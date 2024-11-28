Moving Violations (1985) (2024)

The 2017 I Need A Laugh Comedy Marathon

If you hate Police Academy then you are not going to like Moving Violations. On the other hand, if you love Police Academy you're probably still not going to like Moving Violations because it is not a good movie, not at all good.

The plot, such as it is, follows a disparate bunch of characters as they are sentenced to Traffic School for various driving offences and have to work to get their licences back. And work they do because it appears that Traffic School is a full time job.

Meanwhile, there is an unlikely sub-plot involving a corrupt judge and cop scheming to profit from the sale of impounded vehicles.

I…