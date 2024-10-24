Money blog: Nando's launches a ketchup - so we compared all brands. Which is best value - and which has more water than tomatoes? (2024)

Top news
Nando's launches tomato sauce - we compared it with others for cost/ingredients and one had more water than tomatoes
A new competitor has emerged on the condiment shelf - Nando's ketchup.
It's being advertised as a twist on the traditional sauce, with a touch of "peri-peri magic" for your chips, burgers or bolognese.
This translates into a small amount of spices like cayenne pepper, bird's eye chilli, ginger, garlic, and paprika, as well onion and lemon purees.
We've taken a look at how it stacks up against the other ketchups on Asda's shelves below, with some key takeaways:
- Hellmann's has the most tomatoes and the least calories per serving
- Asda's own brand is by far the most affordable - with a very similar ingredients list to market leader Heinz
- Nando's is, just, the most expensive per 100g, though it's tricky to compare against all the below as some are only available in bigger bottles
- The main ingredient in Leon's, uniquely, is not tomatoes but water
- Leon's has the least sugar per serving
Nando's
Price per 100g: 94.3p (for normal sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Tomato paste (140g tomatoes per 100g)
Calories: 17kcal per serving
Sugar per 100g: 20g
Heinz
Price per 100g: 80p (for normal sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Tomatoes (148g per 100g)
Calories: 15kcal per serving
Sugar per 100g: 22.8g
Asda own brand
Price per 100g: 14.9p (only available in jumbo sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Tomatoes (148g per 100g)
Calories: 15kcal per serving
Sugar per 100g: 21g
Leon
Price per 100g: 92.2p (normal sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Water (with tomato paste second at 25%)
Calories: Not available
Sugar per 100g: 16.6g
Daddies
Price per 100g: 29.2p (one up from normal sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Tomatoes (117g per 100g)
Calories: 17kcal per serving
Sugar per 100g: 22g
Hellmann's
Price per 100g: 40p (two up from normal sized bottle)
Main ingredient: Tomatoes (168g of tomatoes per 100g)
Calories: 13kcal per serving
Sugar per 100g: 18g
Asda is the first to offer Nando's tomato sauce but it is expected to roll out at Sainsbury's, Tesco and other supermarkets in the coming months.
Sainsbury's follows Tesco in closing early on Sunday
If you're thinking of stocking up on Sainsbury's snacks and drinks for Sunday's big game, you'd better do it ahead of time.
Like rival Tesco, the supermarket has announced it is closing convenience stores and petrol stations early across England so staff can tune into the Euros final.
More than a thousand branches will be closing at 7.30pm on Sunday, rather than 10pm or 11pm.
"We want to give our colleagues the chance to tune in live and cheer on England with friends and family. The atmosphere in stores is electric after last night's win," said Clodagh Moriarty, chief retail and technology officer.
Supermarket hours are unaffected as they usually close before the 8pm kick-off.
Any online grocery orders which have already been booked will be honoured.
All branches will reopen at their usual time on Monday.
How much would it cost to scrap the two-child cap on child benefit?
Earlier this week, business presenter Ian King answered questions from Money blog readers about what the new Labour government means for their personal finances.
One question related to the two-child cap on child benefit - which Labour have at times suggested they're ideologically opposed to, but won't commit to changing because of the cost.
Responding to a question about whether taxes could be raised for oil and gas companies to pay for scrapping the cap, King said: "The Resolution Foundation has estimated that the two-child benefit cap will save the government £2.5bn during the current financial year - which would rise to £3.6bn if applied to all families claiming universal credit.
"Labour is committed to raising the levy on North Sea oil and gas producers from the current 75% to 78% - and has earmarked the money raised will go towards funding its wider plans for energy and, in particular, decarbonisation.
"It would be ill-advised to raise taxes further. The decisions it has made have already had an impact on investment in the North Sea, as I report here.
"And don't forget, the cap is not just about saving money. It's also about avoiding awkward newspaper headlines and stories about big families being paid a small fortune in benefits of the kind that embarrassed the last Labour government and angered so many of its traditional working-class supporters in particular."
You can read all 21 of King's answers here...
Widespread issues with card payments reported - as people turned away from supermarkets
A "nationwide issue" has been affecting card payments.
Many social media users were reporting being unable to pay for their shopping in supermarkets this morning.
More than 600 people were flagging issues with Visa on Down Detector as of 9.45am, while over 100 had problems with Mastercard payments as of 10am.
A sign in one Sainsbury's store was requesting customers pay for their shopping in cash.
The supermarket said on social media it had been aware of a "nationwide issue" with card payments.
Vanessa Meehan, in Twickenham, said: "I've just been turned away at Sainsbury's as they can't accept card payments. Petrol station also coned off. The car is running on fumes and I need to get supplies."
A Sainsbury's spokesperson told Sky News at 11am that contactless payments had resumed after being "briefly unavailable for a few minutes this morning".
They said this was caused by an issue with its third-party payment provider.
"We're accepting all payments as usual and continue to monitor the situation. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," the supermarket said.
Asda also confirmed its payment systems were back up and running following temporary issues with Visa.
A Visa spokesperson confirmed to Sky News it had been aware cardholders were experiencing issues when making payments.
"While Visa's systems areoperating normally, we are working with our partners to investigate," they added.
Mastercard said it was "aware of some payment transaction issues at select merchants in the UK" and was working to gather more information.
"There is no current indication that these issues are related to our network," a spokesperson said.
Tesco to close stores early on Sunday
The UK's biggest supermarket chain has told customers its Express stores across England will close at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm on Sunday - after England reached the Euro 2024 final.
It said the decision had been taken to allow its staff to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off at 8pm.
Employees who do not want to watch the match will be paid as normal, it said.
Stores will be open as normal the following morning.
England are playing Spain in the final - and will have the chance to become the first England men's team to win a major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.
Chances of August interest rate cut recede
By James Sillars, business reporter
Faltering expectations for imminent interest rate cuts are playing out in financial markets today.
The pound is at a four-month high versus the dollar at $1.28.
That has been largely put down to remarks by Bank of England rate-setter Huw Pill, the Bank's chief economist, that the timing of the UK's first rate cut was an "open question".
He spoke up just 24 hours after another member of the monetary policy committee ruled out personal support for a reduction on 1 August.
Jonathan Haskel said too many stubborn inflationary pressures remained.
As such, financial markets now see only a 50/50 chance of a rate reduction to 5% from 5.25% at the next Bank meeting.
The chance of a cut had stood at 60% at the start of the week.
The pound has lifted as higher interest rates are generally supportive of a domestic currency.
Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 has opened to a flat calm - up just a couple of points at 8,000.
A big focus for investors this morning was the interim decision by water regulator Ofwat on what suppliers could charge their customers over the next five years.
To give you some idea of the reaction, shares in United Utilities and Severn Trent opened up by around 2%. Those of Pennon, the company behind South West Water, were up by more than 6%.
Water bills to rise by average 21% over next five years, regulator rules
Water companies in England and Wales have been told they will not be allowed to impose the hikes to bills they have demanded, the industry regulator has said in an interim verdict on their business plans for the next five years.
Ofwat declared that it was minded to slash, by a third, the combined increases that the 16 companies had submitted.
It left the average bill, the watchdog said, set to rise by £19 a year or 21% over the period.
Read our report here...
Meanwhile, more compensation, possible refunds and new customer panels have been announced as part of the government's "initial steps" towards ending what it describes as the crisis in the water sector.
You can read this story here...
Economy records better than expected 0.4% growth in May after earlier hit from wet weather
The appearance of finer weather helped the economy recover some lost ground in May, according to official figures that were better than expected.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded gross domestic product growth of 0.4% in the month, compared with its earlier determination ofzero growth during April.
A poll of economists by Reuters had pointed to a 0.2% increase for monthly gross domestic product in May.
On a quarterly basis, the UK's interest rate-driven recession of the second half of 2023 ended at the start of this year as theBank of Englandended its rate hiking cycle which was designed to cool inflation by choking demand in the economy.
Read our full story here...
Common trick could save you £295 on car insurance
A common trick could get your car insurance down by £295.
Motorists aged between 25 and 34 save that figure on average by adding an experienced driver to their policy, Compare the Market has found.
Even younger drivers aged 18 to 24 - who often face the highest premiums - could also make big savings, an average of £281.
The typical premium for those aged between 18 and 24 is £2,140 - but adding a named driver brings that down by 15% to £1,859.
You can check how much you could potentially save in the table below...
In order for your policy to be valid though, all named drivers must use the car.
The cost of car insurance usually declines by adding an experienced driver to the policy, as insurers typically take both motorists' information into consideration when determining the premium, based on the car being shared.
If you add an additional driver and they do not use the vehicle, this can be considered as a type of insurance fraud called fronting.
If you are caught fronting, your policy could become invalid and you could face criminal prosecution.
Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said the price of insurance had increased by 19% in the past year.
'Extreme number of bankruptcies' expected among German landlords
Germany's property industry is headed for a "bitter" crisis, the country's largest landlord has warned.
Higher interest rates have been hammering the property sector in Europe's largest economy, and could see several companies go bust in the near future, it is claimed.
Rolf Buch, chief executive of Vonovia, warned the country is "going to see an extreme number of bankruptcies over the next few months, maybe over the next few years".
"We're already seeing them today. It is going to be bitter," he said.
Meanwhile, renters are facing fierce competition for flats and Mr Buch said the market for these is "going to get worse".
The sector had previously seen a boom due to low interest rates and a strong economy, but this changed when rising inflation forced the European Central Bank to swiftly raise borrowing costs.
The industry is now calling on the German government to intervene.
The ECB cut its main deposit rate from 4% to 3.75% last month butbank president Christine Lagarde has indicated that benign economic developments mean further interest rate cuts are not urgent, with a robust labour market and resilient wage growth.