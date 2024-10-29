NComputing | LinkedIn (2024)

Software Development
Winner of numerous awards including Red Herring Top 100, Best in Biz Most Innovative Company and CRN’s Top 100, NComputing is the leader in accelerating the adoption of desktop virtualization. We expand the market by delivering integrated solutions that remove the key barriers of cost and complexity while delivering unsurpassed value, with performance and benefits beyond the traditional model of a dedicated PC for every user. NComputing’s integrated solutions serve larger scale and mid-market enterprises, small and medium business and education customers, and other key verticals such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government.NComputing is a global company with more than 70,000 customers worldwide, with global offices supporting customers and partners in North and South America, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific.Over 20 million people in 140 countries use NComputing technologies daily.NComputing maintains strategic global alliance partnerships with key technology providers to the desktop virtualization market and sells its portfolio of offerings via a worldwide network of value-added distributors and reseller partners.Only NComputing has an end-to-end solution that includes the virtualization software, next-generation communications protocol, and low-cost access devices. NComputing has broad market success, serving more than four million vSpace seats and 20 million users worldwide.
http://www.ncomputing.com
Software Development
51-200 employees
San Mateo, California
Privately Held
2003
Desktop Virtualization, Thin Client Devices, Client Virtualization, Virtual Desktop Management, Citrix HDX Ready SoC Thin Clients, and Cloud
400 Concar Dr
4th Floor
San Mateo, California 94402, US
-
Platform first: Microsoft Teams optimization on our Raspberry Pi thin clients. We're delivering a smooth video conferencing experience with improved quality of service. Drastic improvements to end-user performance with reductions in overall bandwidth usage and server workload.
-
As Windows 10 approaches its End-of-Life (EOL) support, many organizations face the daunting task of migrating to Windows 11. However, many PCs and laptops are incompatible with the new operating system due to older CPU processors, insufficient memory or storage, and a lack of Secure Boot capability or TPM security support. This incompatibility can lead to significant challenges...https://lnkd.in/g9JQe_Fz
-
WHAT'S NEW IN LEAF OS 5.5.8: A COMPREHENSIVE UPDATEhttps://lnkd.in/gvctJMBJ
-
Learn more about our new thin client offering which integrates NComputing devices and LeafOS, making the transition to virtual desktops even easier on your campus. #learwithPropeller #vdi #edu https://lnkd.in/epWnU72D
-
LEAF OS and Its Revolutionary Innovation in Circular Technology: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle https://zurl.co/maYT
-
We're happy to welcome Jüergen Graf to our team in Europe.https://zurl.co/5mxl
-
Inspiring Minds, Shaping Futures: NComputing is a proud contributor to the first modern primary school in Wakenaam, Guyana. vSpace Pro helps keep the focus on education. https://zurl.co/wCwW
-
Webinar: Learn how NComputing's LEAF OS and PMC provide exceptional Citrix performance for VDI and Citrix Cloud deployments. November 16th, 9am.https://lnkd.in/dCcJs9uB
-
🔍 Dive deep with the experts into strategies that streamline your workflow and discover solutions that can revolutionize your workday.Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your business processes. #Webinar #Citrix #Innovation
-
🔐 Changing Software Industry Needs & NComputing's Response:The software landscape is rapidly evolving. A primary concern? Security. With cyber threats on the rise, businesses prioritize robust, regularly updated security measures.NComputing understands this paradigm. We prioritize security in our solutions, ensuring regular updates to combat vulnerabilities.But we also remember the value of choice: While many migrate towards subscription models, we remain one of the few offering a perpetual license for our systems.In this ever-changing world, NComputing adapts while preserving what's cherished by our clients.#NComputing #LeafOS #SoftwareTrends #EUC
