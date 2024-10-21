Monkey Facts, Types, Lifespan, Classification, Habitat, Pictures (2024)

Monkeys are tree-dwelling animals known for their high level of intelligence as they belong to the order of primates.Though they are mostly arboreal, some dwell on land in the savannas and mountainous regions, the baboon being a primary example. The Old World and New World monkeys are primarily distinguished based on their physical features, particularly the structure of their nose.

Scientific Classification Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Chordata Class: Mammalia Order: Primates

Common Marmoset

Common Squirrel Monkey

Monkey Cotton-top Tamarin

Crab-eating Macaque

De Brazza’s Monkey

Drill

Dusky Leaf Monkey

Formosan Rock Macaque

Francois’ Leaf Monkey

Gelada

Vervet

Mandrill

Gibbon

Golden Monkey

Allen’s Swamp Monkey

Black Howler

Black Lion Tamarin

Tamarin Black Snub-nosed Monkey

Black-and-white Colobuses

Black-handed Spider Monkey

Blue Monkey

Brown-mantled Tamarin

Celebes Crested Macaque

Central American Squirrel Monkey

Golden snub-nosed monkey

Green Monkey

Grivet

Guenon

Guinea Baboon

Kipunji

Mantled Guereza

Mantled Howler

Northern Plains Gray Langur

Olive Baboon

Proboscis Monkey

Pygmy Marmoset

Red-faced Spider Monkey

Red-shanked Douc

Rhesus Mmacaque

Silvery Lutung

Sooty Mangabey

Southern Pig-tailed Macaque

Stump-tailed Macaque

Tufted Capuchin

Venezuelan Red Howler

White-faced Saki

Yellow Baboon

Yellow-tailed Woolly Monkey

Appearance and Physical Description

Size: The smallest species of monkeys are 6 inches long, while the bigger ones can have lengths of up to 36 inches.

Weight: Theaverage weight of monkeys vary between 4 ounces and 77 pounds.

Color: Thoughbrown and gray are the most standard colors, other shades include red, golden,and white individually or in combination.

Nose: The OldWorld monkeys have narrow noses with side-facing nostrils, while thosebelonging to the New World are flat-nosed.

Tail: The tailsof the New World monkeys are long and grasping (prehensile), helping them toget a grip on objects, while the Old World species have short, non-graspingtails. There are also tailless monkeys like the Barbary macaques.

Legs: They havetwo legs like humans but cannot walk solely on them. Instead, they take the supportof their big, black palm.

Distribution

They exist throughout the continents of Africa, Asia, South America, and CentralAmerica.

Habitat

As mentioned above, most of them live on trees, while thereare also some ground-dwelling monkeys.

HowLong Do They Live

In the wild, monkeys live between 10 and 50 years on an average, whereas in captivity their lifespan could be longer. Bueno, a black spider monkey who passed away in 2005, lived till the age of

What Do They Eat

Their diet mainly comprises of nuts, seeds, fruits like bananas,roots, and grass. Some monkeys are omnivores, as they also eat lizards, spiders,and insects

BehavioralTraits

These primates express their emotions and needs through various sounds like clicking, chattering, and yelling at a high pitch.

Another characteristic feature is that they display a strong fellow feeling. They help their mates by ensuring protection, sharing food, and caring for the little ones of other monkeys.

They often indulge in grooming one another by taking off debris and fur from the body of their fellow mates.

Adaptation

The long, prehensile tails help them to hang with ease from branches as well as get a firm grip on objects.

Their sharp molars help them to chew leaves with ease.

The skin around the genital areas of the females become swollen, turning bright red or pink during hormonal changes to indicate to the males that they are ready for mating.

Most of the Old World monkeys possess cheek pouches helping them to store food that they may eat later.

They have prominent olfactory receptors, which makes their smelling ability stronger, helping them to sense a threat with ease,

Reproductionand Mating

They mature at the age of 4 or 5, with only a few of them mating in the first half of their life. Certain species are known to wash with urine to appear attractive to females. The babies are born after 160 days post-mating, and the mother shares an instant close bond with her young one. The life cycle of a monkey is similar to humans as it starts with gestation, proceeding to babyhood and finally, adulthood.

WhatDo The Baby Monkeys Look Like

The baby monkeys have black furs at birth, the color ofwhich changes in three months, though this may vary from one species to theother.

Conservation

Some of them are endangered, or even at risk of extinction, with certain species having a population of only 1,000 in the wild. The Tana River Red Colobus and the Tonkin Snub-Nosed belong to list of the 25 most endangered primates. The Hainan Black-crested Gibbon is critically endangered since only about 20 of them are left. Conservation efforts to keep a check on their population include protecting trees in their habitat range, as well as increasing awareness among people.

Monkey-FAQs

1. What is a group ofmonkeys called?

At roop, cartload, barrel, carload, tribe

2. What is a babymonkey called?

An infant

3. What is the callof a monkey?

They chatter, screech, whoop, and gibber

Video

4. Can monkeys swim?

Some species like the proboscis monkeys, macaques, and snowmonkeys, possess the ability to swim.

5. Where do monkeys originallycome from?

It has been a topic of debate, with the common belief being that they belonged to Africa according to fossil evidence traced in Egypt. Recent studies, however, suggest Asia as their place of origin. The Proconsul is the first monkey genus to exist in the world.

InterestingFacts