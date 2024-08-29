Myorder OTCHS | CVS | Login Page | http //myorder.otchs.com (2024)

The following site: https://myorder.otchs.com has been changed. To view the OTC benefits or to place an order please visit the new OTC website link provided below. Please start using the new URL now and/or save it to your favorites!

NEW URL: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder Company Website or Online Account Phone Number: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

To place an OTC order over the phone call: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

What is the over-the-counter (OTC) benefit? The OTC benefit offers eligible members an easy way to get generic over-the-counter health and wellness products by mail. Members may order from a list of approved OTC items and then have the products mailed directly to their home home address. OTC Health Solutions was founded in 2001. Their primary goal is to provide an affordable solution against the rise of health care costs. They offer home delivery of over the counter products to millions of current members. This online member website system is helping eligible health plan members make good use of their over the counter benefit program. Eligible members can choose to submit a request online, by fax, over the phone or through mail. OTC Health Solutions works with CVSHealth and a variety of insurance companies such as:

  • Aetna
  • Global Health
  • Peoples Health
  • Aetna Coventry
  • Viva Health
  • Martin’s Point
  • Medica Healthcare
  • Doctors Healthcare Plans, Inc.
  • Many others!

NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information.

If you are a member that needs to access the sign in or registration page, follow these easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand. Myorder OTCHS | CVS | Login Page | http //myorder.otchs.com (1)

What you need to register / sign in to an CVS OTC Health Solutions account online:

  • Internet Access
  • Member ID information
  • Personal information
  • Email address

Steps to follow if this is your first time visiting to create an account online:

  1. Visit this link in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Click on the red “Create account” button located under the “First-time visitor?” section and you will be directed to https://www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder/register.
  3. Type in your Member ID in the field provided.
  4. Type in your name in the fields provided.
  5. Type in your date of birth in the field provided.
  6. Type in your zip code in the field provided.
  7. Type in a valid email address in the fields provided.
  8. Create and type in a password in the fields provided.
  9. Click on the red “Continue” button.
  10. Continue to move forward and provide all the required information until you receive a successful registration confirmation.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of pharmacy benefits that you need and that you qualify for. Notice: they experience high call volumes the first and last weeks of the month. Your OTCHS order can be placed at any time during the month.

Steps to follow to sign into a current active account:

  1. Visit: www.cvs.com/otchs/myorder in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Type in your Member ID or Email Address in the field provided.
  3. Type in your current Password in the field provided.
  4. Click on the red “Sign in” button.
  5. Start managing your online account.
Important Tips for submitting your online order:
  • Once you have logged in, you can start an order by selecting items from a list of pre-approved OTC products.
  • You can only place one (1) order per each benefit period. Any unused benefits will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. Also, you can NOT make partial / multiple orders so be sure to make a complete full order for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.
  • The good news is there is generally no limit on how many items you may order as long it is within your allotted benefit amount. But note that there is a quantity limit of five (5) per any single item, per order, with the exception of the Blood Pressure Monitors, which are limited to one (1) per year.
  • You can not order more than your allotted monthly benefit amount. Ex. if your total benefit is $15 and your order total is $15.95, you will be required to remove items from your in order to meet your total monthly benefit / bring the order total back down to your allotted amount.
  • What is the amount of your OTC allowance? The amount depends on your benefit plan. Check your Summary of Benefits, Evidence of Coverage, or call the number on the back of your Member ID card or the number provided at the beginning of this article.
  • RETURN POLICY: They will mail your OTC products directly to your home address. You can expect to receive your item within 7-10 business days. You have 30 days to return any damaged items which will be replaced with the same item.

Ifyouarean Aetna, Coventry, Innovation Health, or Allina Member: You may call the number found on your member ID card for personalized service or questions about your personal health plan.

Sample Myorder Over-the-Counter (OTC) Product 2019 CatalogDownload

