Moving Violations (1985) (2024)

1985
Directed by Neal Israel
Synopsis
A crash course in traffic school.
A group of careless and unlucky drivers are sentenced to attend traffic school to keep their records clean.
Cast
John Murray Jennifer Tilly James Keach Brian Backer Ned Eisenberg Clara Peller Wendie Jo Sperber Nedra Volz Fred Willard Lisa Hart Carroll Nadine Van der Velde Ben Mittleman Victor Campos Willard E. Pugh Sally Kellerman Joe Alfasa Elizabeth Arlen Billy Beck Chuck Bergansky Anne Betancourt Mitch Brown Don Cheadle Darlene Chehardy William Forward Kymberly Herrin Vince Howard Jim Hudson Alvin Ing Neal Israel Show All…
DirectorDirector
Neal Israel
ProducersProducers
Harry J. Ufland Bob Israel Joe Roth Bruce A. Block Richard J. Sawyer
WritersWriters
Pat Proft Neal Israel
StoryStory
Paul Boorstin Sharon Boorstin
CastingCasting
Karen Rea
EditorEditor
Tom Walls
CinematographyCinematography
Robert Elswit
Executive ProducersExec. Producers
Doug Draizin Pat Proft
Art DirectionArt Direction
Virginia Field
Set DecorationSet Decoration
Jerie Kelter Robert Lucas
StuntsStunts
Janet Brady Dick Ziker Christine Anne Baur Bobby Burns Pat Romano Jophery C. Brown Glenn R. Wilder Debby Porter Gary McLarty Debbie Evans Tim A. Davison Buddy Joe Hooker
ComposerComposer
Ralph Burns
Costume DesignCostume Design
Darryl Levine
MakeupMakeup
Robin L. Neal Dennis Glas Pat Gerhardt
HairstylingHairstyling
Robin L. Neal
Studios
SLM Production Group 20th Century Fox
Country
USA
Language
English
Alternative Titles
Les Zéros de conduite, Loca academia de conductores, Bilskolan - nu lurar vi snuten, Um Trânsito Muito Louco, Traffic School - Die Blech- und Dachschaden-Kompanie, Les zéros de conduite, Locademia de conductores, Откачалки зад волана, Akademia ruchu, Scuola guida, Dopravní přestupky, Pancser csapat, Надвигающееся насилие, 변칙 플레어, 疯狂大违规
Genre
Comedy
Themes
Crude humor and satire Gags, jokes, and slapstick humor Funny jokes and crude humor Amusing jokes and witty satire Laugh-out-loud relationship entanglements Teen school antics and laughter Show All…
Releases by Date
- Date
- Country
Theatrical
19 Apr 1985
- USAPG-13
12 Aug 1985
- SpainTP
Releases by Country
- Date
- Country
Spain
12 Aug 1985
- TheatricalTP
USA
19 Apr 1985
- TheatricalPG-13
90mins
Popular reviews
Review by jc1973 ★★★½
Another 80's movie I watched a ton back in the day on repeat. Have not seen this for a long time, and wasn't sure how it would hold up. Well it may not be as great as I thought at the time, but I still got plenty of laughs out of it. Yes, it is essentially a Police Academy rip off, set in traffic school. From the same writers no less. And yes, John Murray is shamelessly aping his famous brother. But, dammit I still find him and the movie funny. The cast is pretty good with the likes of Jennifer Tilly, Wendie Jo Sperber Fred Willard and Brian Becker as traffic class members. James Keach is also pretty great…
Review by Adriana Scarpin ★★★½ 1
Trânsito Muito Louco estreava no Brasil há 35 anos.
Primeira vez que o vi com áudio original, o assisti diversas vezes dublado na Sessão da Tarde. Aproveitei para honrar o Fred Willard (1933 - 2020) e Robert Conrad (1935 - 2020) que morreram no início do ano e acabei não assistindo nenhum filme com ele na época.
Tenho um medo danado de revisitar esses filmes que fizeram parte da minha infância/adolescência e descobrir que eles envelheceram mal, mas esse em particular continua muito divertido, especialmente minha personagem favorita dele: a velhinha vivida por Nedra Volz.
Plus: O que levei um susto foi descobrir que o protagonista e o vilão são os irmãos menos famosos do Bill Murray e do Stacy Keach, respectivamente.
Box Obras-primas do Cinema Sessão Anos 80 Volume 7.
Review by Heather Santrous ★★★★
"What is this powder?
Fertilizer.
Shit!
Exactly!"
I love this movie. If you have never watched the trailer for this one, there are some scenes in it that are different from what you see in the movie.I bought this on Blu-ray a while back when I cut the cord because it was a movie I would watch all the time. I never popped it in until now though. The only thing I didn't care for in this movie is John Murray invoking his brother a bit too much. Outside of that, it always makes me laugh.
Review by maskull ★½
There was a point where Stacey Keach's brother is going to pull a gun and shoot Bill Murray's brother. Someone stops him. What a tragedy.
Review by Paul D ★ 1
The 2017 I Need A Laugh Comedy Marathon
If you hate Police Academy then you are not going to like Moving Violations. On the other hand, if you love Police Academy you're probably still not going to like Moving Violations because it is not a good movie, not at all good.
The plot, such as it is, follows a disparate bunch of characters as they are sentenced to Traffic School for various driving offences and have to work to get their licences back. And work they do because it appears that Traffic School is a full time job.
Meanwhile, there is an unlikely sub-plot involving a corrupt judge and cop scheming to profit from the sale of impounded vehicles.
I…
Review by Johnny B. Goodfornothin ★★½ 4
Moving Violations is a fun silly 80’s comedy directed by Neal Isreal who along with his co-writer Pat Proft(who’d go on to be a frequent collaborator with Zucker Abraham’s & Zucker )struck it big with writing Police Academy a year prior. A motley crew of driving offenders are sentenced to traffic school and whacky results ensue. Not quite as fun as Police Academy but being that I have a soft spot for 80’s cheese I had a fun time. John Murray does his best to emulate big brother Bill’s smirking wit, James Keach is equally as annoying of a law enforcement officer as brother Stacy’s Seargent Stedanko, why couldn’t there have been a part for Frank Stallone in this?
Fun but forgettable
Review by Dan Gorman ★½
Neal Israel and Pat Proft - writers of 1984's Police Academy - attempt to recapture the manic-magic that made the latter such a huge hit with Moving Violations; ostensibly a role-reversal of Police Academy, where instead of a group of no–goodniks trying to become police, it's a group of poor drivers who are sentenced to traffic school.
A pretty weak comedy considering some of the cast; Fred Willard, Don Cheadle, Wendie Jo Sperber, Jennifer Tilly plus... John Murray and James Keach.
I can't say I didn't laugh at some moments - mostly the especially silly gags tapped into my inner-child (who saw and very much enjoyed this back in the day,) such as the bowling ball gags. Listen, I was a dumb kid and some of that stuff still plays for me.
Other than some scattered chuckles here and there, this is pretty pretttty prettttttty bad - John Murray's attempt at photocopying the Bill Murray persona is especially embarrassing.
Review by proofrock ★★★
John Murray plays the easygoing, soporific side of his brothers’ work. Honestly I wish he had more leads. It’s not acting. Rest of this kinda reads like “That’s So ‘85” (Clara Peller stunt casting, crazy movie violence guy, Police Academy-esquekink shame) but it still mostly works. Love seeing Brian Backer getting chased from a suburban street in one scene and folded into a downtown foot chase the next. I laughed. Also shot by Robert Elswit, who does a good job.
Review by Simon Smith ★★★★½
It's terrible, it's got missing scenes, it's got bad dubbing, it's got too many characters and I still don't know who the "Where's the Beef?" lady is - but it's amazingly terrible and thus fantastic. Mrs Haulk steals the show and look out for a younger Fred Willard still playing the same character all these years later.
Drinking Game: James Keach's twitchy eye and the wonder as to why two ladies are chasing him.
Bottom Line: Indefensible madcap trash. I love it.
Review by Rod Lott ★★★★
Look, I know this movie is so stupid, it should be spelled "stoopid," but it makes me laugh today as it did in 1985. Back then, of course, I thought John Murray was destined for great things. I was a stoopid kid.
Review by bb ★★
There is literally nothing special in this. Feels like nothing happened. Tilly is amazing though her character is so cite :-)
Review by mrflixster ★★★
Moving Violations is what happens when you try to reskin a popular movie (in this case, Police Academy) but fail to find the right lead. The reskin becomes apparent and the jokes become strained.
That’s not to say this is bad, per se. There’s a certain charm to how this movie fails. And even sometimes …it’s actually pretty funny. Most of this is thanks to scene-stealer, Nedra Volz. Just a hysterical performance.
This one also got Bill Murray’s brother John Murray to star. This is his first, last and only leading role. According to legend, the filmmakers asked him to basically imitate his brother, and imitate he does, sans the charm and razor sharp timing.
Oddly enough, this one ties…
