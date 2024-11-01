Myrtle Beach, SC - Skydive Paraclete XP (2024)

Does Myrtle Beach have skydiving? One of the best skydiving facilities in the world – Skydive Paraclete XP – is a quick drive north! Skydive Paraclete is located in a quaint little town, Raeford, just outside of Fayetteville in North Carolina.
If you’re looking to make the most of your first tandem skydiving experience, Skydive Paraclete offers a professional experience that includes a robust fleet of aircraft, top-notch instructors, and one-of-a-kind amenities, making our dropzone a popular training center for world-champion skydivers. Do you have stars in your eyes yet?
Skydiving Near Myrtle Beach, SC
A Short Trip for a Life-Changing Experience
Skydive Paraclete XP is just 124 miles North of Myrtle Beach – the door to freedom and pure adrenaline is just two and half hours away! Our location is at 143 Airport Dr, Raeford, NC 28376.
- Take US-17 BUS N and SC-31 to SC-9 N
- Follow SC-9 N to US-701 Hwy N
- Follow US-701 Hwy N to NC-410 N in Tabor City
- Get on NC-130 W/US-74 W
- Take I-95 N to NC-20 in Robeson County
- Take Exit 31 and Follow NC-20 to US-401 N/Fayetteville Rd
- Turn Right Onto US-401 N/Fayetteville Rd
- Follow Doc Brown Rd to Airport Dr in Raeford
Why Skydive Paraclete XP?
The Best of Skydiving Myrtle Beach, SC
To us, skydiving isn’t just something we do, it’s our way of life! Our dropzone is family-owned and operated, giving you a personalized experience that is driven by a rich history of true passion for the sport.
Making a skydive is a big deal, which is why you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. Don’t take our word for it – read our thousands of five star reviews from our guests and check out TripAdvisor and Facebook for even more customer testimonials!
Our Amazing Fleet of Aircraft
We are known for our impressive fleet large turbine aircraft. Each is meticulously maintained and boasts its own special capabilities for all of your skydiving needs. If you visit our dropzone, you’ll jump from our zippy Twin Otter or beloved Cessna Super Grand Caravan. And, if you’re lucky, our larger than life CASA 212 will be onsite, too.
What’s great about having large aircraft is that we can accommodate larger groups! Take advantage of our awesome group rates and make a special celebration even sweeter. Our amazing fleet and experienced pilots are busy all day, making for a swift tandem skydiving experience. No waiting around in sunny skies to have enough people to send the plane.
Competitive Tandem Skydiving Pricing
At Skydive Paraclete XP, we believe that the dream of flight should be accessible to everyone – which is why we offer competitive pricing with unbeatable discounts and group rates for tandem skydiving near Myrtle Beach, SC.
|1st Tandem Weekday (Monday – Thursday)
|$209
|1st Tandem Weekend (Friday – Sunday)
|$249
|Groups of 3-9
|$239 per person
|Groups of 10+
|$229 per person
Indoor Skydiving Myrtle Beach, SC
At Skydive Paraclete XP, we have outstanding amenities at our dropzone location, including clean restrooms, an air conditioned school and waiting area, team rooms, on-site gear store, rigging loft, multiple hangers, packing pavilion, and even an on-site full-service restaurant – . Just to up the ante even further, we also have our very own (and largest) indoor skydiving facility located just 10 minutes from the dropzone: Paraclete XP Indoor skydiving.
Indoor skydiving is a great way to introduce the feeling of flying before doing the real thing, augment your training regimen, or to experience freefall if you’re not old enough to jump yet. How old do you have to be to skydive in Myrtle Beach? The age limit for skydiving is 18 years old, but the age limit for indoor skydiving starts at just three years old! So, grab the whole fam and make it an unforgettable adventure for all!
We Have the Best School
With one of the most comprehensive student programs in the industry, Skydive Paraclete XP is known as being one of the best skydiving centers to learn how to skydive solo. Our USPA-certified instructors are some of the most experienced instructors in the world and are dedicated to ensuring you get the best training in order to skydive by yourself competently, confidently, and with a safety-first mindset.
The Paraclete Student Program (PSP) is an 18-level staged program that covers all requirements to receive the USPA A License and even offers video debriefs after each jump for our students to get the most learning experience out of each jump. The program also includes 15 minutes of wind tunnel training before you even jump to hone in on your freefall bodyflight skills to help expedite your flight skill building. What’s more, you’ll be getting training from world-champion skydivers and famous record-setters.
Come Skydive Myrtle Beach in North Carolina!
Book Online!
FAQs
How do you go up in indoor skydiving? ›
If you want to go down (increase your fall rate), you'll make yourself smaller by arching even more, bringing your arms in, and keeping your chin up. To go up (decrease your fall rate), you'll make yourself bigger by relaxing the hips, and stretching your limbs out as big as you can.
How old is indoor skydiving? ›
The first vertical wind tunnel built intended purely for commercial use opened in the summer of 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later that same year, a second wind tunnel opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Both facilities opened and operated under the name of Flyaway Indoor Skydiving.
How long does it take to skydive 15000 feet? ›
How long does it take to skydive from 15,000 feet? About 60 seconds – a whole minute of freedom! For a licensed skydiver falling head down, the body is more aerodynamic, so they fall faster and can reach speeds upwards of 150 mph – making for a shorter freefall time.
Are you free falling when skydiving? ›
While ascending to altitude in an airplane is certainly neat, and floating about beneath a fabric of a parachute is a peaceful treat, for most skydiving is all about the freefall. In skydiving, freefall begins as soon as you exit the plane and ends when the parachute is deployed and fully open.
What age should you not skydive? ›
Legally, someone can skydive the day of their 18th birthday, so if a teenager is itching to take the plunge, it could make the perfect birthday present. It's worth noting that there's no stated limit on the maximum age someone can be to skydive.
What does skydiving feel like? ›
Without a doubt, skydiving is an exhilarating rush. With your senses heightened from adrenaline, it feels like time slows down, and yet, freefall is over in a flash! Skydiving is intense, but it is also, surprisingly, serene. When the parachute opens, you come face to face with the beauty of the sky.
Can you skydive at 40? ›
There is no upper age limit for tandem skydiving, subject to health. All tandem jumpers are required to sign a BPA Tandem Student Parachutist Medical Information & Declaration Form 115a.
Do you get weighed before indoor skydiving? ›
Yes, maximum weight limits are in place for the safety of the flyer and the instructor. People under 6 feet can weigh a maximum of 250 lbs; those over 6 feet can weigh up to 260 lbs. There is no weight minimum because we manually control the wind speed in the tunnel.
Bumps, bruises, and some soreness are the most common risks associated with indoor skydiving – and of course, addiction to the world of tunnel flying!
Does indoor skydiving feel like falling? ›
Yeah, you'll get a similar freefall sensation – but other than that, it can be a very different experience altogether. Because skydiving is more than just falling from planes; it's a challenging accomplishment that you will carry with you for a lifetime.
Is indoor skydiving worth it? ›
Skydivers can improve their flying skills.
How many minutes is indoor skydiving? ›
The tunnel erases a lot of the external factors that come with skydiving so you can focus more on the body flight portion of skydiving. As long as the time is available, you can pretty much fly as much as you want and get more flight time for it as compared to skydiving.
We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.
How safe is indoor skydiving? ›
Indoor skydiving, as we've mentioned, is a sport. That said: Your likelihood of getting injured as a new flyer is super-minimal. As your skills evolve over time, they become about the same as tripping on a long hike, getting spit off the back end of a treadmill or catching an elbow on the basketball court.
How long does a 20000 ft skydive take? ›
There's hardly anything in the world that can match the sheer thrill of jumping off a plane from a height of 20,000 feet. You get a pure, unadulterated adrenaline rush – unlike anything that you have experienced before. At this height, you will get a freefall of almost 85 seconds.
How long does it take to skydive 10000? ›
From 10,000 feet, a tandem jumper can expect to be in freefall for around 40 seconds, followed by four to five minutes under the parachute before landing.
Why is skydiving so expensive? ›
Fuel is one of the major expenses in a skydiving operation. Turbine engines are fueled by JetA. This is more costly than Avgas or gasoline for your car. In addition, a twin engine aircraft burns more than 30 gallons of fuel flying a single load of jumpers.
Where is the cheapest place to skydive in the US? ›
The Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, is famous (and infamous) for being one of the cheapest places to skydive in the United States. The location, about 40 minutes away from Sacramento, is ideal for skydiving due to the dry sparseness of the land.