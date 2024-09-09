New ST Math Assignments Feature Makes a Difference While Distance Learning (2024)

eSchool Media staff cover education technology in all its aspects–from legislation and litigation, to best practices, to lessons learned and new products. First published in March of 1998 as a monthly print and digital newspaper, eSchool Media provides the news and information necessary to help K-20 decision-makers successfully use technology and innovation to transform schools and colleges and achieve their educational goals.

In related news, the ST Math Theory of Change was evaluated as part of a recent national-scale mega-study , conducted by MIND, exploring 156 school cohorts across 37 states for school years 13/14 through 18/19. The mega-study showed that across all those cohorts and states, when compared to matched controls, grades averaging 60% to 100% of ST Math content generated more growth in percent of students meeting standards – double the effect size – compared to those averaging 40% to 60% coverage. This study joins well over 100 efficacy studies on ST Math – from MIND’s annual transparent evaluations of results of all ST Math school cohorts to independent, third-party validations that meet What Works Clearinghouse (WWC) quasi-experiment and ESSA Tier 2 requirements.

To further assist with differentiation and improve student engagement, the latest version of ST Math has also shifted the focus of student goals to minutes spent and puzzles completed. Whether students are working on concepts from previous grades to reinforce their understanding or rocketing ahead, they can set meaningful goals that reflect their own individual successes and progress.

While MIND encourages ST Math users to keep students on their grade-level content, the new Assignments feature makes it possible to assign Objectives from earlier grades to augment and fortify conceptual understandings of mathematical concepts, or from later grades to challenge students moving at a faster pace. For students who are most impacted by the “COVID Slide,” assigning particular content from the prior grade can help deepen conceptual understanding of earlier concepts. The ST Math team has put together a suggested list of Objectives for teachers to assign at their discretion.

“ST Math helps me see how my students are progressing,” said Billie Jo Lamoureaux, a K-5 math teacher at Morningside Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Based on class results, I can address gaps in learning by using the Assignments feature. I can place all students on the same content simultaneously or use the functionality to personalize instruction for each student.”

them each to set their own meaningful goals, then guide and support those goals, each student’s learning path becomes truly personalized and optimized. We’re excited to see how teachers and students will use Assignments to make math instruction more effective and more fun – whether distance learning from home, in the classroom, or in a hybrid model.”

MIND Research Institute , an award-winning neuroscience and education organization, has added an Assignments feature to its flagship ST Math solution, allowing teachers to differentiate instruction while keeping an entire class learning the same core concepts.

ST Math is mastery based, which means students must pass each level with a score of 100% (all puzzles correctly solved) before the next level in a sequence becomes available to them. Each student has their own personalized journey and takes as long as they need to achieve mastery.

JiJi FAQs. Is JiJi male or female? JiJi does not have a specific gender so students can assign attributes to JiJi that make sense to them and will support them in their mathematical journey with JiJi.

By limiting what is presented to ST Math students, more of their attention can stay on the task at hand. There aren't monsters dancing or music blaring -- just a visual model of a mathematics concept and a clear task to do (get JiJi across the screen).

ST Math helps redefine how students see themselves in relation to their ability to do math. While building academic success, at the same time, ST Math also increases students' confidence, understanding, and motivation.

Because the fixed number of puzzles can be less than the number of puzzles a student completes in their journey, It is possible for students to have a percentage over 100%. If a 6th-grade student completes all 3080 puzzles in their journey, the student would show 140% progress.

An early finisher is a student who completes the ST Math Journey before the end of the school year. Rather than moving an early finisher to the next grade level, teachers have several options in ST Math to help students go deeper with their understanding of the current grade level content.

Although some penguins can jump, JiJi is a special non-jumping penguin species. JiJi needs your help to get past the obstacles on the screen. See why students all across the nation love learning and problem solving with JiJi! I would like to thank JiJi for making my math journey fun and exciting.

As we celebrate 27 years of JiJi here at MIND, we welcome you to celebrate with your students on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Jiji is a gender-neutral name of Korean origin. In Korean, the name Ji can mean either “intellectual, wise” or “pond,” and can be used as either a given or family name. Wisdom is certainly a good trait to hope for in baby!

While some students will be engaged by the no-frills visual game play, the lack of directions and guidance during games could be frustrating for some. Students who already understand the concepts on an abstract level might also find it difficult to complete the tasks given in a more basic way.

If you would like to cancel your subscription, call our support center for assistance at 888-751-5443 or email homeschool@stmath.com.

ST Math is an excellent tool for schools and districts looking to supercharge their math instruction, and is an ideal fit under the requirements for ESSER III funds.

“Popular” may be an understatement: ST Math, a product of nonprofit MIND Research Institute, has been around for 20 years, and as of this May, 800,000 students, 31,000 teachers and 2,500 schools in 40 states have used the tool.

ST Math is a flexible instructional tool that can fit easily into many different curriculum implementations. In a computer lab, during designated classroom time, station-rotation, or at home - as long as students are using ST Math for 60-90 minutes per week, you will see gains in their math achievement.

ST Math is a product of the nonprofit MIND Research Institute that's been working in neuroscience and education research for over 20 years. ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal* reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems.

Upon completion of the Journey, your students will automatically be placed into the Bonus Journey - an opportunity for students to play even more fun ST Math games.

