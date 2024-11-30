Musical Theatre Audition Information - Musical Theatre Undergraduate Program - School of the Arts - Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities (2024)

Evaluating your talent

Admission to the BFA Musical Theatre program is a highly selective process. Each year, we welcome a diverse group of 16-20 students each with their own breadth of experience. While innate talent is essential, our department primarily seeks individuals who exhibit not only a potential for professional readiness but an earnest passion and commitment to undergo rigorous training for the profession.

During your audition experience, the department encourages you to:

Set aside your ego and present your authentic self.

Embrace the day with positivity and enjoy the experience.

The purpose of the audition process is to gauge your raw ambition, drive, determination, and innate talent, while also considering any formal training you might have. Additionally, this process allows you to determine if our program aligns with your unique goals and strengths.

Audition Process

The BFA Musical Theatre program adheres to the Musical Theatre Common Prescreen Requirements and Guidelines. While we do not currently conduct prescreening, we utilize these guidelines as the framework for our audition process. It is important you visit the prescreen link and scroll to the Requirements and Guidelines section to understand our expectations regarding song, monologue, and dance materials. There is also a downloadable chart that includes our Missouri State University's (MSU) requirements.

Register via Acceptd

All students are required to register for any recruitment event via Acceptd. Please upload your headshot and résumé in the Media tab. Please upload your audition materials there as well. As we currently forego the traditional prescreen process, uploading your audition materials on Acceptd ensures that we can effortlessly access and review your work when making our final determinations in the spring.

Each piece should be filmed/uploaded as a separate piece of media. No continuous videos. Students are encouraged to use standard technology/recording devices that are available to them (i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.)

Audition Day

Material

You will perform two songs and a monologue, matching the guidelines as outlined in the Musical Theatre Common Prescreen. Please be ready to receive and implement adjustments to your song or monologue during the process.

Accompaniment

If you are auditioning via Zoom, you are responsible for providing either your own accompanist or recorded track of your accompaniment. If you are auditioning in Chicago, you are responsible for providing a recorded track of your accompaniment and a portable speaker for playback. If you are auditioning in person on MSU campus, an accompanist will be provided. You must bring sheet music in the proper key. For those auditioning at a unified audition event, please adhere to the specific guidelines and requirements set by the event you’re attending.

Interviews

Anticipate a friendly conversation with our faculty members where we'll discuss your skills and passions. This relaxed dialogue is an opportunity for both you and faculty members to learn more about each other and determine if MSU is the right fit for you.

Attire

Even though it's not a formal event, it's a significant one. Choose clothing that lets you shine as your authentic self, ensuring you feel both comfortable and confident. Hats are best left at home.

2023-24 Audition Dates

Register to audition with us at any of these dates by uploading your headshot and résumé through Acceptd.

Transfer Auditions: Nov. 3, 2023 (MSU in-person and virtual options) For students interested in starting MSU in Spring (January) 2024. Transfers interested in starting Fall (August) 2024 should audition in January or February.

Missouri State University - Virtual: Jan. 26-27, 2024

Missouri State University - Virtual: Feb. 10, 2024

Missouri State University - In-Person: Feb. 16-18, 2024 (Feb. 18 is an overflow date.)

Missouri State University - Virtual: Feb. 23-24, 2024

Other recruitment locations and dates

We will have a presence at these other events. You must apply with the sponsoring organization.

Pittsburgh (PA) Unifieds: Oct. 6-8, 2023 (in-person)

College Audition Project (St. Louis): Nov. 9-12, 2023 (in-person)

Moonifieds (Dallas): Nov. 16-19, 2023 (in-person)

Missouri Thespian Conference (Kansas City): Jan. 4-6, 2024 (in-person, must be a conference registrant)

Chicago Unifieds: Feb. 5-8, 2024 (in-person)

Applicant audition/interview priority deadline is February 24, 2024. After that date, applicants/candidates must submit an audition video via Acceptd for admission consideration. Final deadline for consideration is May 1, 2024.

Access audition/interview application