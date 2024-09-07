NBA Team Standings & Stats (2024)

Strength of Schedule:

Looks at the opponents for your remaining games, their winning percentage on the road or at home, and whether or not either team is on the second night of a back to back.

Ties for playoff positions (including division winners) will be broken utilizing the criteria set forth in subparagraph a. below (in the case of ties involving two teams) and subparagraph b. below (in the case of ties involving more than two teams), and the guidelines set forth in subparagraph c. below.

a. Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving only two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order: (1) Better winning percentage in games against each other.

(2) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).

(3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if tied teams are in same division).

(4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.

(5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).

(6) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in opposite conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).

(7) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").

b. More Than Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in regular-season records involving more than two teams, the following criteria will be utilized in the following order: (1) Division winner (this criterion is applied regardless of whether the tied teams are in the same division).

(2) Better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams.

(3) Better winning percentage against teams in own division (only if all tied teams are in same division).

(4) Better winning percentage against teams in own conference.

(5) Better winning percentage in games against teams eligible for the postseason in own conference (including teams that finished the Regular Season tied for one of the best 10 records in their conference).

(6) Better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents ("point differential").