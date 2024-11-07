Myrtle Beach - Beyond Van Gogh (2024)

If you crave unique experiences and have a passion for creating social content, you’ve come to the right place!

We will not have audio sensory items available for guests, however, we encourage parents and caregivers to bring appropriate sensory stimulants and items that you may require.

Yes, although we do not provide interpreters. The majority of Beyond Van Gogh is visual and explained in text.

Seating is limited and is only available on a first-come, first-served basis. As seating is limited, we encourage guests to leave available seating for those with mobility limitations.

Yes, Beyond Van Gogh is accessible for guests of all abilities. Our show welcomes wheelchairs, mobile scooters, canes, etc.

As we are a travelling show we do not have wheelchairs or scooters for rent.

Yes, we allow service animals such as guide dogs. No pets are permitted.

Yes, the moving images, sounds and lights involved in the immersive experience may cause dizziness, motion sickness or vertigo. If this may affect your experience, please consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.

Our Immersive Room has music playing that might be slightly louder than normal and may cause discomfort to people suffering from sensitivity to loud sounds. If this is your case, we recommend you are accommodated with a proper noise reduction device and consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.

Yes, Beyond Van Gogh contains bright lights that may cause discomfort for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other medical conditions. If this may affect your experience, please consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.

Yes, you can. Please ensure your guests have a physical copy of the tickets printed to be admitted entry if the tickets are gifted. Additionally, we require valid ID to be presented alongside the tickets prior to entry to ensure eligibility for the ticket type.

You can print a physical copy of your tickets, or you can present the QR code for your tickets off a smartphone or other device.

Children 4 years and younger enter the show for free and do not require a ticket when accompanying an adult with a ticket.

Your username is the email address you entered when processing your order. If you don’t remember your password or don’t recall setting one up, please click “forgot your password” to reset it.

You are also able to view your tickets at any time after purchase through signing in to your MyTickets account on ShowClix.

A confirmation email from ShowClix, our ticketing platform, is sent to the email address used when tickets are purchased.

Change of date requests are subject to availability and must be made at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled date shown on your ticket. An $8 rescheduling fee will apply.

All tickets are non-refundable, as stated in the terms and conditions agreed to prior to successfully completing any ticket purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, subject to availability. To secure a timeslot and best pricing available, please order your tickets in advance online.

No, we kindly ask all attendees to refrain from touching the screens during the experience.

There are no storage facilities, such as coat check, for guests.

We encourage you to leave valuables, large bags and other personal belongings at home. For the safety of our visitors and the exhibit, all bags entering or leaving the exhibit, including purses, are subject to inspection. Backpacks and duffel bags are not permitted in the exhibit.

There are some limitations, however: recording the event, flash photography, professional photography and professional videography is not permitted. Tripods and other professional photography equipment are not permitted. Please contact[emailprotected] for more information.

Absolutely! Photos for non-commercial use are allowed and we encourage you to share them on social media. Please tag @BeyondVanGogh on Facebook and @BeyondVanGogh on Instagram and hashtag #BeyondVanGogh when you do.

Yes! Beyond Van Gogh has a cashless gift shop available at the end of the show!

Yes, strollers are permitted. However, there will be no facilities for storing and parking strollers or leaving them unattended.

Yes, babies and children of all ages are welcome to attend the show. Children 4 years and younger enter the show for free and do not require a ticket when accompanying an adult with a ticket.

The show is roughly one hour and is set up walk-through style.

At this time, we cannot guarantee entry outside of the entry time or date on your ticket. If you miss your entry time/date or arrive late and we are unable to accommodate you, no refunds will be issued.

Please arrive anytime our show is running for the date you selected.

Broadway at the Beach, Building 52 (Beside the Dave & Buster's on the Avenue), 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

To see all the cities we are visiting, please visit our directory webpagehere. Please keep an eye on our social media channels for announcements of new cities!

For a playlist of the music from Beyond Van Gogh, please see our Spotify playlist, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – Soundtrack .

Created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive experience showcasing over 300 of the artist’s works.

Beyond Van Gogh is a new truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. We accompany the show with a beautiful score and include many other surprises!

"My 11yr old just loves “starry night” but left with more exposure to other pieces he painted and knowledge of him! Her *new* favorite is “almond blossom”So glad I got the tickets and surprised her! 😉"

"So inspirational! Can’t imagine a better venue to host it! Very creative. Enjoyed a lovely meal afterwards at Spinnakers Pub literally across the street! Totally recommend them both!"

"This was really cool. I enjoyed the experience. It doesn't take long but I recommend not trying to rush through. It's really amazing the work that went into it."

"It was well worth the experience - I was in awe"

"It is an incredibly informative self guided exhibition. Revealing details of the artist's life that are not common knowledge. Various works are displayed in normal life size and larger than life versions. Highly recommended by this normally less than avid art fan"

"This is an amazing event! Be sure to Gogh!"

"...the immersive experience was really interesting. ... Great vision from the coordinators, awesome minds and tech."

"The whole experience felt immersive, it was like you were apart of the paintings. All the colors and movements on the projector were eye catching and creative. Definitely a must visit art museum!"

"The idea of being immersive in Van Gogh painting is unique... The unique approach of telling the story or the quote behind each painting will experience it memorable because every time the painting shows, you will remember and tell the story. The exhibition location is great. It is a good customer service and welcoming. "

"Thoroughly enjoyed it once, second time would be even better"

"Saw this exhibit when it was in San Jose. One of the most touching experiences ever!"

"If you haven’t gone what are you waiting for. It is absolutely amazing. Go before it leaves town"

"This was wonderful. Way beyond my expectations. Worth every penny of the cost. "

"I was so intrigued with it. I could stay for hours. "

"Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive, multi-sense, stimulating, and enlightening experience that is quite simply, sublime. An emotionally evocative amalgamation of physical, kinesthetic, visual, and auditory stimuli."

"My husband and I went to Beyond Van Gogh Victoria today and we were blown away.The show is stunning, like nothing you have ever seen or felt before."

"You will definitely regret it if you miss it . Chance of a life time . "

"Truly incredible. Such a cool way to step into the paintings of the Van Gogh. Such beauty and history that is shown. Fun for all ages"

Dive deeper into Vincent’s world and follow along on his journey of self-discovery through the exclusive VR add-on: “Beyond Van Gogh: A Life in Letters VR Experience".

Enter the Immersive Room and see a 19th century artist through a 21st century lens. Watch as over 300 of Van Gogh’s most famous works come alive and fill 30k square feet with the brilliance of Van Gogh’s pure pigments and swirling brushstrokes.

Step into Vincent’s psyche and discover the man behind the masterpieces as you read through the letters in Beyond Van Gogh’s Education Room.

Join Real Hot Yoga on Saturdays in July for a guided Beyond Van Gogh Yoga experience! Class will be held in the exhibit’s Immersive Room, amongst Van Gogh’s masterpieces and a beautifully mastered symphonic score. Rhythmic movement and breath in this dreamy space are sure to elevate a mind-body connection and create a mystical journey through flow. All levels of experience are welcome. Equipment is not provided, please bring your own yoga mat.

The safety of attendees is our top priority as we continue to follow the advice of public health agencies and government officials. Learn more about how we’re staying safe in the FAQ section.

The visit will take around one hour with final entry one hour before close.

The experience will last approximately one hour. RUNNING LATE, CAN I STILL GET IN? Please try to arrive within 15 minutes of your booked time slot. While we will do our absolute best to accommodate those who are late, during busier periods, entry cannot be guaranteed.

