built in 1865 or 1868 in Paradise by Luke Ancil Church (December 28, 1831 – February 6, 1901), who used lumber from his hotel at Don Pedro Bar.

Overall, it's cheaper to build a home than to buy one in California, with 13 out of the 20 counties saving you money if you decide to build your house from scratch. Budget-wise, building is more favorable in Southern California whereas Central California caters best to those interested in buying.

Cost per square foot to build a house in California Home size (square feet) Basic builder-grade home* Custom home* 1,000 $200,000 – $400,000 $400,000 – $600,000 1,500 $300,000 – $600,000 $600,000 – $900,000 1,800 $360,000 – $720,000 $720,000 – $1,080,000 2,000 $400,000 – $800,000 $800,000 – $1,200,000 5 more rows Jun 20, 2024

Modesto offers a Mediterranean climate with around 260 sunny days per year, and average temperatures that range from 39 to 94 degrees. The city's 75 public parks offer a variety of amenities—including splash pads, playgrounds, pickleball courts, and more.

The current metro area population of Modesto in 2024 is 427,000, a 1.18% increase from 2023. The metro area population of Modesto in 2023 was 422,000, a 0.96% increase from 2022. The metro area population of Modesto in 2022 was 418,000, a 0.97% increase from 2021.

Modesto profile



The per capita income in Modesto in 2022 was $32,897, which is lower middle income relative to California, and middle income relative to the rest of the US.

Comfortable Salary in Modesto, CA Annual Salary Monthly Pay Top Earners $53,805 $4,483 75th Percentile $43,300 $3,608 Average $42,551 $3,545 25th Percentile $31,600 $2,633

Check Out The Top 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods To Live In Modesto: Airport District. With a median home price of $320,297 and a median rent of $1,348, Airport District is the most expensive neighborhood on our list. ... Shackelford. ... Coolidge Colony. ... East Modesto. ... Downtown Modesto. ... Sunset Boulevard. ... Fairview. ... Pleasant Homes. More items...

The average monthly mortgage cost in Modesto is $1,608, according to previous Bee reporting. Houses in Modesto cost between $900 to $8,601 to rent, according to Zillow.

There are 74,686 housing units in Modesto, and the median year in which these properties were built is 1978. Of the 71,794 occupied housing units in Modesto, 57.72% are owner-occupied, while 42.28% have renters living in them.

Established in 1883, Modesto High School was the first public secondary school in the city of Modesto and is currently one of seven comprehensive high school campuses in a community of over 200,000 people.

Cost per square foot to build a custom house in San Diego, California Square Feet Bedrooms Average Build Cost Range 2,500 3 - 5 $1,000,000 - $1,250,000 3,000 4 - 6 $1,200,000 - $1,500,000 3,500 4 - 6 $1,400,000 - $1,750,000 4,000 5 - 7 $1,600,000 - $2,000,000 5 more rows Feb 12, 2024

Cost per Square Foot to Build a House in California Size Cost to Build (Modular) Cost to Build (Stick-Built) 800 sq.ft. $160K - $240K $320K - $480K 900 sq.ft. $180K - $270K $360K - $540K 1,000 sq.ft. $200K - $300K $400K - $600K 1,200 sq.ft. $240K - $360K $480K - $720K 10 more rows

The average cost to build 4 bedroom house in California is between $500,000 – $2.4 million.

All things being equal, it will always be cheaper to build your own house than to buy the same house from a builder. You would save both the mark-up from the builder and the cost of a general contractor, which are typically a considerable percentage of the sale price of a new home.