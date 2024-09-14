Monthly Consumer Price Index Indicator, June 2024 (2024)

In monthly terms, Holiday travel and accommodation prices rose 7.0% in June. The main contributor to the rise was International holiday travel (+7.8%) due to an increase in demand for holiday travel to Europe at the start of their peak tourist season.Domestic holiday travel and accommodation rose (+6.2%) reflecting high demand for accommodation at the start of the ski season and over the June long weekend.

Holiday travel and accommodation prices fell 0.7% in the 12 months to June, following a rise of 2.9% in the 12 months to May.The decrease in annual growth this month is primarily due to the large monthly rise of 10.9% in June 2023 no longer contributing to the annual movement.

In monthly terms, Automotive fuel prices rose 1.2% in June, following a fall in May (-5.1%).

Automotive fuel prices rose 6.6% in the 12 months to June 2024, a smaller increase than the 9.3% for the year to May. The rise was driven by higher wholesale fuel prices. The decrease in annual growth this month is primarily due to the large monthly rise of 3.8% in June 2023 no longer contributing to the annual movement.

Meat and seafood products recorded a partially offsetting fall (-0.2%) due to price falls for Lamb and goat over the past 12 months (-8.7%).

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 3.3% in the 12 months to June, consistent with the 3.3% rise in May. The main drivers were Food products n.e.c. (+3.7%) and Fruit and vegetables (+3.6%). Fruit and vegetables rose due to higher prices for strawberries, grapes, capsic*ms and broccoli .

g) Introduction of the second instalment of the Energy Bill Relief Fund for concession and newly eligible households in TAS.

f) Introduction of the second instalment of Energy Bill Relief Fund for concession household in VIC.

Excluding the Energy Bill Relief Fund rebates, Electricity prices would have increased 15.5% in the 12 months to June 2024.

Electricity prices rose 7.5% in the 12 months to June, up from a rise of 6.5% to May.

Rental prices increased 7.1% in the 12 months to June, down from the 7.4% increase in May. Rental price growth remains high due to a tight rental market.

The annual rise in New dwelling prices was 5.4%, up from 4.9% in May, maintaining the trend of annual price growth of around 5% since August 2023. This reflects builders passing higher costs for labour and materials onto consumers.

Annual trimmed mean inflation was 4.1% in June, down from 4.4% in May.

The annual movement for the monthly CPI indicator excluding volatile items and holiday travel was 4.0% in June, the same as the 4.0% rise in May. This series excludes Automotive fuel, Fruit and vegetables and Holiday travel and accommodation.

The monthly CPI indicator rose 3.8% in the 12 months to June, down from a 4.0% rise in the 12 months to May.

FAQs

The monthly CPI indicator rose 3.8% in the 12 months to June. The most significant price rises were Housing (+5.5%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.3%), Alcohol and tobacco (+6.9%) and Transport (+4.2%).

On the basis of these inflation forecasts, average consumer price inflation should be 3.2% in 2024 and 2.0% in 2025, compared to 4.06% in 2023 and 9.59% in 2022.

June CPI Report Highlights



The CPI year over year is forecast to rise 3.1% in June after rising 3.3% in May. Core CPI year over year is forecast to rise 3.4% in June after rising the same amount in May.

Index reference base 2011–12 Year 31 March 30 June 2024 137.4 138.8 2023 132.6 133.7 2022 123.9 126.1 2021 117.9 118.8 36 more rows

India Consumer Price Index (CPI) YoY Release Date Time Actual Jul 12, 2024 (Jun) 17:30 5.08% Jun 12, 2024 (May) 17:30 4.75% May 13, 2024 (Apr) 17:30 4.83% Apr 12, 2024 (Mar) 18:15 4.85% 1 more row

What's in the bulletin? The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.8% in the 12 months to June 2024, the same rate as the 12 months to May 2024. On a monthly basis, CPIH rose by 0.2% in June 2024, the same rate as in June 2023.

The All-India CPI-IW for May, 2024 increased by 0.5 point and stood at 139.9 (one hundred thirty nine point nine). Year-on-year inflation for the month of May, 2024 moderated to 3.86% as compared to 4.42% in May, 2023.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, after being unchanged in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.0 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 5.08% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.66% and 4.39%, respectively.

The monthly CPI indicator grew at 3.8% in June 2024 compared to 4.0% in May. Previous official forecasts suggested that CPI would reach 3.2% by the end of 2024, then continue to fall over the coming eighteen months.

Monthly CPI Indicator measures monthly changes in the price of a 'basket' of goods and services which account for a high proportion of expenditure by the CPI population group (i.e. metropolitan households).

CPI data is published monthly, with the index value representing an estimate of the price level for the month as a whole, rather than a specific date. Since certain prices, particularly gasoline, might move sharply within a month, it is useful to understand the timing of price collection.

Not seasonally adjusted CPI measures The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 3.0 percent over the last 12 months to an index level of 314.175 (1982-84=100). For the month, the index was unchanged prior to seasonal adjustment.

In 2022, the U.S. Consumer Price Index was 292.61, and is projected to increase to 339.39 by 2028. The base period was 1982-84. The monthly CPI for all urban consumers in the U.S. can be accessed here. After a time of high inflation, the U.S. inflation rateis projected fall to two percent by 2027.

Basic Info. US Consumer Price Index is at a current level of 313.05, down from 313.22 last month and up from 304.00 one year ago. This is a change of -0.06% from last month and 2.98% from one year ago.

A Customer Performance Indicator (CPI) is a way to measure a company's growth potential with a focus on the critical role that customers play in driving this expansion. Essentially, it assesses the likelihood of success based on the company's ability to attract and retain customers.

In 2022, the U.S. Consumer Price Index was 292.61, and is projected to increase to 339.39 by 2028.

CPI inflation was 4.0% in January 2024 (Index: 131.5), unchanged from the December 2023 figure. RPI* inflation was 4.9% in January 2024 (Index: 378.0), down from 5.2% in the year to December 2023. CPIH inflation was 4.2% in January 2024 (Index: 130.0), unchanged from the December 2023 figure.

The MBA forecast suggests that 30-year mortgage rates will fall to the 6.6% by the end of 2024, while Fannie Mae and NAR predict rates will end the year around 6.7%.

Inflation fell from 6.5% in 2022 to 3.7% in 2023, despite economic growth accelerating. We project inflation to continue to fall, averaging 2.4% in 2024 and then averaging just 1.8% over 2025 to 2028. In terms of the exact timing, we expect core PCE to hit 2.0% year over year sometime in the first quarter of 2025.