New 2024 Grand Design Momentum M-Class 395MS Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel (2024)

New 2024 Grand Design Momentum M-Class 395MS
Get Best Price
801-307-1085
801-307-1085
Back to Results
Previous Unit Next Unit
Viewing unit of
Stock #308709
Salt Lake City, UT
Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel
MSRP:$155,884
Payments From: $1,042 /mo.
- Get Best Price
- Make Offer
- Call Now / Contact Value A Trade
- Pick Your Payment
- Apply for Financing
- Send To Friend
- Print Page
- Factory Brochure
- Floorplan
- See All Specs
-
Sleeps 5
-
3 Slides
-
Loft
Two Entry/Exit Doors
-
44ft Long
-
16,856 lbs
- Floorplan
- Specifications
- Description
- Features
- Factory Brochure
395MS Floorplan
395MS Floorplan
View all Momentum M-Class Floorplans
Tow Guides
Specifications
Specifications
|Sleeps
|5
|Slides
|3
|Length
|44 ft 2 in
|Ext Width
|8 ft 5 in
|Ext Height
|13 ft 5 in
|Int Height
|8 ft 5 in
|Hitch Weight
|2900 lbs
|GVWR
|20000 lbs
|Dry Weight
|16856 lbs
|Fresh Water Capacity
|140 gals
|Grey Water Capacity
|104 gals
|Black Water Capacity
|52 gals
|Tire Size
|ST215/75R17.5 LRH
|Furnace BTU
|35000 btu
|Generator
|NPS6000 eco
|Fuel Capacity
|60 gals
|Available Beds
|Queen
|Refrigerator Type
|Stainless Steel
|Refrigerator Size
|20 cu ft
|Cooktop Burners
|3
|Number of Awnings
|3
|Axle Weight
|7000 lbs
|Garage Size
|14 ft
|LP Tank Capacity
|30 lbs
|Water Heater Type
|On Demand Tankless
|AC BTU
|30000 btu
|TV Info
|LR 49" LED TV
|Awning Info
|11', 12' and 13' Power with LED Lights
|Axle Count
|3
|Washer/Dryer Available
|Yes
|Number of LP Tanks
|2
|Shower Type
|Sunken Tub/Shower
|Electrical Service
|50 amp
|VIN
|573FM4639RBB02739
Description
Description
Grand Design Momentum M-Class toy hauler 395MShighlights:
- 14' Separate Garage
- L-Shaped Pull-Out Sofa
- Theatre Seating
- Free Standing Dinette
- Dual Entry Doors
- Universal Docking Station
You want a toy hauler to carry your toys to the trails, and you can get an extra living room/bedroom out of this space once everything is unload when you use the Happi-Jac rollover sofas with a table with a top bed. There is anoverhead loft bed and an L-shaped pull-out sofa in the main living area that offers sleeping space as well. Everyone can watch a movie on theLED TV with a fireplace below while sitting on the sofa, in the theatre seats, or while at the free standing dinette with four chairs. The chef will have upgraded appliances to make meals for everyone, an L-shaped countertop with a kitchen sink, and a USB charging outlet. You will love the sunken tub/shower with seat in the full bathroom with twospace savings sliding doors that lead into the hallway, and into the front bedroom where you will have a walk-around queen bed, a slide out wardrobe and more USB charging outlets.
With any Momentum M-Class toy hauler by Grand Design, you will enjoy luxury at every turn! They have been constructed to a superior standard with a thermal roof design, triple insulated main floor and garage floor, and a Rail-Tite underbelly seal that will allow you to camp in all elements. Each model also features an 8' 5" wide body chassis with a wide rail design, no wheel wheels, and a dovetail entry for easier loading. The Stealth A/C system provides maximum cooling power, and the CRE3000 suspension system means you can enjoy a smooth tow each time. You will love the luxurious interior with a professional grade stainless steel cooktop, interior color changing LED accent lighting, a fiberglass shower with a glass door, and solid surface countertops.
Largest Family-Owned RV Dealer In The Nation
Features
Features
Standard Features (2024)
Exterior
- Keyed Alike™ Ramp Door Latches
- 2nd Patio Awning w/ LED Lights
- 3rd Awning w/LED Lights (Main Slide-395MS)
- Exterior Color Changing LED Accent Lighting
- High-Gloss Gel Coat Exterior Sidewalls
- Door Side Exterior Spray Port
- Frameless Tinted Windows
- Walk-On Roof
- 17.5" Spare Tire (Undermount)
- MORryde Strut Assist Entry Step
- Slam-Latch Baggage Doors
- Mo Secure
Construction
- 101" Wide-Body Construction
- 5-Side Aluminum Cage Construction
- Fully Enclosed Underbelly w/Heated Tanks and Storage
Running Gear
- Upgraded Axle Hangers
- Heavy Duty H-Rated Tires
- Heavy Duty 7,000lb. Axles with ABS Drum Brakes (381MS, 395MS, 398M)
- Heavy Duty 8,000lbs. Axles with ABS Drum Brakes (349M, 351MS)
- 17.5" H-Rated Aluminum Wheels
- MORryde® CRE3000 Suspension System
- Anti-Lock Brake System
Frame & Chassis
- 6-Point Hydraulic Leveling System
- 101" Wide Body Super Chassis
Interior
- Interior Color Changing LED Accent Lighting
- Hardwood Cabinet Doors w/Hidden Hinges
- Sofa w/Headrest (Includes Heat, Massage & LED Lighting Package)
- Central Vacuum System w/ Tools and Dust Pan
- Plywood Drawer Bottoms
Kitchen
- Microwave
- Residential Kitchen Faucet
- Professional Grade Stainless Steel Cooktop
- 12v High Power MaxxAir Fan with Rain Sensor
- Window Behind Range (349M, 351MS, 381MS, 398M)
- Kitchen Barstools w/Extended Countertops (349M, 351MS, 381MS, 398M)
- Smart Sink w/removable cutting board, produce strainer and glass rinser
Electrical
- Solar Prep (10 gauge wiring with universal MC4 connectors)
- 75 Amp Converter
- 12V Battery Disconnect
HVAC
- 12v High Power Fan (Kitchen)
- 35K BTU High Capacity Furnace
- Stealth AC System w/ Insulated A/C Ducts
- Attic Vent
- High Capacity Heat Ducts
Plumbing
- Exterior Spray Port (Door Side)
- 12V Tank Heaters
- Sewer House Storage Area
- Whole House Water Filtration System
- All-In-One Enclosed Utility Center
Bedroom
- Under Bed Storage Area (N/A 336M)
- Individually Switched Reading Lights Over Bed
- Bedside 110-Volt & USB Outlets
- Window Above Master Bed Headboard
- 60" x 80" Queen Pillow Top Bed Mattress
Bathroom
- Porcelain Toilet
- Medicine Cabinet w/Mirrored Door
- Undermount Lav Sink
- One-Piece Fiberglass Shower w/Glass Door & Teak Bench Seat
Appliance
- Fireplace with Electric Heater
- Stainless Steel 20 cu. ft. Refrigerator
- 30" Over-The-Range Microwave
Electronics
- Exterior Cable/SAT Plug-In
- LED Smart TV in Living Area
- Rockford Fosgate Stereo Ent. System w/HDMI and App Controls
- Exterior Speakers
- No-Crank Digital TV Antenna w/Booster
- LED TV in Garage (NA 336M)
- TravLFi On-Board WiFi Ready
Packages
Exterior Package
- Satellite TV Prep
- MORryde Strut Assist Entry Step
- Aluminum Quad Entry Steps - Garage Entry (N/A 336M)
- 7,000 lb. Axles w/Self Adjusting Brakes, Wet Bolts and Bronze Bushings
- 17” Aluminum Wheels (120PSI Rated)
- Cooper Tires® 17.5" All-Steel H-Rated Tires
- Slam-Latch Baggage Doors
- Frameless Tinted Windows
- Exterior Security Lights
- Power Patio Awning w/LED Lighting
- Folding Roof Ladder
- White Gel Coat Fiberglass Front Cap
- 12V Battery Disconnect
- All-In-One Exterior Utility Center
- 50 Amp Service
- Converter
- Enclosed Fuel Station w/ Dual Fuel Tank (Single Tank 336M)
- Partial Paint Gel Coat Fiberglass Front Cap
Interior Package
- 49" Class LED TV in Living Area
- Stereo Entertainment System w/Bluetooth and App Based Controls in Living Area
- Washer/Dryer Prep
- 12 Gallon Gas/Electric Water Heater
- Roller Shade Window Coverings (Main Living Area and Bedroom)
- Recessed LED Puck Lighting
- Solid Surface Countertops w/ Sink Covers
- Stainless Steel Undermount Kitchen Sink
- Chef Inspired Range & Oven w/ Cover
- Kitchen Pantry w/ LED Light Strip
- Garage Control Panel (N/A 336M)
Garage Package
- 32" Class LED TV in Garage
- Protective Diamond Plate on Garage Sidewalls
- 2,500 lb. Rated Flush-Mount Tie-Downs
- Ram-Air Garage Vents Both Sides(N/A 336M)
- Tuff-Ply Gas and Oil Resistant Garage Flooring
- FastRamp Rear Ramp Door(N/A 336M)
- Triple Insulated Garage Floor (N/A 336M)
Weather-Tek Package
- R-Value Equivalent (R-40 Roof / R-45 Floor / R-11 Sidewalls / R-40 Garage Floor / R-24 Slideroom Floor)
- Fully Enclosed and Heated, Underbelly and Storage Area
- Enclosed and Heated Low Point Drains
- Engineered Underbelly Airflow Heat Paths
- Stealth AC System w/ Insulated A/C Ducts
- Attic Vent
- Plumbing Line Insulation Barrier
See us for a complete list of features and available options!
All standard features and specifications are subject to change.
All warranty info is typically reserved for new units and is subject to specific terms and conditions. See us for more details.
Due to the current environment, our features and options are subject to change due to material availability.
Favorite RVs
Save your favorite RVs as you browse. Begin with this one!
What Other Customers Are Saying
-
So Very Happy
Like most: We went on our first trip this past weekend. It was amazing! We are so very happy with the coach we purchased!
I just want to thank Noah for all that he has done for us. We truly appreciate the friendly and helpful service he gave us.
-
Unforgettable Experience
Like most: All went so smoothly from our first email to our going through the American Canadian borders. We can't thank all the employees of General RV enough for making this experience so unforgettable. They found lifetime clients and we will never hesitate to recommend them to anyone in Quebec looking ... More »
-
Extended Gratitude
Like most: We would like to extend our gratitude for all the hard work that you folks did, to make this transaction work, especially to Bill, Alan, and Evelyn. For sure we will enjoy our Big Horn unit. And again thanks to you all as well as the Service Dept. and Front Desk Dept.
We are here to help,call us at
801-307-1085 or Contact Us
We are here to help!
- 801-307-1085
- Contact Us
- Get Best Price
Loading
');console.log("Failed to load html for similar units.");});};$(document).scroll(function(e){if(attempted)return;var offset=$element.offset().top+$element.height()-$(window).scrollTop()-getViewport().height;if(offset<=300){load();}});$element.on('lazy-load',function(){load();});});
Shop Clearance RVs »
General RV works hard to ensure the accuracy of all its listings however we are not responsible for any misprints, typos, or errors found in our website pages. Manufacturer-provided pictures, specifications and features may be used as needed. Inventory shown may be only a partial listing of the entire inventory. Please contact us at 888-436-7578 for availability as our inventory changes rapidly.
*All RV prices exclude tax, title, registration and fees, including documentary service fees. All payments are with approved credit through dealer lending source. Advertised monthly payment is based on 20% cash down, plus tax, title, registration and fees, at 7.99% APR for 96 months on finance amounts under $10K, at 7.99% APR for 144 months on finance amounts from $10K to $25K, at 7.99% APR for 180 months on finance amounts from $25K to $50K, and at 7.99% APR for 240 months on amounts over $50K.