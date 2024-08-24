Nestlé hiring Category Leadership Manager (Target Category Captain) - Eden Prairie, MN in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Category Leadership Manager (Target Category Captain) - Eden Prairie, MN

Nestlé Eden Prairie, MN

Nestlé Eden Prairie, MN

1 week ago

Foods people love. Brands people trust. And a career that nourishes your future like no other.

If you're driven by the passion to do something meaningful that changes lives, Nestlé is the place for you. Nestlé USA is one of seven operating companies that make up Nestlé’s presence in the United States. We're in 97% of American homes, and as the leading food and beverage company, our goals are to continue to deliver quality food and beverage products, strengthen our local communities, and reduce our environmental and climate impact.

We’re determined to challenge the status quo and be better tomorrow than we are today. As individuals and teams, we embrace our entrepreneurial culture and have created a workplace where collaboration is essential, courage is rewarded, speed is expected, and agility is the norm to delight our consumers every single day. Here, you will find limitless opportunities to learn and advance your career and feel empowered to succeed in the workplace and beyond. Because our focus is not only on nourishing our customers, but also about enriching you.

This position is not eligible for Visa Sponsorship.Position SummaryThe Category Leadership Manager role assists in developing and executing category strategy at Target as the Category Captain.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide Insights to drive superior category results, while embedding Nestle USA (NUSA) as part of a strategic category solution.
  • Through driving category first results with the retailer, become the “Voice of Choice” for retailer insight needs.
  • Drive best in class category outcomes through activating key industry and custom tools.
  • Collaborate with internal and external partners in Category Development (CD), Consumer Marketplace Insights (CMI), the Enable Hub, and the Strategic Revenue Management (SRM) teams to develop solutions.
  • Collaborate with CD Category Management teams to provide guidance and insights that play an enterprise level benefit for total NUSA Category Management.
  • Support the sales team with succinct and meaningful insights that make us more relevant to retailers on all fronts.
  • Identify and embed insights with Category Account Managers (CAMs) and CD to develop Customer Category plans for 1+ categories.
  • Proactively uncover and develop key insights in partnership with CAMs to drive growth opportunities for the retailer through the use of market and consumer information that are linked to clear results/actions.

Category Strategy:

  • Identify category growth solutions and use them in the development and activation of retailer-specific category business plans (with a category first approach) to achieve 4P objectives.
  • Support and/or develop 4Ps strategic direction based on category strategy, best practices from customers/account teams and quantitative feedback from the Hub & CMI.
  • Work with CD to support national business and category direction with customer category Initiatives.

Customer Strategy:

  • Develop and deliver succinct, concise, and compelling presentations for use with the retailer that clearly communicate opportunities and issues.
  • Develop and maintain consistent category summaries, with the objective of establishing Nestle’s category centricity and expertise.

Requirements:

  • Typically has a University Degree (BA/BS) or equivalent experience and 7+ years related work experience
  • Category Management experience required; Category Captain or Advisor experience is preferred
  • Knows how to Identify category opportunity gaps with key retailers & develop a supporting sales story to address
  • Working understanding of the planogram (POG) creation process, including JDA Prospace or equivalents.
  • Can create or alter POGs to best position Nestlé and retail partners
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills, database management a plus
  • Demonstrated knowledge of business-driving technology solutions (Nielsen/IRI)
  • Ability to create sales stories and understand customer and class of trade differences.
  • Understands CAP guidelines and Category Roadmaps
  • Knowledge of operating models for key trade classes (Grocery, Drug, C Store, Mass, Club, Dollar)
  • Understands consumer packaged goods companies’ strategies vs. private label
  • Strategy experience creating and presenting growth solutions at national, channel and customer levels
  • History of moving through manager-level roles, strengthening business experience to understand store-level sales and our portfolio
  • Knowledge of available tools: Business Process Maps, Shopper Sights, Consumer Panel Data (Spectra), Numerator, Nielsen and IRI
  • Ability to incorporate "Develop Category Growth" model at Key Retailers that identify and make recommendations to close opportunity gaps.

294368

It is our business imperative to remain a very inclusive workplace.

To our veterans and separated service members, you're at the forefront of our minds as we recruit top talent to join Nestlé. The skills you've gained while serving our country, such as flexibility, agility, and leadership, are much like the skills that will make you successful in this role. In addition, with our commitment to an inclusive work environment, we recognize the exceptional engagement and innovation displayed by individuals with disabilities. Nestlé seeks such skilled and qualified individuals to share our mission where you’ll join a cohort of others who have chosen to call Nestlé home.

The Nestlé Companies are an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer* seeking diversity in qualified applicants for employment. All applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, color, gender, gender identity, age, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, perceived disability, medical condition, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other protected status, as defined by applicable law. Prior to the next step in the recruiting process, we welcome you to inform us confidentially if you may require any special accommodations in order to participate fully in our recruitment experience. Contact us at accommodations@nestle.com or please dial 711 and provide this number to the operator: 1-800-321-6467

  • Note: Nespresso is not a federal contractor and does not maintain affirmative action programs

Review our applicant privacy notice before applying at https://www.nestlejobs.com/privacy

