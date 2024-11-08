Nebraska spring game takeaways: Dylan Raiola steals the show (2024)

LINCOLN, Neb. — With a straight face after the Red-White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone said that not much has changed since the end of last season with the Huskers on offense.

They’ve got most of the same plays, players and coaches, according to Fidone.

“What’s changed the most,” he said, “is the way we carry ourselves and our confidence.”

A renewed confidence was evident in this final practice of the spring. Oh, and some important stuff changed, too — like the arrival of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who appeared entirely in command Saturday before an announced crowd of 60,452.

Raiola, the son of a former Nebraska All-American and the highest-rated prospect signed by the Huskers in a generation, stole the show at the spring game. He completed 16 of 22 throws for 238 yards and two touchdowns in helping the White team beat the Red team 25-21.

Fellow early enrollee Daniel Kaelin performed nicely, too, with 9 completions in 16 attempts for 91 yards. Incumbent junior Heinrich Haarberg hit 8 of 13 passes for 163 yards and two scores.

The Raiola repertoire included:

•Touch on a 16-yard connection with Janiran Bonner for a score on the quarterback’s opening, 78-yard drive.

• Zip on a 12-yard, third-and-long strike to freshman Jacory Barney Jr. across the middle against tight coverage.

• Vision on a two-point conversion toss through multiple defenders to Alex Bullock on Raiola’s final play of the afternoon to cap his only possession of the second half.

• Big-play ability on a 64-yard house call over the top to Jaylen Lloyd after Raiola stepped up in the pocket to hit a throw that he admittedly did not see on Tuesday in practice.

It was just a spring game, yes, but Raiola’s overall feel for the game set him apart from other Nebraska quarterbacks — those on the field Saturday and the players who’ve manned the position in years past.

His five drives produced three touchdowns without a punt. The offense, which scored 18 points per game and gained 5.1 yards per play last season, went for 345 yards on 35 plays Saturday (9.7-yard average) with Raiola in charge.

“What I love is,” Rhule said, “we’re going to focus on Dylan. I get that. But you can see the improvement in Heinrich. You can see Danny, as a true freshman, go out there and complete 60 percent of his balls.”

Rhule said he wants for not one QB — but the entire group — to perform.

“I personally believe it’s going to take all of us,” he said, “to play pretty well at the quarterback position in the Big Ten.”

More takeaways from Saturday in Lincoln:

• A backdrop of sadness loomed at the spring game in the wake of a destructive tornado outbreak Friday that hit parts of eastern Nebraska. The school announced its support for relief efforts before kickoff. The families of several Huskers live in the most impacted areas of Elkhorn and Bennington around Omaha.

“My neighbors, your neighbors,” Rhule said, “I just want to express our gratitude for all the people that came to help.”

•Wide receiver Demitrius Bell and cornerback Blye Hill suffered significant knee injuries during the first half of the scrimmage. Bell went down after he made a catch and gained 7 yards on a pass from Kaelin in the red zone. The redshirt freshman had emerged this spring as one of the Huskers’ top playmakers.

Hill, a sophomore newcomer, looked in line to start after a breakout spring. Both will await the results of more testing.

•Nebraska is equipped to absorb a hit at wide receiver, even with Malachi Coleman and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda out this spring while recovering from surgeries. Texas transfer Isaiah Neyor showed an ability to glide with the ball in his hands. Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks also emerged this spring as a contender for the WR1 position.

Alone, they offer a major upgrade for the Huskers at the pass-catching spots.

•But they are far from alone in emerging. Barney, the early enrollee out of Florida City, Fla., caught three balls for 66 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass from Haarberg on which the receiver made an impressive adjustment and danced over the pylon after his catch.

Barney also took a kickoff return 78 yards to the 14. He would have scored if not for mistaking kicker Tristan Alvano, in a similarly colored jersey, as a teammate.

“He showed what he’s been showing us all spring,” Haarberg said of Barney. “He’s a deep threat, but at the same time, I think his route running is going to become elite.”

• Bonner is a weapon, too. At 6 feet 2 and 220 pounds, he’s an NFL fullback, Rhule said. The Huskers used him at several positions last season. But he’s made a move back to his original spot at Nebraska, wide receiver, and caught four passes Saturday for 58 yards.

Bonner’s versatility is notable. And coming around the edge, he’s a load for defensive backs to handle.

• Fidone, the Huskers’ top pass-catching tight end, snagged three balls for 45 yards and a touchdown. He’s added size to get above 250 pounds at 6-6 while running a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, according to Rhule.

The coach lauded Fidone’s loyalty to Nebraska after his return from two knee injuries in his first two years at Nebraska.

“Every team in the country is trying to get him to leave and go there,” Rhule said without implicating any specific program of tampering.

•Running back Dante Dowdell, an Oregon transfer, led the ball carriers with 76 yards on seven carries. He broke a 49-yard run on a handoff from Raiola, showing a burst that Rhule said he’d not seen this spring. With the return of Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson from injury and the solid play Saturday of Emmett Johnson, Kwinten Ives and Maurice Mazzccua, the spot looks to be trending up ahead of the summer months.

• Lloyd rates among the most improved Huskers, Rhule said, and that’s after he caught three touchdown passes of longer than 50 yards last season as a true freshman. “Jaylen is freakishly athletic,” said Fidone, an elite athlete himself.

Raiola appears set to bring out the freakish nature in both.

• Raiola said after the scrimmage that he’ll take a day or two off, finish the spring semester in May and head to Kansas City soon for some work with Patrick Mahomes and QB trainer Bobby Stroupe. Raiola, who wears Mahomes’ No. 15, models his game after the three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP.

The Mahomes-Raiola connection adds to the plentiful intrigue around the Nebraska freshman.

•The moment Saturday clearly was not too big for Raiola. But he said he “blacked out” before his first throw, a 15-yard completion to Fidone, and grew emotional as he came out of the tunnel before kickoff.

Raiola was raised as a Nebraska fan. His father, Dominic Raiola, won the Rimington Award as the top center in college football in 2000 while at Nebraska. Dylan’s uncle, Donovan Raiola, coaches the Nebraska offensive line.

“I fought back tears coming out of the tunnel walk,” Dylan said. “That’s what I knew as a kid. Being a part of it and you come out of the tunnel, it got heavy for me. I’m just thankful for the fans. It was a fun experience.”

•Nebraska committed two turnovers in the 97-play scrimmage. Last year, it turned the ball over eight times in the spring game. The first turnover, an interception by Ethan Nation, came off the arm of Raiola. His pass hit Bell and bounced to the defender in the red zone.

“That’s my fault,” Raiola said. “Ball placement’s got to be better. I put that on me. It was behind him.”

• The revamped offense appears to fit Raiola’s skill set and feature the new and improved pass catchers and running backs.

“I love it,” Raiola said. “There’s many different variables to it, whether it’s checks, getting us in the right play, the coaches put us in position to be successful. It’s based on our playmakers. We’re just trying to find a way to get the ball to our guys and watch them go to work.”

(Photo of Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola: Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)