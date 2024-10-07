New 2024 Grand Design Momentum M-Class 395MS Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel (2024)

Grand Design Momentum M-Class toy hauler 395MShighlights:

14' Separate Garage

L-Shaped Pull-Out Sofa

Theatre Seating

Free Standing Dinette

Dual Entry Doors

Universal Docking Station

You want a toy hauler to carry your toys to the trails, and you can get an extra living room/bedroom out of this space once everything is unload when you use the Happi-Jac rollover sofas with a table with a top bed. There is anoverhead loft bed and an L-shaped pull-out sofa in the main living area that offers sleeping space as well. Everyone can watch a movie on theLED TV with a fireplace below while sitting on the sofa, in the theatre seats, or while at the free standing dinette with four chairs. The chef will have upgraded appliances to make meals for everyone, an L-shaped countertop with a kitchen sink, and a USB charging outlet. You will love the sunken tub/shower with seat in the full bathroom with twospace savings sliding doors that lead into the hallway, and into the front bedroom where you will have a walk-around queen bed, a slide out wardrobe and more USB charging outlets.

With any Momentum M-Class toy hauler by Grand Design, you will enjoy luxury at every turn! They have been constructed to a superior standard with a thermal roof design, triple insulated main floor and garage floor, and a Rail-Tite underbelly seal that will allow you to camp in all elements. Each model also features an 8' 5" wide body chassis with a wide rail design, no wheel wheels, and a dovetail entry for easier loading. The Stealth A/C system provides maximum cooling power, and the CRE3000 suspension system means you can enjoy a smooth tow each time. You will love the luxurious interior with a professional grade stainless steel cooktop, interior color changing LED accent lighting, a fiberglass shower with a glass door, and solid surface countertops.