Myblue Silver 2237 Reviews (2024)

Star ratings: Florida Blue Medicare Advantage plans score slightly below the industry average star rating from CMS — 3.74 for 2024 plans versus 4.04 for the industry as a whole.
Is Florida Blue good insurance? ›
Florida Blue has an average score of 3 out of 5 stars in its most recent report card from the NCQA, an industry group. The star rating measures things like patient experience, treatment, prevention and equity when creating its ratings.
What is UHC silver advantage? ›
UnitedHealthcare UHC Silver Advantage+ (Unlimited $0 Virtual Urgent Care + $0 Primary Care Visits, $3 T1 Preferred Rx, Dental + Vision) (None) | TX Health Insurance 2024.
What does Silver 87 HMO mean? ›
This health insurance plan is for individuals and families with an annual gross income between 151% to 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), who also meet other applicable guidelines. This would be a good plan for a 40-year-old with an income between 150% ($18,090) and 200% ($24,120).
What are the benefits of the Florida Blue Silver Plan? ›
What is the most highly rated Medicare Advantage plan? ›
Best Medicare Advantage for most people: Humana
Is Florida Blue HMO or PPO better? ›
Humana has well-rated plans with no monthly cost and great prescription benefits. Humana has the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2024 because of its high-quality ratings, good customer satisfaction and widespread availability.
Why would a person choose PPO over an HMO? While PPO plans can be more expensive than HMO plans, they offer out-of-network coverage that HMO plans do not offer. This gives you a choice of more doctors and specialists.
What is Florida Blue ranked? ›
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida health insurance review and ratings 2024. Florida Blue is ranked among Insure.com's Best Health Insurance Companies of 2024. The insurer earned 3.3 stars out of 5.
Which insurance company has the highest customer satisfaction in Florida? ›
State Farm Insurance Company Reputation
Are silver health plans worth it? ›
State Farm has shown to get consistently high ratings in customer satisfaction from industry watchdogs like J.D. Power. In the Insurance Shopping Study, it was first place for large insurers.
A Silver health plan is a good choice for many people, because it balances premium and out of pocket medical costs. However, if you are young, do not anticipate using insurance often and have significant amounts of cash in savings, you may find that you save money with a Bronze or catastrophic plan.
Silver plans fall about in the middle: You pay moderate monthly premiums and moderate costs when you need care. Important: If you qualify for “cost sharing reductions” (or “extra savings”) you can save a lot of money on deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance when you get care — but only if you pick a Silver plan.
What is the difference between Medicare and UHC Medicare Advantage? ›
Original Medicare covers inpatient hospital and skilled nursing services – Part A - and doctor visits, outpatient services and some preventative care – Part B. Medicare Advantage plans cover all the above (Part A and Part B), and most plans also cover prescription drugs (Part D).
What is the difference between silver 87 and silver 73? ›
The Silver 73 covers 73% of your out-of-pocket costs, 3% more than the standard Silver Plan. However, if you qualify for a Silver 87 or a Silver 94, you will receive 87% or 94% coverage, which is 17% or 24% more of your out-of-pocket costs than the standard Silver Plan.
Is silver 70 HMO good? ›
In the long run, it may be more cost-effective to sign up for a Silver 70 Plan. This plan is still competitively-priced and the deductible does not apply to doctor visits, generic prescriptions, x-rays, and labs. So in the long run, you could save money on a Silver 70 Plan. To verify, do the math.
Is HMO better than Medicare? ›
Many people choose an HMO plan because it covers everything Original Medicare covers plus additional benefits. HMO plans generally have lower monthly premiums than Medicare Supplement plans and are available with prescription drug coverage, so you can have medical and drug coverage in one plan.
Why do people say not to get a Medicare Advantage plan? ›
Restrictive networks
What is the difference between Blue Cross and Florida Blue? ›
In some cases, you'll have a higher share of costs when you see an out-of-network doctor. In other cases, you're not covered at all if you go out of network. This is particularly important if you travel a lot because Medicare Advantage plans generally don't provide out-of-state coverage.
Florida Blue is a not-for- profit, policyholder-owned, tax-paying mutual company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit www.FloridaBlue.com.
Does Florida Blue Medicare cover out-of-state? ›
How am I covered if I travel outside the State of Florida? When traveling out-of-state, you're covered under the BlueCard® Program. You'll receive in-network benefits and will be protected from balance billing when receiving covered services from a BlueCard® participating provider.