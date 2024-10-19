Myorder OTCHS | CVS | Login Page | http //myorder.otchs.com (2024)

Ifyouarean Aetna, Coventry, Innovation Health, or Allina Member: You may call the number found on your member ID card for personalized service or questions about your personal health plan.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of pharmacy benefits that you need and that you qualify for. Notice: they experience high call volumes the first and last weeks of the month. Your OTCHS order can be placed at any time during the month.

If you are a member that needs to access the sign in or registration page, follow these easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand.

NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information.

What is the over-the-counter (OTC) benefit? The OTC benefit offers eligible members an easy way to get generic over-the-counter health and wellness products by mail. Members may order from a list of approved OTC items and then have the products mailed directly to their home home address. OTC Health Solutions was founded in 2001. Their primary goal is to provide an affordable solution against the rise of health care costs. They offer home delivery of over the counter products to millions of current members. This online member website system is helping eligible health plan members make good use of their over the counter benefit program. Eligible members can choose to submit a request online, by fax, over the phone or through mail. OTC Health Solutions works with CVSHealth and a variety of insurance companies such as:

The following site: https://myorder.otchs.com has been changed. To view the OTC benefits or to place an order please visit the new OTC website link provided below. Please start using the new URL now and/or save it to your favorites!

FAQs

Your OTC benefit can be used once throughout the month i you use the home delivery service, that is, i you orderby phone or online. However, you can use your benefit unlimited times at any OTCHS-enabled CVS Pharmacy during the month.

Create an account



If it is your first time placing an order online, you will need to create an account by visiting https://www.cvs.com/otchs/fidelis. - Then, choose the “Create Account” button and follow the instructions. - You will need your member ID, date of birth, ZIP code and current email address.

Order online



Go online at CVS.com/otchs/myorder to log in or register for an account. If it's your first time, you'll need to register for an online account using your Aetna® member ID number and your email. You'll see your OTC benefit amount and items that are available for you to order.

Creating a CVS.com® account



Go to the Create an Account page, enter and confirm your email address (which becomes your User ID) and choose a password. You'll also be asked for information necessary to set up and protect your account. As you set up your account, you can choose to: Receive offer-filled CVS.com® emails.

You can create a Walmart.com account and add your OTC Network card to your wallet or enter your OTC Network card as a payment method during check-out.

To Shop Online: Visit a participating retailer's website. Shop for approved items. Approved items vary whether you have Traditional OTC or the Expanded OTC Benefit. During checkout, use your OTC Card. Approved purchases are automatically paid for up to your approved balance.

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.

You may check check the balance on your OTC benefit card by calling the number on the back of your card or signing in to your OTC plan provider's online member portal.

desserts, fresh baked goods, soda, and tobacco. • Fresh fruits and vegetables. • Canned fruits and vegetables. • Frozen produce and meals.

• Fresh salad kits. • Dairy products. • Meat and seafood.

• Beans and legumes. • Pantry staples – flour, sugar, spices, etc. ...

• Nutritional shakes and bars. • Soups.

You can use the Aetna Extra Benefits card to buy groceries, household, and OTC items at eligible retail stores, like Kroger and Walmart. For transportation, utilities, and rent assistance, you can pay for the service directly with the card.

Your OTC benefit helps you save money on a wide range of over-the-counter health and wellness products. You can use your benefit amount to purchase products such as pain relief, first aid, cold and allergy medicine, dental care items and more.

An OTC benefit is a part of most Medicare Advantage plans. It gives you money to spend on eligible OTC products. This is typically a fixed allowance that comes every month or quarter.

Can I retrieve them online? Your User ID is your email address.

Creating an online account makes it easy to manage your prescriptions and keep your order information in one safe place. You can also create a shopping list, a list of your favorite CVS/pharmacy store locations, sign up for email notifications about special offers and check the status and history of your orders.

Sign in to your CVS.com® account and go to the ExtraCare® box on the My Account Profile page. Click the Link Your ExtraCare® Card to Your Account link and follow the directions. Your ExtraCare® card must be active and have been scanned at least once in store before you can attach it to your account.

Eligible items include: Nicotine replacement therapy items.

Band aids and first aid supplies.

Food scales.

Oral hygiene care products.

OTC antibiotic creams/ointments.

OTC antihistamines and allergy sprays.

OTC cold/cough/flu drugs.

OTC pain relievers.

Get the most out of your benefit using our mobile app! Simply download the OTC Health Solutions app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android), to get started. This app will allow you to scan and view the items offered, process an order, view past orders, and view account information.

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.