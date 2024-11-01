Myrtle Beach, SC - Skydive Paraclete XP (2024)

Does Myrtle Beach have skydiving? One of the best skydiving facilities in the world – Skydive Paraclete XP – is a quick drive north! Skydive Paraclete is located in a quaint little town, Raeford, just outside of Fayetteville in North Carolina.

If you’re looking to make the most of your first tandem skydiving experience, Skydive Paraclete offers a professional experience that includes a robust fleet of aircraft, top-notch instructors, and one-of-a-kind amenities, making our dropzone a popular training center for world-champion skydivers. Do you have stars in your eyes yet?

Skydiving Near Myrtle Beach, SC

A Short Trip for a Life-Changing Experience

Skydive Paraclete XP is just 124 miles North of Myrtle Beach – the door to freedom and pure adrenaline is just two and half hours away! Our location is at 143 Airport Dr, Raeford, NC 28376.

Take US-17 BUS N and SC-31 to SC-9 N

Follow SC-9 N to US-701 Hwy N

Follow US-701 Hwy N to NC-410 N in Tabor City

Get on NC-130 W/US-74 W

Take I-95 N to NC-20 in Robeson County

Take Exit 31 and Follow NC-20 to US-401 N/Fayetteville Rd

Turn Right Onto US-401 N/Fayetteville Rd

Follow Doc Brown Rd to Airport Dr in Raeford

Why Skydive Paraclete XP?

The Best of Skydiving Myrtle Beach, SC

To us, skydiving isn’t just something we do, it’s our way of life! Our dropzone is family-owned and operated, giving you a personalized experience that is driven by a rich history of true passion for the sport.

Making a skydive is a big deal, which is why you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. Don’t take our word for it – read our thousands of five star reviews from our guests and check out TripAdvisor and Facebook for even more customer testimonials!

Our Amazing Fleet of Aircraft

We are known for our impressive fleet large turbine aircraft. Each is meticulously maintained and boasts its own special capabilities for all of your skydiving needs. If you visit our dropzone, you’ll jump from our zippy Twin Otter or beloved Cessna Super Grand Caravan. And, if you’re lucky, our larger than life CASA 212 will be onsite, too.

What’s great about having large aircraft is that we can accommodate larger groups! Take advantage of our awesome group rates and make a special celebration even sweeter. Our amazing fleet and experienced pilots are busy all day, making for a swift tandem skydiving experience. No waiting around in sunny skies to have enough people to send the plane.

Competitive Tandem Skydiving Pricing

At Skydive Paraclete XP, we believe that the dream of flight should be accessible to everyone – which is why we offer competitive pricing with unbeatable discounts and group rates for tandem skydiving near Myrtle Beach, SC.

1st Tandem Weekday ( Monday – Thursday) $209 1st Tandem Weekend ( Friday – Sunday) $249 Groups of 3-9 $239 per person Groups of 10+ $229 per person

Indoor Skydiving Myrtle Beach, SC

At Skydive Paraclete XP, we have outstanding amenities at our dropzone location, including clean restrooms, an air conditioned school and waiting area, team rooms, on-site gear store, rigging loft, multiple hangers, packing pavilion, and even an on-site full-service restaurant – . Just to up the ante even further, we also have our very own (and largest) indoor skydiving facility located just 10 minutes from the dropzone: Paraclete XP Indoor skydiving.

Indoor skydiving is a great way to introduce the feeling of flying before doing the real thing, augment your training regimen, or to experience freefall if you’re not old enough to jump yet. How old do you have to be to skydive in Myrtle Beach? The age limit for skydiving is 18 years old, but the age limit for indoor skydiving starts at just three years old! So, grab the whole fam and make it an unforgettable adventure for all!

We Have the Best School

With one of the most comprehensive student programs in the industry, Skydive Paraclete XP is known as being one of the best skydiving centers to learn how to skydive solo. Our USPA-certified instructors are some of the most experienced instructors in the world and are dedicated to ensuring you get the best training in order to skydive by yourself competently, confidently, and with a safety-first mindset.

The Paraclete Student Program (PSP) is an 18-level staged program that covers all requirements to receive the USPA A License and even offers video debriefs after each jump for our students to get the most learning experience out of each jump. The program also includes 15 minutes of wind tunnel training before you even jump to hone in on your freefall bodyflight skills to help expedite your flight skill building. What’s more, you’ll be getting training from world-champion skydivers and famous record-setters.

Come Skydive Myrtle Beach in North Carolina !

