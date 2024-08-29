Monk - Way of the 4 Elements - Empower Equipment Set (2024)

﻿﻿

DESCRIPTION My proposal to bring balance between the Elements, a considerable increase in power to the least favored monk subclass in Baldur Gate 3, through 2 pieces of equipment, an Amulet that you can obtain very early in your game and that you will use until the end of your adventure, and the Gloves that will close your build in the middle of Act 3.

Now, a breakdown of what you can find in my mod:

﻿The Elemental Master's Amulet:

﻿The core of your Element Master build, its advantages will be unlocked as you advance within the subclass.

﻿﻿1.- Elemental Flow:

﻿﻿1.1.- Every time you deal elemental damage, get an upgrade for the rest of the round that grants you resistance to that

﻿﻿﻿elementand other benefits as you advance in the class.

﻿﻿﻿1.2.-Starting at level 5, after using some of the monk's "spells",it will allow you to use an Special Unarmed Strike,

﻿﻿﻿enhanced with the last element you used to deal damage. Functioning as a kind of Extra-Attack.

﻿﻿﻿1.3.-Starting at level 7, while you have the Buff, add your Wisdom modifier to your elemental damage.

﻿﻿2.- Monk's Elemental Affinity:

﻿﻿﻿Improve your Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

﻿﻿﻿﻿At level 7: +1 to Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

﻿﻿﻿﻿At level 11: +2 to Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC. (TOTAL)

﻿﻿3.- Master of Elemental Balance:

﻿﻿﻿At level 9: Adds 2d8 elemental damage to any variation ofSphere of Elemental Balance.

﻿

﻿﻿4.- Elemental Resonance:

﻿﻿﻿Once per turn, when you kill an enemy and have a Monk's Elemental Charge (The Buff given by Elemental Flow), Recover 2 Ki points.

The ﻿Bahamut's Righteous Strike:

﻿The cherry on top of your build, powerful gloves that activate their main benefit when using the monk's spells.

﻿﻿1.- Elemental Stream:

﻿﻿﻿1.1.-Depending on the element of the last monk spell cast, boost all your unarmed attacks with that same element by 1d8 damage.

﻿﻿﻿1.2.-Depending on the element, your attacks will give you special charges or weaken your enemies.

﻿﻿﻿- Thunder:ApplyReverbon attack

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Cold: ApplyFroston attack

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Fire: Generates Heaton Attack

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Lightning: Generates Lightning Chargeon Attack

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Acid: ApplyNoxius Fumeson attack

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Poison: ApplyPoisonedon attack

﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿1.3.-Each Element will unlock a unique ability with the same properties as monk spells, which you can use once per short rest.

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Thunder: The Storm's Crash, a variation of:Destructive Wave (Level 5)

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Cold: The Breath of Winter, a variation of:Cone of Cold (Level 5)

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Fire: The MightyFlames of the Phoenix, a variation of:Fireball (level 4)

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Lightning: Storm's Strike,a variation of:Lightning Bolt (Level 4)

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Acid: Copper Dragon Fang, avariation of:Melf's Acid Arrow (Level 4)

﻿﻿﻿﻿- Poison:The Manifestation of Weakness, avariation of: Ray of Sickness (Level 5)

﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿2.- Master of the Elements:

﻿﻿﻿The final manifestation of your mastery over the elements, at class level 12, increases your wisdom by +2, to a maximum of 20.

IMPORTANT NOTES

﻿Regarding the elemental Buff of the amulet: the elemental unarmed melee attacks that are unlocked at level 5, have their own hidden resource,

﻿will appear in the same space as the Bonus Unarmed Strike and share an icon, you can differentiate them by the description.

﻿Due to its design, you will need to use the elemental unarmed attack right after casting a spell, since if you cast 2 spells in a row,

﻿the special unarmed attacks will not stack, allowing you to only use 1 additional unarmed attack, instead of 2.

OBTAINING METHOD

﻿The Elemental Master's Amulet:

﻿﻿Sold by Arron(act 1).

﻿﻿Sold byLann Tarv(act 2).

﻿﻿Sold byPopper(act 3).

﻿The ﻿Bahamut's Righteous Strike:

﻿﻿Sold byHelsik(act 3).

﻿Additionally, there is a version that includes the entire set in the tutorial chest.

﻿Finally, the UUID code of the chest that contains the complete set is:d08d2c7a-42e0-46ca-9fe3-a50ebe55bcd4

INSTALLATION

This mod works withBaldur's Gate 3 Mod Manager, and possibly Vortex and Manual Installations. BG3 Mod Managers is by far the simplest method, and as such is recommended one.

BG3 Mod Manager

Download the latest release, and unzip the .pak file.

Open BG3 Mod Manager, click File->Import Mod.

Select ModName.pak.

Once imported hit refresh.

Drag ModName to the top of the Left pane.

Hit "Save Load Order to File."



MODATHON ACHIEVEMENTS ﻿

FINAL WORDS

New mod designed to make the power progression of the Monk of the Way of the 4 elements more rewarding, without breaking the balance too much, considering the amount of support equipment that the Monk class has in General...Thank you for your time and support <3

Thanks to the Modders community and all the people who have created the various tools and templates that have allowed this Mod to exist today <3

﻿

Other mods made by me

Rogue Accessories Set,Accessory pack to enhance the Rogue Class and its Subclasses.

Berserket Set,equipment set focused on playing aggressively and constantly trading damage.

BeastMaster Set,equipment set focused on improving the Mid - Late Game of the BeastMaster subclass.

Leviathan Axe,A personal adaptation of Kratos' axe.