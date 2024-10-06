New ST Math Assignments Feature Makes a Difference While Distance Learning (2024)

MIND Research Institute, an award-winning neuroscience and education organization, has added an Assignments feature to its flagship ST Math solution, allowing teachers to differentiate instruction while keeping an entire class learning the same core concepts.

“Together, students and teachers are an amazing team,” said Brett Woudenberg, MIND Research Institute’s CEO. “When we empower-

them each to set their own meaningful goals, then guide and support those goals, each student’s learning path becomes truly personalized and optimized. We’re excited to see how teachers and students will use Assignments to make math instruction more effective and more fun – whether distance learning from home, in the classroom, or in a hybrid model.”

“ST Math helps me see how my students are progressing,” said Billie Jo Lamoureaux, a K-5 math teacher at Morningside Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Based on class results, I can address gaps in learning by using the Assignments feature. I can place all students on the same content simultaneously or use the functionality to personalize instruction for each student.”

While MIND encourages ST Math users to keep students on their grade-level content, the new Assignments feature makes it possible to assign Objectives from earlier grades to augment and fortify conceptual understandings of mathematical concepts, or from later grades to challenge students moving at a faster pace. For students who are most impacted by the “COVID Slide,” assigning particular content from the prior grade can help deepen conceptual understanding of earlier concepts. The ST Math team has put together a suggested list of Objectives for teachers to assign at their discretion.

See Also
Research Shows Gains in ST Math Use | KQEDHow to watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony | CNNEven After 22 Trillion Digits, We’re Still No Closer To The End Of PiIn pictures: The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics | CNN

To further assist with differentiation and improve student engagement, the latest version of ST Math has also shifted the focus of student goals to minutes spent and puzzles completed. Whether students are working on concepts from previous grades to reinforce their understanding or rocketing ahead, they can set meaningful goals that reflect their own individual successes and progress.

In related news, the ST Math Theory of Change was evaluated as part of a recent national-scale mega-study, conducted by MIND, exploring 156 school cohorts across 37 states for school years 13/14 through 18/19. The mega-study showed that across all those cohorts and states, when compared to matched controls, grades averaging 60% to 100% of ST Math content generated more growth in percent of students meeting standards – double the effect size – compared to those averaging 40% to 60% coverage. This study joins well over 100 efficacy studies on ST Math – from MIND’s annual transparent evaluations of results of all ST Math school cohorts to independent, third-party validations that meet What Works Clearinghouse (WWC) quasi-experiment and ESSA Tier 2 requirements.

For more information, visit stmath.com.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem-solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers, and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon, and MathMINDs Games.

See Also
The Olympic torch blazes from Saint-Denis to Paris in a spectacular final stage before the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

ST Math is a visual instructional program created by MIND that builds deep conceptual understanding of math through a patented approach that engages, motivates, and challenges PreK-8 students toward higher achievement. ST Math currently reaches more than 1.3 million students and 74,000 teachers at 5,580 schools in all 50 states. For more information, visit mindresearch.org and stmath.com.

  • Author
  • Recent Posts

eSchool News Staff

eSchool Media staff cover education technology in all its aspects–from legislation and litigation, to best practices, to lessons learned and new products. First published in March of 1998 as a monthly print and digital newspaper, eSchool Media provides the news and information necessary to help K-20 decision-makers successfully use technology and innovation to transform schools and colleges and achieve their educational goals.

Latest posts by eSchool News Staff (see all)

  • Anthology Sets New Standard in EdTech with Latest Blackboard® LMS Release, Emphasizing AI Literacy, Instructor Efficiency, and Student Success - July 26, 2024
  • HMH Unveils Bold New Brand, Reflecting Commitment to Advancing Growth for Every Student - July 25, 2024
  • iCEV Launches New Eduthings Interface for the 2024-25 School Year - July 24, 2024
New ST Math Assignments Feature Makes a Difference While Distance Learning (2024)

FAQs

What happens when you get 100 percent on ST math? ›

ST Math is mastery based, which means students must pass each level with a score of 100% (all puzzles correctly solved) before the next level in a sequence becomes available to them. Each student has their own personalized journey and takes as long as they need to achieve mastery.

Read The Full Story
Is Gigi a girl or boy in ST math? ›

JiJi FAQs. Is JiJi male or female? JiJi does not have a specific gender so students can assign attributes to JiJi that make sense to them and will support them in their mathematical journey with JiJi.

Keep Reading
Why is the screen simple in ST math? ›

By limiting what is presented to ST Math students, more of their attention can stay on the task at hand. There aren't monsters dancing or music blaring -- just a visual model of a mathematics concept and a clear task to do (get JiJi across the screen).

Get More Info Here
What are the benefits of St math? ›

ST Math helps redefine how students see themselves in relation to their ability to do math. While building academic success, at the same time, ST Math also increases students' confidence, understanding, and motivation.

Discover More
What is the highest percent you can get on ST math? ›

Because the fixed number of puzzles can be less than the number of puzzles a student completes in their journey, It is possible for students to have a percentage over 100%. If a 6th-grade student completes all 3080 puzzles in their journey, the student would show 140% progress.

Know More
Is it possible to finish ST math? ›

An early finisher is a student who completes the ST Math Journey before the end of the school year. Rather than moving an early finisher to the next grade level, teachers have several options in ST Math to help students go deeper with their understanding of the current grade level content.

Read On
Why can't JiJi jump in ST math? ›

Although some penguins can jump, JiJi is a special non-jumping penguin species. JiJi needs your help to get past the obstacles on the screen. See why students all across the nation love learning and problem solving with JiJi! I would like to thank JiJi for making my math journey fun and exciting.

Discover More
How old is JiJi from ST math 2024? ›

As we celebrate 27 years of JiJi here at MIND, we welcome you to celebrate with your students on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Get More Info Here
Is JiJi non-binary? ›

Jiji is a gender-neutral name of Korean origin. In Korean, the name Ji can mean either “intellectual, wise” or “pond,” and can be used as either a given or family name. Wisdom is certainly a good trait to hope for in baby!

Read More
Why is ST math so hard? ›

While some students will be engaged by the no-frills visual game play, the lack of directions and guidance during games could be frustrating for some. Students who already understand the concepts on an abstract level might also find it difficult to complete the tasks given in a more basic way.

Read On

How do I quit St math? ›

If you would like to cancel your subscription, call our support center for assistance at 888-751-5443 or email homeschool@stmath.com.

Continue Reading
Does ST math actually help? ›

ST Math is an excellent tool for schools and districts looking to supercharge their math instruction, and is an ideal fit under the requirements for ESSER III funds.

Read On
Is St math popular? ›

“Popular” may be an understatement: ST Math, a product of nonprofit MIND Research Institute, has been around for 20 years, and as of this May, 800,000 students, 31,000 teachers and 2,500 schools in 40 states have used the tool.

Tell Me More
How long should students be on ST math? ›

ST Math is a flexible instructional tool that can fit easily into many different curriculum implementations. In a computer lab, during designated classroom time, station-rotation, or at home - as long as students are using ST Math for 60-90 minutes per week, you will see gains in their math achievement.

Discover More
How long has ST math been around? ›

ST Math is a product of the nonprofit MIND Research Institute that's been working in neuroscience and education research for over 20 years. ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal* reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems.

Know More
Can you go over 100% in math? ›

Percentages are based out of a hundred, but can mathematically exceed 100% in certain contexts. Learn how to calculate percentages that are higher than 100 through two examples of practical applications.

Tell Me More
What is at the end of ST math? ›

Upon completion of the Journey, your students will automatically be placed into the Bonus Journey - an opportunity for students to play even more fun ST Math games.

Discover More
Is 100 percent a good grade? ›

A - is the highest grade you can receive on an assignment, and it's between 90% and 100% B - is still a pretty good grade! This is an above-average score, between 80% and 89% C - this is a grade that rests right in the middle.

Read More

References

Top Articles
To save the NHS, give patients more choice
Meet Figma AI: Empowering Designers with Intelligent Tools | Figma Blog
Latest Posts
The endless battle to banish the world’s most notorious stalker website
Kiwi Farms: What to Know About the Hate-Filled Message Forum Dropped by Cloudflare
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5899

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.