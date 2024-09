Neuer Verbraucherschutz, §§ 475 ff. BGB | Lecturio Jura (2024)

FAQs

Under German law, interpretation of contracts starts with the wording. In this context, the parties' statements of intent are – to use a common phrase – interpreted in the way the recipient had to understand them on the basis of good faith and common usage.

Yes, the principle of freedom of contract that dominates German law provides that contracts may in principle be concluded without observing any form requirement.

The goal of contract interpretation is to ascertain and give effect to the parties' intent as evidenced by words of the contract. Courts interpret contracts based on the plain meaning of their provisions, giving words their ordinary, usual, and popular meaning.

GOOD FAITH UNDER GERMAN LAW



It is, with good reason, one of the most important principles in the German civil law. In the event of unreasonable consequences which might occur, section 242 BGB provides for compensation as a last resort. Its intended purpose is to balance the interests of all participating parties.

Interpretation involves an ascertainment of the meaning of the words and provisions of a contract. Whereas "construction" of a contract relates to the legal effect of the words used by the parties, "interpretation" addresses the meaning of the parties.

Overview of the new contract regulations



The Fair Consumer Contracts Act ("Faire-Verbraucherverträge-Gesetz") strengthens the rights of consumers. The new contract regulations aim at preventing contracts that were foisted on consumers as well as overlong contract renewals – for example for streaming services.

The words must be interpreted by reference to what a reasonable person (who is informed with business common sense, the knowledge of the parties, including of course of the other provisions of the contract, and the experience and expertise enjoyed by the parties, at the time of the contract) would have understood by ...

A principle of interpretation whereby the courts of the member states of the European Union (EU) must interpret national laws (particularly any that implement EU directives) as far as possible in a manner that is consistent with the provisions of EU law even if they do not have direct effect.