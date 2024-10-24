Money blog: Nando's launches a ketchup - so we compared all brands. Which is best value - and which has more water than tomatoes? (2024)

Nando's launches tomato sauce - we compared it with others for cost/ingredients and one had more water than tomatoes

A new competitor has emerged on the condiment shelf - Nando's ketchup.

It's being advertised as a twist on the traditional sauce, with a touch of "peri-peri magic" for your chips, burgers or bolognese.

This translates into a small amount of spices like cayenne pepper, bird's eye chilli, ginger, garlic, and paprika, as well onion and lemon purees.



We've taken a look at how it stacks up against the other ketchups on Asda's shelves below, with some key takeaways:

Hellmann's has the most tomatoes and the least calories per serving

Asda's own brand is by far the most affordable - with a very similar ingredients list to market leader Heinz

Nando's is, just, the most expensive per 100g, though it's tricky to compare against all the below as some are only available in bigger bottles

The main ingredient in Leon's, uniquely, is not tomatoes but water

Leon's has the least sugar per serving

Nando's

Price per 100g: 94.3p (for normal sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Tomato paste (140g tomatoes per 100g)

Calories: 17kcal per serving

Sugar per 100g: 20g

Heinz

Price per 100g: 80p (for normal sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Tomatoes (148g per 100g)

Calories: 15kcal per serving

Sugar per 100g: 22.8g

Asda own brand

Price per 100g: 14.9p (only available in jumbo sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Tomatoes (148g per 100g)

Calories: 15kcal per serving

Sugar per 100g: 21g

Leon



Price per 100g: 92.2p (normal sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Water (with tomato paste second at 25%)

Calories: Not available

Sugar per 100g: 16.6g

Daddies

Price per 100g: 29.2p (one up from normal sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Tomatoes (117g per 100g)

Calories: 17kcal per serving

Sugar per 100g: 22g

Hellmann's

Price per 100g: 40p (two up from normal sized bottle)

Main ingredient: Tomatoes (168g of tomatoes per 100g)

Calories: 13kcal per serving

Sugar per 100g: 18g

Asda is the first to offer Nando's tomato sauce but it is expected to roll out at Sainsbury's, Tesco and other supermarkets in the coming months.

