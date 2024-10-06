My Personal Sono Bello Review: What to Expect from Body Contouring Procedures - 33rd Square (2024)

After struggling with stubborn fat despite diet and exercise, I turned to Sono Bello for surgical body contouring on my abdomen and love handles. Now, having gone through the entire process – from consultation to surgery to recovery – I want to share an inside look to help others considering options like CoolSculpting or liposuction make an informed decision.

My Sono Bello Experience: TriSculpt Micro-Laser Liposuction

As a middle-aged mom struggling to reclaim my pre-pregnancy figure despite rigorous cardio, strength training and a healthy diet, I realized I wasn‘t going to boost my metabolism or reduce fat enough through lifestyle measures alone.

I still had distinct fat deposits creating a "pooch" over my C-seection scar and muffin top over my jeans that simply wouldn‘t budge. My self-confidence and body image hit an all-time low.

That‘s when I started heavily researching cosmetic fat removal solutions like CoolSculpting and liposuction. The advanced TriSculpt Micro-Laser Liposuction procedure offered by Sono Bello appealed as a permanent, precision approach to eliminating my isolated fat cells.

After an initial free consultation where the surgeon evaluated my trouble spots and body type to create a customized treatment plan, I decided to move forward paying just under $3,500 financed over 2 years.

My TriSculpt Procedure Experience

I‘ll be honest – as a mom who had never undergone any kind of cosmetic treatment before, I felt extremely nervous arriving at the Sono Bello surgery center for my procedure. Would it hurt terribly? Would I get an infection? What if they made a mistake?

Thankfully, both the nurses and my surgeon put me right at ease, explaining every step of the process and assuring me risks like infection occurred less than 1% of the time in their facilities.

They actually gave me an anti-anxiety medication once I changed into my gown to help me relax which really helped!

I was awake for the entire 1.5 hour liposuction procedure with just a local numbing solution reducing any serious pain to moderate discomfort I blocked out by listening to my favorite music playlist.

Using tiny incisions just millimeters wide, my surgeon inserted the micro-laser wand and suction pump to precisely target and permanently remove the stubborn fat pockets along my midsection and sides that no amount of planking erased.

I was shocked by how little residual pain followed in the week after surgery, easily managed with just Tylenol. What surprised me most? Seeing dramatic improvements in my figure in just days that continue improving over weeks as swelling recedes giving me that hourglass shape I worried having kids robbed me of forever.

My Results 5 Months Post-Op

Now nearly half a year beyond surgery, I remain thrilled by my nearly flat abdomen with a cinched, feminine waistline I can finally wear form-fitting dresses over. I lost 3 total inches off my stomach/hips.

For the first time in over a decade, I actually feel confident – even sexy – in my skin again. I no longer avoid mirrors or tug at my love handles under dresses. Bikini season no longer stresses me out.

While results vary widely, TriSculpt laser liposuction gave me long-lasting localized fat loss unachievable through diet changes alone allowing me to finally achieve the lean, toned body contours I struggled towards for ages.

Considering less than 10% of body fat gets eliminated through liposuction, my improved fitness definitely plays a role in maintaining my results long-term. But removing those targeted fat cells through Sono Bello let me "reset" my problem spots in a way hours on the treadmill sadly never could.

Would I Recommend Sono Bello?

In a heartbeat, yes! To other moms with localized fat deposits or anyone unable to slim down pesky areas through lifestyle measures, Sono Bello‘s TriSculpt delivered everything I hoped for safety, affordably and with minimal disruption to my daily routine.

Just be sure to pick an experienced surgeon specialized in your particular treatment area, understand your custom treatment plan and at-home care instructions thoroughly and brace for several weeks of inflammation settling before your final results.

Now let‘s get into the nitty gritty details on what to expect from a Sono Bello consultation to recovery…

Sono Bello Procedures: An Inside Look

Sono Bello focuses on advanced laser and surgical fat reduction paired with skin tightening to enhance body contours. Their core TriSculpt procedure permanently destroys fat cells while heating underlying tissues to stimulate collagen and elastin repair for lift.

This dual action laser liposuction technique helps create noticeable improvements in patients frustrated by isolated fit spots unresponsive to healthy lifestyle measures – typically around the chin, belly, hips, thighs or arms.

Who Gets Body Contouring Procedures?

The average Sono Bello patients tends to be over 40 with long-standing areas of flab, bulges or uneven texture unimproved through diet, exercise or minimally invasive treatments like CoolSculpting. Most are women seeking post-baby body rejuvenation.

Body contouring surgery isn‘t intended for significant fat removal or overall weight loss. Optimized results occur when patients are already near their ideal weight.

Nor does body sculpting surgery repair conditions like:

Loose sagging skin lacking elasticity

Cellulite due to fibrous bands under skin

Significant skin damage from weight fluctuations

What Areas Can Sono Bello Improve?

Sono Bello uses laser liposuction, surgical extraction and skin tightening procedures to address common trouble zones like:

Abdomen and waist – eliminates muffin top, creates hourglass shaping

Flanks and back – reduces fat rolls & bra bulges

Arms – shrinks flabby bat wings

Inner and outer thighs – slims saddlebags

Chest – reduces enlarged male breasts

Chin and neck – removes double chin, tightens loose turkey neck

Available Procedures

Let‘s explore Sono Bello‘s surgical and non-surgical options including how they work, what they treat, projected results, recovery and costs.

Surgical Fat Removal

TriSculpt Micro-Laser Liposuction

Sono Bello‘s signature TriSculpt technique permanently destroys fat cells using laser energy while simultaneously tightening skin. After numbing the treatment area, the surgeon inserts a small microcannula tipped with a laser fiber and suction.

As the device moves smoothly under the skin, the laser melts fatty tissues that get suctioned out through tiny openings no wider than a pen tip. Patients wear compression garments for several weeks post-procedure to minimize swelling and enhance skin retraction.

What It Treats

Localized fatty deposits unresponsive to diet and exercise

Bra rolls, abdominal pooch, muffin tops, saddlebags, arm/thigh jiggle

Expected Results

Up to 20% approximate fat loss in treated body part resulting in non-reversible contour improvements that remain fixed as long as weight stabilizes. Visibly slimmer and leaner trouble zones. Some skin tightening and body lifting occurs but less dramatic than a surgical facelift.

Recovery

Mild to moderate pain, swelling, bruising several weeks post-op

Must wear compression garment nearly 24/7 for 3-4 weeks

Return to normal activity within 7-10 days but avoid straining exercise for 4-6 weeks

See final results in 2-4 months

Cost

$2500 – $5000

Ideal Candidate

Those near goal weight with localized fat resistant to diet/exercise wanting permanent removal, able to take 7-10 days off work, willing to wear compression garment 24/7 for a month.

Sono Bello Excess Skin Removal

TriSculpt treatments tighten skin moderately but those with significant loose skin may need this secondary procedure targeting loose folds via laser resurfacing paired with deep tissue manipulation to fully redrape skin tighter to the body.

It leaves patients with visibly firmer contours and less sagging. Combining Excess Skin Removal with initial TriSculpt maximizes overall body lifting and shaping outcomes closer to a surgical facelift and tummy tuck but less invasive.

Male Chest Reduction

Using liposuction, this treatment removes enlarged breast tissue and fat to contour a masculine, toned chest profile on men – completely eliminating the appearance of breasts or "man boobs". General anesthesia is typically used with 1 week recovery.

Results are very long-lasting but fluctuating weight can influence results. Making healthy lifestyle changes helps sustain your new chest profile.

Non-Surgical Spot Treatments

Venus Treatment: Cellulite Reduction

This 30-90 minute non-surgical treatment uses a motorized handpiece that provides heating and massage under the skin to smooth bumpy fat creating the dimpled appearance of cellulite. The radiofrequency and mechanical stimulation plumps and thickens skin in treated areas by boosting collagen.

Patients see subtle improvements in skin texture and firmness after a single session but the manufacturer recommends 5-10 treatments spaced at least a week apart for best aesthetic effect. Periodic maintenance appointments help sustain results but the root physical cause of cellulite isn‘t rectified.

What It Treats

Reduces appearance of cellulite and small fatty deposits causing skin dimpling, notably on hips, buttocks and back of thighs. Does not remove subcutaneous fat.

Expected Results

Up to 80% decrease in visible cellulite with firmer, plumper, more toned skin. Effects peak around 6 weeks. Monthly maintenance treatments recommended to sustain improvements long-term. No fat removal occurs.

Recovery

No downtime required but treated skin may appear mildly red for about 24 hours.

Cost

$1400 per treatment area

Laser Chin Fat Removal

Using external laser application paired with precise suction, this 20-40 minute office-based treatment reduces submental fullness for a more defined, sculpted jawline and neck. Local numbing used. Appropriate for small, localized fat deposits under chin.

Expected Results

Up to 80% fat reduction under chin. Subtle to moderately improved jawline definition depending on individual factors – less dramatic than a chin implant or neck lift.

Weighing Surgical vs Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Criteria Surgical Non-Surgical Avg Cost Per Treatment $2000+ $750+ Pain Level 4-8 (liposuction) 10 (surgery) 1-3 Recovery 7-14 days surgery 1hr laser lipo None Results Fat cells destroyed permanentlyFIRMER skin Temporary fat lossImproved skin texture Ideal Candidates Near goal weight with isolated fat and mild-moderate skin laxity Mild-moderate cellulite and fat without skin excess Risks & Complications Infection, scarring, loose skin, asymmetry, numbness rare nerve damage Redness, bruising, mild numbness Treatment Frequency Once for localized fat removal Additional for skin tightening or cellulite reduction 5-10 sessions Result Longevity Permanent if weight stable 6-24 months average

||Procedural|Non-Procedural|

|———-|———|———- |

|Pros|Removes fat cells permanentlyResults closest to surgery|No anesthesia or downtimeLittle pain/risks|

|Cons|ExpensiveInvasive anesthesia risksSwelling and longer recovery | Gradual resultsMay need repeat treatmentsLimited skin tightening|

Additional Body Contouring Brands

See how Sono Bello compares to two other popular options in the nonsurgical and surgical categories.

CoolSculpting

Freezes and destroys fat without incisions

Best for patients with pinch-able fat seeking 20% localized reduction

Multiple applicators needed to treat all areas of concern -$750-1500 per

SmartLipo

Laser melts fat then removed via suction

Provides skin tightening like TriSculpt

Ideal for small areas of fat with mild laxity

Critical Considerations Pre and Post Treatment

These tips help ensure you get the most successful results from your body contouring procedure whether TriSculpt laser liposuction or nonsurgical skin tightening.

Realize ONLY pinch-able FAT will get removed – not skin damage sagging or cellulite dimpling. Meet with a board certified plastic surgeon before deciding to fully understand anatomy and limitations

Pick most experienced surgeon specialized in your particular areas of concern

Follow all pre and post care instructions diligently especially compression garments

Prepare for several weeks to months of inflammation as tissues heal before final result

Maintain steady healthy weightlifelong through balanced nutrition and regular exercise

Can I Finance My Procedure?

Yes! Sono Bello offers 0% APR financing for several months to a couple years depending on treatment cost with fixed monthly payments as low as $100 per month. Just ensure you get all financial terms in writing.

My Final Take: Should You Consider Sono Bello?

If you answered YES to one or more of the following questions, a Sono Bello contouring treatment might prove worthwhile:

Do you have small, localized areas of fat unresponsive to proper diet and regular cardio/strength training exercise?

Do these persistent fat deposits cause significant frustration or negatively impact your body image despite your fit, near ideal weight status overall?

Have you found formerly effective spot reducing solutions like CoolSculpting show increasingly diminished results suggesting fat cell replenishment?

Is your goal localized removal of fat cells these stubborn zones PLUS mild to moderate tightening of surrounding loose skin?

Are you willing and able to avoid straining exercise and wear compressive garments 24/7 for 1 month post-procedure?

If you want dramatic fat reduction requiring multiple treatments or significant excess skin removal equivalent to a facelift, Sono Bello won‘t meet those aggressive body transformation goals. Stick with tried-and-true approaches like healthy nutrition, regular cardio/strength training exercise and gradual loss of 1-2 lbs weekly.

But for spot-targeting small yet impossible-to-budge fatty areas plus skin tightening through laser liposuction I found TriSculpt delivered everything promised with minimal disruption thanks to the seasoned doctor I vetted thoroughly. Just know your anatomy, expected outcome predictions and aftercare diligently!

Have a question?

Leave a comment below and I‘m happy to share more of my firsthand experience with Sono Bello‘s TriSculpt procedure including how I selected my surgeon, costs navigating insurance coverage, my personal before and after photos showing changes to my post-baby pooch and any other aspect that may help you decide if a procedure like CoolSculpting or SmartLipo makes sense for achieving your body goals this year!

