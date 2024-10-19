Myorder OTCHS | CVS | Login Page | http //myorder.otchs.com (2024)

The following site: https://myorder.otchs.com has been changed. To view the OTC benefits or to place an order please visit the new OTC website link provided below. Please start using the new URL now and/or save it to your favorites!

NEW URL: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder Company Website or Online Account Phone Number: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

To place an OTC order over the phone call: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

What is the over-the-counter (OTC) benefit? The OTC benefit offers eligible members an easy way to get generic over-the-counter health and wellness products by mail. Members may order from a list of approved OTC items and then have the products mailed directly to their home home address. OTC Health Solutions was founded in 2001. Their primary goal is to provide an affordable solution against the rise of health care costs. They offer home delivery of over the counter products to millions of current members. This online member website system is helping eligible health plan members make good use of their over the counter benefit program. Eligible members can choose to submit a request online, by fax, over the phone or through mail. OTC Health Solutions works with CVSHealth and a variety of insurance companies such as:

  • Aetna
  • Global Health
  • Peoples Health
  • Aetna Coventry
  • Viva Health
  • Martin’s Point
  • Medica Healthcare
  • Doctors Healthcare Plans, Inc.
  • Many others!

NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information.

If you are a member that needs to access the sign in or registration page, follow these easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand. Myorder OTCHS | CVS | Login Page | http //myorder.otchs.com (1)

What you need to register / sign in to an CVS OTC Health Solutions account online:

  • Internet Access
  • Member ID information
  • Personal information
  • Email address

Steps to follow if this is your first time visiting to create an account online:

  1. Visit this link in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Click on the red “Create account” button located under the “First-time visitor?” section and you will be directed to https://www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder/register.
  3. Type in your Member ID in the field provided.
  4. Type in your name in the fields provided.
  5. Type in your date of birth in the field provided.
  6. Type in your zip code in the field provided.
  7. Type in a valid email address in the fields provided.
  8. Create and type in a password in the fields provided.
  9. Click on the red “Continue” button.
  10. Continue to move forward and provide all the required information until you receive a successful registration confirmation.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of pharmacy benefits that you need and that you qualify for. Notice: they experience high call volumes the first and last weeks of the month. Your OTCHS order can be placed at any time during the month.

Steps to follow to sign into a current active account:

  1. Visit: www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Type in your Member ID or Email Address in the field provided.
  3. Type in your current Password in the field provided.
  4. Click on the red “Sign in” button.
  5. Start managing your online account.
Important Tips for submitting your online order:
  • Once you have logged in, you can start an order by selecting items from a list of pre-approved OTC products.
  • You can only place one (1) order per each benefit period. Any unused benefits will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. Also, you can NOT make partial / multiple orders so be sure to make a complete full order for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.
  • The good news is there is generally no limit on how many items you may order as long it is within your allotted benefit amount. But note that there is a quantity limit of five (5) per any single item, per order, with the exception of the Blood Pressure Monitors, which are limited to one (1) per year.
  • You can not order more than your allotted monthly benefit amount. Ex. if your total benefit is $15 and your order total is $15.95, you will be required to remove items from your in order to meet your total monthly benefit / bring the order total back down to your allotted amount.
  • What is the amount of your OTC allowance? The amount depends on your benefit plan. Check your Summary of Benefits, Evidence of Coverage, or call the number on the back of your Member ID card or the number provided at the beginning of this article.
  • RETURN POLICY: They will mail your OTC products directly to your home address. You can expect to receive your item within 7-10 business days. You have 30 days to return any damaged items which will be replaced with the same item.

Ifyouarean Aetna, Coventry, Innovation Health, or Allina Member: You may call the number found on your member ID card for personalized service or questions about your personal health plan.

Sample Myorder Over-the-Counter (OTC) Product 2019 CatalogDownload

cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcarehttps://martinspoint.otchs.com | Martins Point Health Care2024 Generations Advantage Member Resources - Martin's Point
FAQs

Can I use my OTC card online at CVS? ›

Your OTC benefit can be used once throughout the month i you use the home delivery service, that is, i you orderby phone or online. However, you can use your benefit unlimited times at any OTCHS-enabled CVS Pharmacy during the month.

Tell Me More
How do I create a CVS OTCHs account online? ›

Create an account

If it is your first time placing an order online, you will need to create an account by visiting https://www.cvs.com/otchs/fidelis. - Then, choose the “Create Account” button and follow the instructions. - You will need your member ID, date of birth, ZIP code and current email address.

Find Out More
How to use aetna OTC at cvs online? ›

Order online

Go online at CVS.com/otchs/myorder to log in or register for an account. If it's your first time, you'll need to register for an online account using your Aetna® member ID number and your email. You'll see your OTC benefit amount and items that are available for you to order.

Keep Reading
How do I set up a CVS account? ›

Creating a CVS.com® account

Go to the Create an Account page, enter and confirm your email address (which becomes your User ID) and choose a password. You'll also be asked for information necessary to set up and protect your account. As you set up your account, you can choose to: Receive offer-filled CVS.com® emails.

Get More Info Here
Does Walmart accept OTC card online? ›

You can create a Walmart.com account and add your OTC Network card to your wallet or enter your OTC Network card as a payment method during check-out.

View Details
How do you use OTC card online? ›

To Shop Online:
  1. Visit a participating retailer's website.
  2. Shop for approved items. Approved items vary whether you have Traditional OTC or the Expanded OTC Benefit.
  3. During checkout, use your OTC Card. Approved purchases are automatically paid for up to your approved balance.

See Details
Can I buy laundry detergent with my OTC card? ›

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.

Get More Info Here
How much money is on my OTC card? ›

You may check check the balance on your OTC benefit card by calling the number on the back of your card or signing in to your OTC plan provider's online member portal.

Know More
What food items can you get with an OTC card? ›

desserts, fresh baked goods, soda, and tobacco.
  • • Fresh fruits and vegetables. • Canned fruits and vegetables. • Frozen produce and meals.
  • • Fresh salad kits. • Dairy products. • Meat and seafood.
  • • Beans and legumes. • Pantry staples – flour, sugar, spices, etc. ...
  • • Nutritional shakes and bars. • Soups.

Keep Reading
Can Aetna OTC be used at Walmart? ›

You can use the Aetna Extra Benefits card to buy groceries, household, and OTC items at eligible retail stores, like Kroger and Walmart. For transportation, utilities, and rent assistance, you can pay for the service directly with the card.

Read More

What is covered under OTC? ›

Your OTC benefit helps you save money on a wide range of over-the-counter health and wellness products. You can use your benefit amount to purchase products such as pain relief, first aid, cold and allergy medicine, dental care items and more.

Show Me More
What is the OTC allowance? ›

An OTC benefit is a part of most Medicare Advantage plans. It gives you money to spend on eligible OTC products. This is typically a fixed allowance that comes every month or quarter.

See Details
What is my CVS login ID? ›

Can I retrieve them online? Your User ID is your email address.

Keep Reading
Why do I need a CVS account? ›

Creating an online account makes it easy to manage your prescriptions and keep your order information in one safe place. You can also create a shopping list, a list of your favorite CVS/pharmacy store locations, sign up for email notifications about special offers and check the status and history of your orders.

Get More Info Here
How do I link my CVS card? ›

Sign in to your CVS.com® account and go to the ExtraCare® box on the My Account Profile page. Click the Link Your ExtraCare® Card to Your Account link and follow the directions. Your ExtraCare® card must be active and have been scanned at least once in store before you can attach it to your account.

See Details
What products can I buy with my OTC card online? ›

Eligible items include:
  • Nicotine replacement therapy items.
  • Band aids and first aid supplies.
  • Food scales.
  • Oral hygiene care products.
  • OTC antibiotic creams/ointments.
  • OTC antihistamines and allergy sprays.
  • OTC cold/cough/flu drugs.
  • OTC pain relievers.

Get More Info Here
Does CVS OTC have an app? ›

Get the most out of your benefit using our mobile app! Simply download the OTC Health Solutions app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android), to get started. This app will allow you to scan and view the items offered, process an order, view past orders, and view account information.

View More
Can I get laundry detergent with my OTC card? ›

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.

Discover More Details
What stores can I use my UCard? ›

With your UnitedHealthcare UCard, it's easy to use your credit to:
  • Shop at thousands of participating stores, including Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS, or at neighborhood stores near you.
  • Pay eligible home utility bills online or at your local Walmart MoneyCenter.

Learn More Now

