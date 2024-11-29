Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (2024)

Mysterious Map Fragment Location Manor Glen, Manor Cape How to Get the Mysterious Map Fragment How to Use the Mysterious Map Fragment Find the Cursed Tomb Treasure

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (1)

The Mysterious Map Fragment is a quest item in Hogwarts Legacy that you can find within Manor Glen. Read on for more information about the Mysterious Map Fragment, how to use it to complete the Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest, and more!

Mysterious Map Fragment Location

Manor Glen, Manor Cape

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (2)

You can get the Mysterious Map Fragment from a chest in Manor Glen. This old manor is found on the west side of the Manor Cape region.

How to Get the Mysterious Map Fragment

Objectives
1

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (3)

Fast travel to West Manor Floo Flame.
2

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (4)

Find the locked chest under the old manor in Manor Glen.
The manor is located northeast of the Floo Flame. Enter the manor and take the stairs down to the basement.

Before you can proceed further, you must have Alohomora 3 unlocked first, obtained by returning 13 Demiguise Moons to Gladwin. Open the level 3 lock in the basement filled with Inferi.
3

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (5)

Grab the Mysterious Map Fragment inside the locked chest.The locked chest that you're looking for is in the final room. If it's your first time visiting, the Infamous Foe Alicia Travers will appear.

How to Use the Mysterious Map Fragment

Find the Cursed Tomb Treasure

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (6)

The Mysterious Map Fragment shows the location of the Tomb of Treachery as well as the puzzle solution for the Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest. The Tomb of Treachery is located near the border of Poidsear Coast and Coastal Cavern regions.

Cursed Tomb Treasure Side Quest Walkthrough

Tomb of Treachery Location

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (7)

Tomb of Treachery is located northwest of Poidsear Castle. Fast travel to its Floo Flame and fly northwest until you find a waterfall. Descend to the base and pass through the running water to find another Floo Flame and the entrance to the tomb.

Interactive Map and List of All Locations

Use Flipendo on the nine-tile puzzle

Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (8)

To solve the puzzle in the last room of the Tomb of Treachery, you need to use Flipendo on the correct tiles. You can learn Flipendo during Professor Garlick's Assignment 2.

Each tile has an arrow pointing south. The tiles that you need to flip are the top-middle, bottom-left, and bottom-right, as shown in the Mysterious Map Fragment quest item.

Solving this puzzle reveals a chest at the center containing gold and the Treasure-Seeker's Attire.

