NBA Team Standings & Stats (2024)

TIEBREAKER BASIS FOR TWO-WAY TIES:

  • (-) Tie breaker not needed (better overall winning percentage)
  • (1) Head-to-head won-lost percentage
  • (2) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
  • (3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division
  • (4) Conference won-lost percentage
  • (5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, own conference
  • (6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, other conference
  • (7) Net Points, all games

TIEBREAKER BASIS FOR MULTI-WAY TIES:

  • (-) Tie breaker not needed (better overall winning percentage)
  • (1) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
  • (2) Head-to-head won-lost percentage
  • (3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division
  • (4) Conference won-lost percentage
  • (5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, own conference
  • (6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, other conference
  • (7) Net Points, all games

Strength of Schedule:

Looks at the opponents for your remaining games, their winning percentage on the road or at home, and whether or not either team is on the second night of a back to back.

Ties for playoff positions (including division winners) will be broken utilizing the criteria set forth in subparagraph a. below (in the case of ties involving two teams) and subparagraph b. below (in the case of ties involving more than two teams), and the guidelines set forth in subparagraph c. below.

a. Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving only two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order:

  • (1) Better winning percentage in games against each other.
  • (2) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).
  • (3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if tied teams are in same division).
  • (4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.
  • (5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
  • (6) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in opposite conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
  • (7) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").

b. More Than Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving more than two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order:

  • (1) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).
  • (2) Better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams.
  • (3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if all tied teams are in same division).
  • (4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.
  • (5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
  • (6) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").

c. Guidelines For Applying Tie-Break Criteria. The following guidelines shall be used when applying the above criteria to break ties for playoff positions:

  • (1)(a) Ties to determine the division winners must be broken before any other ties.
  • (b) When a tie must be broken to determine a division winner, the results of the tie-break shall be used to determine only the division winner, and not for any other purpose.
  • (2) If a tie involves more than two teams, the tie-break criteria in subparagraph b. shall be applied in the order set forth therein until the first to occur of the following:
  • (a) Each of the tied teams has a different winning percentage or point differential under the applicable tie-break criterion (a “complete” breaking of the tie). In this circumstance, the team with the best winning percentage or point differential under the criterion will be awarded the best playoff position, the team with the next-best winning percentage or point differential will be awarded the next-best playoff position, and so on, and no further application of the tie-break criteria will be required.
  • -- OR --
  • (b) One or more (but not all) of the tied teams has a different winning percentage or point differential under the applicable tie-break criterion (a “partial” breaking of the tie). In this circumstance: (x) any team(s) that performed better under the applicable criterion than any other team(s) will be awarded a higher playoff position than such other team(s); and (y) teams that had equivalent performance under the applicable criterion will remain tied, and such remaining tie(s) will be broken by applying, from the beginning, the criteria in subparagraph a.(1)-(6) above (for any remaining tie involving only two teams) or subparagraph b.(1)-(5) above (for any remaining tie involving more than two teams) and the guidelines set forth in this subparagraph c.
  • (3) If application of the criteria in subparagraph a. or b. does not result in the breaking of a tie, the playoff positions of the tied teams will be determined by a random drawing.
What is the best team at NBA? ›

NBA Power Rankings
  • Boston Celtics.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Denver Nuggets.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • New York Knicks.
  • Dallas Mavericks.
  • Phoenix Suns.
  • LA Clippers.
Jul 23, 2024

How are NBA teams ranked in table? ›

Teams 1 to 4 in each conference are the three division winners and the team with the next best regular-season record, with the seeding of these four teams determined by regular-season record. The playoffs seedings of Teams 5 to 8 are based upon regular-season record.

Who is the number one seed in the NBA 2024? ›

The Boston Celtics are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. As the finishers with the best overall record, they'll be guaranteed home-court advantage throughout the postseason. The New York Knicks leapfrogged the struggling Milwaukee Bucks to grab the No.

How many teams are in the NBA playoffs right now? ›

Sixteen teams in total make the NBA playoffs, eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conference.

Who's the hottest team in the NBA right now? ›

Boston maintains its lead at No. 1 while Oklahoma City, Denver and Milwaukee are among the teams climbing this week.

What is America's favorite basketball team? ›

1. Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are synonymous with NBA success, boasting a storied history and a global fanbase.

Which team is favorite to win NBA? ›

The Celtics currently sit as sizeable favorites to win a second consecutive title with the best odds (+295). After a strong offseason including signing superstar Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have jumped up to the third-best odds to win next season's championship at (+850).

What does z mean in NBA standings? ›

An x- in the group standings denotes a team that has clinched advancement. A y- denotes a team that has clinched first place in a group. A z-denotes a team has been eliminated from advancing.

What NBA team has the most playoff appearances? ›

The Los Angeles Lakers are the team with the most playoff appearances in NBA history as they made the playoffs 62 times since their inception in 1948. This is a testament to the Lakers' consistency and their ability to remain competitive throughout the years.

Who will be the best NBA players in 2025? ›

2025 Free Agency: 8 potentially pivotal players
  • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat. Unrestricted free agent (player option) ...
  • Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets. Unrestricted free agent (player option) ...
  • Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans. ...
  • Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks. ...
  • Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors. ...
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz.
Aug 13, 2024

Who is favored to win the Western Conference finals? ›

The Dallas Mavericks are the defending champions and they opened as a +480 betting choice to repeat as champions.
  • Denver Nuggets +380.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves +450.
  • Dallas Mavericks +480.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder +480.
  • Phoenix Suns +1200.
  • Los Angeles Clippers +1200.
  • Golden State Warriors +1700.
  • Los Angeles Lakers +2000.

Who has first pick NBA 2024? ›

The Atlanta Hawks select French teen Zaccharie Risacher as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

What team has the best record in the NBA? ›

The best single regular season record was recorded by the Golden State Warriors in the 2015–16 season. In that season, the Warriors recorded 73 wins and 9 losses with a winning percentage of .

What is the best NBA playoff record in a season? ›

They also became the first team in all four major professional sports in America to start 15–0 in the postseason. The Warriors set the best playoff record in NBA history by going 16–1 (. 941). Golden State won the Pacific Division title and Western Conference Championship for the third consecutive season.

Are there 32 teams in the NBA? ›

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada).

Who's the best NBA player right now? ›

Player Impact Estimate
1.Nikola JokicDEN21.1
2.Luka DoncicDAL20.0
3.Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL19.7
4.Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC18.7
5.LeBron JamesLAL16.9
5 more rows

What is the best NBA record team? ›

Above . 756
PCTWTeam
Regular season
.89073Golden State Warriors
.87872Chicago Bulls
.84169Los Angeles Lakers
26 more rows

Who is the best NBA team in 2024? ›

The Boston Celtics had the best record by a team in 2023-24, with a record of 64-18.
TEAMPPG
1Celtics120.6
2Nuggets114.9
3Thunder120.1
4Timberwolves113.0
11 more rows

