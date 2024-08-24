Nestlé hiring Category Leadership Manager (Target Category Captain) - Eden Prairie, MN in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Foods people love. Brands people trust. And a career that nourishes your future like no other.

This position is not eligible for Visa Sponsorship.Position SummaryThe Category Leadership Manager role assists in developing and executing category strategy at Target as the Category Captain.

Responsibilities:

Provide Insights to drive superior category results, while embedding Nestle USA (NUSA) as part of a strategic category solution.

Through driving category first results with the retailer, become the “Voice of Choice” for retailer insight needs.

Drive best in class category outcomes through activating key industry and custom tools.

Collaborate with internal and external partners in Category Development (CD), Consumer Marketplace Insights (CMI), the Enable Hub, and the Strategic Revenue Management (SRM) teams to develop solutions.

Collaborate with CD Category Management teams to provide guidance and insights that play an enterprise level benefit for total NUSA Category Management.

Support the sales team with succinct and meaningful insights that make us more relevant to retailers on all fronts.

Identify and embed insights with Category Account Managers (CAMs) and CD to develop Customer Category plans for 1+ categories.

Proactively uncover and develop key insights in partnership with CAMs to drive growth opportunities for the retailer through the use of market and consumer information that are linked to clear results/actions.

Category Strategy:

Identify category growth solutions and use them in the development and activation of retailer-specific category business plans (with a category first approach) to achieve 4P objectives.

Support and/or develop 4Ps strategic direction based on category strategy, best practices from customers/account teams and quantitative feedback from the Hub & CMI.

Work with CD to support national business and category direction with customer category Initiatives.

Customer Strategy:

Develop and deliver succinct, concise, and compelling presentations for use with the retailer that clearly communicate opportunities and issues.

Develop and maintain consistent category summaries, with the objective of establishing Nestle’s category centricity and expertise.

Requirements:

Typically has a University Degree (BA/BS) or equivalent experience and 7+ years related work experience

Category Management experience required; Category Captain or Advisor experience is preferred

Knows how to Identify category opportunity gaps with key retailers & develop a supporting sales story to address

Working understanding of the planogram (POG) creation process, including JDA Prospace or equivalents.

Can create or alter POGs to best position Nestlé and retail partners

Advanced Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills, database management a plus

Demonstrated knowledge of business-driving technology solutions (Nielsen/IRI)

Ability to create sales stories and understand customer and class of trade differences.

Understands CAP guidelines and Category Roadmaps

Knowledge of operating models for key trade classes (Grocery, Drug, C Store, Mass, Club, Dollar)

Understands consumer packaged goods companies’ strategies vs. private label

Strategy experience creating and presenting growth solutions at national, channel and customer levels

History of moving through manager-level roles, strengthening business experience to understand store-level sales and our portfolio

Knowledge of available tools: Business Process Maps, Shopper Sights, Consumer Panel Data (Spectra), Numerator, Nielsen and IRI

Ability to incorporate "Develop Category Growth" model at Key Retailers that identify and make recommendations to close opportunity gaps.

