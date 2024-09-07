NBA Team Standings & Stats (2024)

TIEBREAKER BASIS FOR TWO-WAY TIES:
- (-) Tie breaker not needed (better overall winning percentage)
- (1) Head-to-head won-lost percentage
- (2) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
- (3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division
- (4) Conference won-lost percentage
- (5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, own conference
- (6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, other conference
- (7) Net Points, all games
TIEBREAKER BASIS FOR MULTI-WAY TIES:
- (-) Tie breaker not needed (better overall winning percentage)
- (1) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division
- (2) Head-to-head won-lost percentage
- (3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division
- (4) Conference won-lost percentage
- (5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, own conference
- (6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff eligible teams, other conference
- (7) Net Points, all games
Strength of Schedule:
Looks at the opponents for your remaining games, their winning percentage on the road or at home, and whether or not either team is on the second night of a back to back.
Ties for playoff positions (including division winners) will be broken utilizing the criteria set forth in subparagraph a. below (in the case of ties involving two teams) and subparagraph b. below (in the case of ties involving more than two teams), and the guidelines set forth in subparagraph c. below.
a. Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving only two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order:
- (1) Better winning percentage in games against each other.
- (2) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).
- (3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if tied teams are in same division).
- (4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.
- (5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
- (6) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in opposite conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
- (7) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").
b. More Than Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving more than two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order:
- (1) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).
- (2) Better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams.
- (3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if all tied teams are in same division).
- (4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.
- (5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).
- (6) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").
c. Guidelines For Applying Tie-Break Criteria. The following guidelines shall be used when applying the above criteria to break ties for playoff positions:
- (1)(a) Ties to determine the division winners must be broken before any other ties.
- (b) When a tie must be broken to determine a division winner, the results of the tie-break shall be used to determine only the division winner, and not for any other purpose.
- (2) If a tie involves more than two teams, the tie-break criteria in subparagraph b. shall be applied in the order set forth therein until the first to occur of the following:
- (a) Each of the tied teams has a different winning percentage or point differential under the applicable tie-break criterion (a “complete” breaking of the tie). In this circ*mstance, the team with the best winning percentage or point differential under the criterion will be awarded the best playoff position, the team with the next-best winning percentage or point differential will be awarded the next-best playoff position, and so on, and no further application of the tie-break criteria will be required.
- -- OR --
- (b) One or more (but not all) of the tied teams has a different winning percentage or point differential under the applicable tie-break criterion (a “partial” breaking of the tie). In this circ*mstance: (x) any team(s) that performed better under the applicable criterion than any other team(s) will be awarded a higher playoff position than such other team(s); and (y) teams that had equivalent performance under the applicable criterion will remain tied, and such remaining tie(s) will be broken by applying, from the beginning, the criteria in subparagraph a.(1)-(6) above (for any remaining tie involving only two teams) or subparagraph b.(1)-(5) above (for any remaining tie involving more than two teams) and the guidelines set forth in this subparagraph c.
- (3) If application of the criteria in subparagraph a. or b. does not result in the breaking of a tie, the playoff positions of the tied teams will be determined by a random drawing.