MySMU app | St Mary’s University (2024)

The MySMU app is your one-stop shop for all things St Mary's.Download the app to get all the information you'll need for your studies, including class schedules, checking in for lectures, library services, key resources for your course, and keeping up to date with important news and events.

Learn how to mark your attendance with the MySMU app by downloading the attendance infographic.

Download the app

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.If you have difficulties downloading the app, log in to the Hub Online and open a ticket. You can also check the Knowledge Base by typing “MySMU app” in the search bar to find solutions to your problems independently. Please note, you will need to sign up to the app using your St. Mary's Student email address (*REGNUM@live.stmarys.ac.uk). Your *REGNUM is the six, or seven-digit number given to you upon registration. Before you log into your University services (e.g. the app), you will first need to login to your University Office 365 account, using your student email address.

Only students who have completed their multi-factor authentication (MFA)will be able to access the app.

MySMU app upgrade: a new user interface and calendar

Step 1

Go to the microsoft login page. Step 2

Login with the following details: Username: yourIDnumber@live.stmarys.ac.uk (e.g. for students "2200026@live.stmarys.ac.uk" and for staff "20000@stmarys.ac.uk").

Password: Same as the one that you're using. Step 3

Add two methods of authentication. Our recommendation is to select Authenticator App and personal email. Follow the instructions on screen. Step 4

On your mobile device, download and install the Microsoft Authenticator app. Download the Authenticator for Android

Download the Authenticator for iOS Step 5

Select 'Mobile App' from the drop down list and select 'Receive notifications' for verification.

You can also choose Authentication Phone if you would like to receive SMS requests. Please see our guidance on setting up the Authentication Phone option on this page. Step 6

Select 'Set up'. On your phone or tablet, open the Authenticator app and select 'Add an account'.

When prompted for the type of account you want to add, select 'Work or School Account'. Step 7

Scan the QR code that is displayed on your monitor using your phone's camera. You may need to allow the Microsoft Authenticator app to access your camera if prompted. Step 8

Select 'Finish' in the mobile app - youshould now see a six digit code displayed. Go back to where the QR code is being displayed and clickNext. It will ask you to enter the 6 digit code from your phone. Enter the code and clickVerify.

No! It is completely free and there for your convenience, there are no hidden costs in the app either. However, some parts of the app will require an internet connection. If you are using the app with 4/5G please check with your mobile provider for any data usage costs.

Yes! Visit MySMU online,and select 'Student' to get started.

Your username will be your student number (REGNUM) and your password will be the one you used when enrolling.

The Student Hub team based in the Library can help you access the app and are your first point of contact for questions. You can either open a ticket through the Hub Online or visit the Hub team in person in the library.

The MySMU app gives you quick access from one central place to all the features you need to support your student journey and help you with life on (and off) campus. Access your university email.

Access Moodle and your module learning materials.

Check your timetable.

Find your way around campus with our maps.

View library services information.

Find key information and contacts for important services across the University.

Get a quick link to the Students' Union to find out about news and events.

If your timetable is not available on the main service then you will not be able to view your timetable in the app. However, should your timetable be present and it is not showing in the app. Please fully log out of the app by going to settings and clicking log out and fully close the running app, then log back into the app as normal. If this still does not work for you, please open a ticket via the Hub Online or you can visit them in person in the Library.

Access the MySMU app on their phone, or open it in your web browser .

. Log in with the University username and password..

Click on the ‘Lecture Check-In’ tile.

A list of upcoming teaching activities will appear - find the correct activity and select 'Check in'.

Enter the 6-digit code from the lecturer and press 'submit' to confirm attendance.

For on-campus teaching events, they must enable location services for a successful check-in. The app notifies students who tries to check-in with location services OFF, however it doesn't stop them to complete the check-in. We strongly recommend starting the check-in with location ON rather than enabling it during the check-in process

To get the most from your studies, you'll need to attend and engage in all your classes and activities, but we understand that occasionally this may not be possible. If you have to miss a class through illness or other unforeseen circumstances, the University is here to support you.



You can report an absence using Lecture Check-In, and selecting ‘Absent’.

In this instance your teaching staff can register your attendance via the app on your behalf. If you need access to IT equipment you can borrow laptops from the St Mary's library for short-term use while on-campus. This service is available free of charge to all St Mary's students. We also have a Digital Equality Long Term Loan Scheme for laptops, headphones and dongles. Equipment can be kept for a semester, and then renewed if necessary. Hopefully, this time will give you the opportunity to source the equipment that you need permanently. You will need to complete an application form in which you can explain why they need to be loaned this equipment.

If you’re having any issues with the MySMU app, you can log in to the Hub Online and open a ticket. You can also check the Knowledge Base by typing “MySMU app” in the search bar to find solutions to your problems independently.

Geolocation

To provide more accurate attendance monitoring data, the MySMU app uses geolocation to validate the One Time Code for on-campus teaching events, starting from September 2024.

The app continues to use the One Time Code, which is the 6-digit code provided by your lecture at the start of the lecture, for on-campus, online and off-site teaching events. In the case of an on-campus lecture, where you are required to physically attend, the app will also use location services to validate your One Time Code. Make sure to have location services ON before starting the check-in. If your location settings are disabled, the app will prompt you to enable them. However, to guarantee a successful check-in, we highly recommend enabling them in advance.

On mobile devices: Turn on location settings for the device (in "Settings > Privacy & Security".) Location Services must be on.

iOS Location Services guidance

Android Location Services guidance

Turn on location permissions for the MySMU app (in "Settings > MySMU”). Location should be set to "Always" or “While using the app”. On laptop: If you are using a web browser to check-in (e.g. Google Chrome) turn on location services for the web browser app.

Google Chrome Location guidance

When doing the check-in, the browser will notify you to enable location services, select allow.

No, once you have adjusted your settings, they will be valid for all the check-ins, unless you change them. If you get an unexpected result, please check your location settings and communicate with your lecturer, who could amend your records if appropriate.

The check-in has three outcomes: Check-in validated. The check-in is successful, and you are marked as present. Unable to validate. The app is not able to validate the check-in, and you are marked as absent. The unable to validate results from not having location services ON or other issues occurring during the validation process. The lecturer can override the student attendance and mark you as present if appropriate. Invalid check-in. Your OTC is valid, but the location is out of range, or other issues occurring during the validation process. Because the check-in is invalid, you are marked as absent. The lecturer can override your attendance and mark you as present if appropriate.

If you think that you had a wrong check-in result, please contact your lecturer and ask them to amend your records as soon as possible, either when you get the check-in result, or at the end of the lesson. Your lecturer will decide if it’s appropriate to change your attendance status, based on circumstances.

Yes, you can use MySMU online from laptop and successfully complete the check-in. Once you click on the lecture check-in tile, you will get a notification from the web browser asking to access your location. If allowed, you can complete the check-in successfully.

When you check in, the app records the location of your device at that time and compares it with the location reference of the timetabled session. The app calculates the distance between the device and the timetabled location reference and uses this to confirm your attendance at that session. The location of the device is only recorded at the time the "Check-in" button is pressed. It is not recorded at any other times.