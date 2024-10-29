NComputing | LinkedIn (2024)

Winner of numerous awards including Red Herring Top 100, Best in Biz Most Innovative Company and CRN’s Top 100, NComputing is the leader in accelerating the adoption of desktop virtualization. We expand the market by delivering integrated solutions that remove the key barriers of cost and complexity while delivering unsurpassed value, with performance and benefits beyond the traditional model of a dedicated PC for every user. NComputing’s integrated solutions serve larger scale and mid-market enterprises, small and medium business and education customers, and other key verticals such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government.NComputing is a global company with more than 70,000 customers worldwide, with global offices supporting customers and partners in North and South America, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific.Over 20 million people in 140 countries use NComputing technologies daily.NComputing maintains strategic global alliance partnerships with key technology providers to the desktop virtualization market and sells its portfolio of offerings via a worldwide network of value-added distributors and reseller partners.Only NComputing has an end-to-end solution that includes the virtualization software, next-generation communications protocol, and low-cost access devices. NComputing has broad market success, serving more than four million vSpace seats and 20 million users worldwide.

