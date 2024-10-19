Myblue Silver 2237 Reviews (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Florida Blue Reviews: 412 User Ratings - WalletHub 2. [PDF] myBlue 2237 - Florida Blue 3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida health insurance review and ratings ... 4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida Reviews - ConsumerAffairs 5. [PDF] myBlue 2237B - Florida Blue 6. Summary of Benefits and Coverage | Search by Plan Number - Florida Blue 7. [PDF] Marketplace 2024 Open Enrollment - Brevard County Health Department 8. Providers - Florida Blue FAQs References

1. Florida Blue Reviews: 412 User Ratings - WalletHub

  • Florida Blue reviews, contact info, quotes & FAQ. Get the full story from fellow consumers' unbiased Florida Blue reviews.

See details

2. [PDF] myBlue 2237 - Florida Blue

  • myBlue 2237. Coverage Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023. Silver. Summary of Benefits and Coverage: What this Plan Covers & What You Pay For ...

Free Download

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida health insurance review and ratings ...

See details

4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida Reviews - ConsumerAffairs

  • 18 jun 2024 · See reviews below to learn more or submit your own review. ... The MyBlue insurance that I pay over $1,100/ month is virtually worthless.

  • My wife got insurance with BCBS of Florida in Jan. 2012. She had no insurance since 2006, we could not afford it. She had a normal visit with her doctor ...

See details

5. [PDF] myBlue 2237B - Florida Blue

Free Download

6. Summary of Benefits and Coverage | Search by Plan Number - Florida Blue

  • The information below provides access to SBCs for Individual and Families Under 65 plans. If you have coverage through your employer, contact your ...

  • Access information about your benefits and coverage.

See details

7. [PDF] Marketplace 2024 Open Enrollment - Brevard County Health Department

  • 1 nov 2023 · For detail information about each plan, please review or download plan information directly from the ... Florida Blue HMO (a BCBS co) myBlue ...

Free Download

8. Providers - Florida Blue

  • Availity Online Services · Provider Forms · Provider Manual · Tools & Resources

  • Health care providers and administrators, get access to verify eligibility and benefits, submit claims, and more. Register with or log into Availity here.

See details
Myblue Silver 2237 Reviews (2024)

FAQs

Is the Florida Blue Medicare Advantage plan good? ›

Star ratings: Florida Blue Medicare Advantage plans score slightly below the industry average star rating from CMS — 3.74 for 2024 plans versus 4.04 for the industry as a whole.

Explore More
Is Florida Blue good insurance? ›

Florida Blue has an average score of 3 out of 5 stars in its most recent report card from the NCQA, an industry group. The star rating measures things like patient experience, treatment, prevention and equity when creating its ratings.

Learn More Now
What is UHC silver advantage? ›

UnitedHealthcare UHC Silver Advantage+ (Unlimited $0 Virtual Urgent Care + $0 Primary Care Visits, $3 T1 Preferred Rx, Dental + Vision) (None) | TX Health Insurance 2024.

Explore More
What does Silver 87 HMO mean? ›

This health insurance plan is for individuals and families with an annual gross income between 151% to 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), who also meet other applicable guidelines. This would be a good plan for a 40-year-old with an income between 150% ($18,090) and 200% ($24,120).

Show Me More
What are the benefits of the Florida Blue Silver Plan? ›

  • EMERGENCY AND URGENT CARE SERVICES.
  • YOU PAY. Ambulance Services.
  • 30% Convenient Care Center.
  • $5 Copay. Emergency Room Visits (Copay waived if admitted)
  • $0 Copay. Urgent Care Center.
  • $25 Copay. HOSPITAL AND SURGICAL SERVICES.
  • YOU PAY. Ambulatory Surgical Center.
  • $0 Copay. Inpatient Hospital.

Keep Reading
What is the most highly rated Medicare Advantage plan? ›

Best Medicare Advantage for most people: Humana

Humana has well-rated plans with no monthly cost and great prescription benefits. Humana has the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2024 because of its high-quality ratings, good customer satisfaction and widespread availability.

Read The Full Story
Is Florida Blue HMO or PPO better? ›

Why would a person choose PPO over an HMO? While PPO plans can be more expensive than HMO plans, they offer out-of-network coverage that HMO plans do not offer. This gives you a choice of more doctors and specialists.

Explore More
What is Florida Blue ranked? ›

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida health insurance review and ratings 2024. Florida Blue is ranked among Insure.com's Best Health Insurance Companies of 2024. The insurer earned 3.3 stars out of 5.

See Details
Which insurance company has the highest customer satisfaction in Florida? ›

State Farm Insurance Company Reputation

State Farm has shown to get consistently high ratings in customer satisfaction from industry watchdogs like J.D. Power. In the Insurance Shopping Study, it was first place for large insurers.

Show Me More
Are silver health plans worth it? ›

A Silver health plan is a good choice for many people, because it balances premium and out of pocket medical costs. However, if you are young, do not anticipate using insurance often and have significant amounts of cash in savings, you may find that you save money with a Bronze or catastrophic plan.

Get More Info

What is a silver HMO? ›

Silver plans fall about in the middle: You pay moderate monthly premiums and moderate costs when you need care. Important: If you qualify for “cost sharing reductions” (or “extra savings”) you can save a lot of money on deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance when you get care — but only if you pick a Silver plan.

Learn More
What is the difference between Medicare and UHC Medicare Advantage? ›

Original Medicare covers inpatient hospital and skilled nursing services – Part A - and doctor visits, outpatient services and some preventative care – Part B. Medicare Advantage plans cover all the above (Part A and Part B), and most plans also cover prescription drugs (Part D).

Discover More
What is the difference between silver 87 and silver 73? ›

The Silver 73 covers 73% of your out-of-pocket costs, 3% more than the standard Silver Plan. However, if you qualify for a Silver 87 or a Silver 94, you will receive 87% or 94% coverage, which is 17% or 24% more of your out-of-pocket costs than the standard Silver Plan.

View Details
Is silver 70 HMO good? ›

In the long run, it may be more cost-effective to sign up for a Silver 70 Plan. This plan is still competitively-priced and the deductible does not apply to doctor visits, generic prescriptions, x-rays, and labs. So in the long run, you could save money on a Silver 70 Plan. To verify, do the math.

See More
Is HMO better than Medicare? ›

Many people choose an HMO plan because it covers everything Original Medicare covers plus additional benefits. HMO plans generally have lower monthly premiums than Medicare Supplement plans and are available with prescription drug coverage, so you can have medical and drug coverage in one plan.

Read The Full Story
Why do people say not to get a Medicare Advantage plan? ›

Restrictive networks

In some cases, you'll have a higher share of costs when you see an out-of-network doctor. In other cases, you're not covered at all if you go out of network. This is particularly important if you travel a lot because Medicare Advantage plans generally don't provide out-of-state coverage.

Learn More
What is the difference between Blue Cross and Florida Blue? ›

Florida Blue is a not-for- profit, policyholder-owned, tax-paying mutual company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit www.FloridaBlue.com.

Learn More Now
Does Florida Blue Medicare cover out-of-state? ›

How am I covered if I travel outside the State of Florida? When traveling out-of-state, you're covered under the BlueCard® Program. You'll receive in-network benefits and will be protected from balance billing when receiving covered services from a BlueCard® participating provider.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Congratulations messages: What to write in a congratulations card | Hallmark Ideas & Inspiration
40 White Coat Ceremony Quotes To Motivate Doctors – The Random Vibez
MAELLE MAGNETISEUSE A ST-MALO ATTENUE VOTRE LUMBAGO
Latest Posts
60 Congratulations Messages for White Coat Ceremony
The Beads of St. Catherines Island
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Melvina Ondricka

Last Updated:

Views: 5281

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Melvina Ondricka

Birthday: 2000-12-23

Address: Suite 382 139 Shaniqua Locks, Paulaborough, UT 90498

Phone: +636383657021

Job: Dynamic Government Specialist

Hobby: Kite flying, Watching movies, Knitting, Model building, Reading, Wood carving, Paintball

Introduction: My name is Melvina Ondricka, I am a helpful, fancy, friendly, innocent, outstanding, courageous, thoughtful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.