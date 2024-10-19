Myblue Silver 2237 Reviews (2024)

Health care providers and administrators, get access to verify eligibility and benefits, submit claims, and more. Register with or log into Availity here.

1 nov 2023 · For detail information about each plan, please review or download plan information directly from the ... Florida Blue HMO (a BCBS co) myBlue ...

The information below provides access to SBCs for Individual and Families Under 65 plans. If you have coverage through your employer, contact your ...

myBlue 2237B. Coverage Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023. Silver. Summary of Benefits and Coverage: What this Plan Covers & What You Pay For ...

My wife got insurance with BCBS of Florida in Jan. 2012. She had no insurance since 2006, we could not afford it. She had a normal visit with her doctor ...

18 jun 2024 · See reviews below to learn more or submit your own review. ... The MyBlue insurance that I pay over $1,100/ month is virtually worthless.

Florida Blue is ranked among Insure.com’s Best Health Insurance Companies of 2024. It was one of only three insurers with an A+ rating from AM Best, indicating Florida Blue’s financial stability.

myBlue 2237. Coverage Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023. Silver. Summary of Benefits and Coverage: What this Plan Covers & What You Pay For ...

FAQs

Star ratings: Florida Blue Medicare Advantage plans score slightly below the industry average star rating from CMS — 3.74 for 2024 plans versus 4.04 for the industry as a whole.

Florida Blue has an average score of 3 out of 5 stars in its most recent report card from the NCQA, an industry group. The star rating measures things like patient experience, treatment, prevention and equity when creating its ratings.

UnitedHealthcare UHC Silver Advantage+ (Unlimited $0 Virtual Urgent Care + $0 Primary Care Visits, $3 T1 Preferred Rx, Dental + Vision) (None) | TX Health Insurance 2024.

This health insurance plan is for individuals and families with an annual gross income between 151% to 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), who also meet other applicable guidelines. This would be a good plan for a 40-year-old with an income between 150% ($18,090) and 200% ($24,120).

EMERGENCY AND URGENT CARE SERVICES.

YOU PAY. Ambulance Services.

30% Convenient Care Center.

$5 Copay. Emergency Room Visits (Copay waived if admitted)

$0 Copay. Urgent Care Center.

$25 Copay. HOSPITAL AND SURGICAL SERVICES.

YOU PAY. Ambulatory Surgical Center.

$0 Copay. Inpatient Hospital. More items...

Best Medicare Advantage for most people: Humana



Humana has well-rated plans with no monthly cost and great prescription benefits. Humana has the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2024 because of its high-quality ratings, good customer satisfaction and widespread availability.

Why would a person choose PPO over an HMO? While PPO plans can be more expensive than HMO plans, they offer out-of-network coverage that HMO plans do not offer. This gives you a choice of more doctors and specialists.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida health insurance review and ratings 2024. Florida Blue is ranked among Insure.com's Best Health Insurance Companies of 2024. The insurer earned 3.3 stars out of 5.

State Farm Insurance Company Reputation



State Farm has shown to get consistently high ratings in customer satisfaction from industry watchdogs like J.D. Power. In the Insurance Shopping Study, it was first place for large insurers.

A Silver health plan is a good choice for many people, because it balances premium and out of pocket medical costs. However, if you are young, do not anticipate using insurance often and have significant amounts of cash in savings, you may find that you save money with a Bronze or catastrophic plan.

Silver plans fall about in the middle: You pay moderate monthly premiums and moderate costs when you need care. Important: If you qualify for “cost sharing reductions” (or “extra savings”) you can save a lot of money on deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance when you get care — but only if you pick a Silver plan.

Original Medicare covers inpatient hospital and skilled nursing services – Part A - and doctor visits, outpatient services and some preventative care – Part B. Medicare Advantage plans cover all the above (Part A and Part B), and most plans also cover prescription drugs (Part D).

The Silver 73 covers 73% of your out-of-pocket costs, 3% more than the standard Silver Plan. However, if you qualify for a Silver 87 or a Silver 94, you will receive 87% or 94% coverage, which is 17% or 24% more of your out-of-pocket costs than the standard Silver Plan.

In the long run, it may be more cost-effective to sign up for a Silver 70 Plan. This plan is still competitively-priced and the deductible does not apply to doctor visits, generic prescriptions, x-rays, and labs. So in the long run, you could save money on a Silver 70 Plan. To verify, do the math.

Many people choose an HMO plan because it covers everything Original Medicare covers plus additional benefits. HMO plans generally have lower monthly premiums than Medicare Supplement plans and are available with prescription drug coverage, so you can have medical and drug coverage in one plan.

Restrictive networks



In some cases, you'll have a higher share of costs when you see an out-of-network doctor. In other cases, you're not covered at all if you go out of network. This is particularly important if you travel a lot because Medicare Advantage plans generally don't provide out-of-state coverage.

Florida Blue is a not-for- profit, policyholder-owned, tax-paying mutual company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit www.FloridaBlue.com.

How am I covered if I travel outside the State of Florida? When traveling out-of-state, you're covered under the BlueCard® Program. You'll receive in-network benefits and will be protected from balance billing when receiving covered services from a BlueCard® participating provider.